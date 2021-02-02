Subscribe

Boost your Super Bowl halftime game with two kinds of chili

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 2, 2021, 3:30PM
Having grown up in Colorado Springs south of Denver, chef Chad Holmes of Santa Rosa always has been a fan of the kind of chili made with meat and chiles, both fresh or dried.

“I love chili, first of all,” he said. “We have our Pueblo green chili and our chili Colorado (red chili). ... In southern Colorado, we were big on our green chilis.”

As owner, head chef and chief bottle washer of Chad’s Soup Shack, Holmes simmers up to 10 small-batch soups and chilis a week that he sells at the East-Side Farmers’ Market on Tuesdays in Petaluma and the Farmer’s Lane markets on Wednesdays and Saturdays in Santa Rosa.

The chef, who has quickly gained a loyal following among soup aficionados, does not act like the “Seinfeld” Soup Nazi character — “No soup for you!” — although he does serve up creamy bisques alongside his hearty chilis. A longtime bartender, Holmes has a more affable approach, disarming customers with his dry sense of humor.

But when it comes to building flavor from the ground up, the 38-year-old chef is dead serious.

“I make all my own vegetable, seafood, beef, veal, pork, chicken and clam stock,” he said. “I never make more than 2 gallons of any soup. I make them twice a week. ... I run out more than not, but it is what it is.”

Among the most popular bowls on the Soup Shack menu are the Short Rib Chili Colorado and Pork Chili Verde. Served with a hunk of cornbread, both are ideal for feeding a hungry crew during the 55th Super Bowl this Sunday between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, to be televised from Tampa, Florida.

Although both chilis require a bit of work, the result is a bowl of complex, deep flavors that will keep winning compliments even after the last whistle of the game is blown.

“I make all my soups super-hearty,” Holmes said. “You can eat them with a fork. If I have a little extra, I pour them on nachos or a baked potato.”

A former latchkey kid who grew up cooking for his younger sisters, Holmes said he prefers his food fresh and local but not overly complicated.

“I’m a simple guy,” he said. “I like a plain cake doughnut and pretzels and cheese. For me, less is more and simple is better.”

But simple doesn’t mean easy or cheap. He makes sure to source the best ingredients, including bones from the Golden Gate Meat Co. for his deep-flavored stock and produce from Andy’s in Sebastopol and from local farmers.

The kind of simple but flavorful chilis Holmes has been dishing up this winter have roots that go all the way to South America.

“While many Texans might choke on a spoonful of their own bowl of red (chili) at the notion, the origins of chili really come from south of the border, in South America,” wrote Lisa Cericola in Southern Living. “The term ‘chili’ is short for ‘chile con carne,’ which translates from Spanish as chiles with meat.”

For his Short Rib Chili Colorado, Holmes cooks the beef short ribs low and slow, braising them in red wine and homemade beef stock.

“That makes them super tender and melts the fat really nicely so it just falls apart when it’s done,” he said.

He also adds his secret weapon — a chile purée made from dried California, guajillo and chipotle peppers.

“I don’t use chili powder,” he said. “I toast and then deseed and rehydrate the peppers in beef stock. That gives a real, fresh flavor.”

Along with the puréed chiles, he adds bell peppers, onions and garlic, plus a sprinkle of salt and pepper, cumin and fresh oregano.

“Then I garnish with black lava salt and pea sprouts,” he said. “But you could use any flavored salt or smoked salt.”

Holmes also shared his recipe for Pork Chili Verde, a savory bowl of tender meat and chiles that can be finished with a store-bought chicken stock rather than the homemade pork stock he makes.

“We braise the pork butt in Anaheim and poblano chiles, tomato, onion and white wine,” he said.

For those who like their chilis hot, Holmes also makes five or six varieties of his own hot sauce that he sells at the farmers markets.

After growing up in Colorado, Holmes followed a friend to Arizona and started working in restaurants, graduating from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute (Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts) in 2005. Soon, the chef who appreciates simplicity found himself running his own soup and sandwich shop.

“I had my own restaurant, also in Scottsdale, he said. “It had soups, salads and sandwiches, all prepared with fresh, local ingredients.”

Currently, his soup menu includes classics like Clam Chowder, Chicken Shiitake Soup, Tuscan Sausage Soup and Creamy-Coconut Curry Shrimp Bisque, all available at the farmers markets.

He also offers a few vegan soups each week, and his vegan minestrone can be ordered at Acre Coffee shops in Petaluma and Santa Rosa and Acre Pizza in Sebastopol.

“The vegan soups always sell out,” he said. “All the soups are gluten-free. I never use flour. If something needs to be thick, I use the roasted, puréed cauliflower.”

Recently, he started collaborating with Wooden Petal, a pop-up pretzel bakery located next to Dierk’s Parkside in Santa Rosa, to offer a package deal of eight flavored pretzels (with mustard and cheese dips) and a choice of two 1-pint bowls of soups from Chad’s Soup Shack. The cost is $35 for the package deal.

Ordering deadline is noon Wednesdays for pickup at the bakery, 404 Santa Rosa Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. To see the weekly menu, go to the Wooden Petal Facebook page. To order, email clare@woodenpetal.com

Holmes suggests a chardonnay or sauvignon blanc wine with this dish. You also could serve some añejo (aged) tequila and for beer lovers, an IPA.

Pork Chili Verde

Makes 5 to 10 servings

Extra virgin olive oil, enough to coat the pan bottom

1 4-pound pork shoulder (pork butt), cut into 2-inch cubes

2 yellow onions, chopped

5 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup white wine

½ pound roasted tomatillos, puréed

2 pounds Anaheim chiles, roasted, peeled and seeded

2 poblano chiles, roasted, peeled and seeded

2 tablespoons fresh oregano (or 1 tablespoon dried oregano)

2½ cups pork stock (or chicken stock)

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Smoked salt, diced onions, cilantro or parsley and cheese (optional garnishes)

Heat a heavy-bottom pan over medium-high heat, then coat the bottom with olive oil and let it get hot. Sprinkle the pork with salt and pepper and sear on all sides in the pan.

Remove browned pork and set aside. In the same pan, sauté the onions and garlic until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Deglaze the pan with the white wine, letting the wine evaporate while scraping the browned bits off the bottom of pan. Add the puréed tomatillos, Anaheim chiles and poblano chiles, then return pork to the pot.

Add enough stock to cover the meat, the oregano and a little salt and pepper and simmer on low for 2 to 3 hours.

Garnish with a flavored salt such as smoked salt, diced onions, cilantro and cheese of your choice.

This hearty chili calls for cracking open a hearty zinfandel or malbec, Holmes said. Beer drinkers may want to enjoy a mild IPA or a stout.

Short Rib Chili Colorado

Makes 5 to 10 servings

3 pounds boneless beef short ribs

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 2-ounce package dried California chiles, stemmed, seeded and cut or torn into pieces

1 2-ounce package dried guajillo chiles, stemmed, seeded and cut into pieces

Two dried chipotle peppers, stemmed and seeded

¼ cup olive oil

6 large cloves garlic, chopped

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup California red wine

1 tablespoon freshly ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried Mexican oregano

1 cup of beef broth (made with femur bones for a rich, deep flavor)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cayenne, to taste

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Sprinkle 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper on short ribs.

Over high heat, bring the California, guajillo and chipotle chiles and 1½ cups of water to a simmer in a medium sauce pan. Cover and reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the chiles are just tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer the mixture to the blender and process until smooth.

Heat a large, heavy-bottom pot over medium-high heat, add ¼ cup olive oil, then sear the short ribs on all sides and remove from pan.

Add the garlic, onion and bell peppers to the drippings in the pot and sauté until onions are translucent. Deglaze pan with California red wine, letting the wine evaporate as you scrape up the brown bits at the bottom. Mix in the cumin and oregano. Add the chile purée from the blender and the broth. Stir to blend, return the short ribs to the pot and pour in any juice from the bowl as well. Stir to coat, bring to a simmer, then cover and place the pot in the oven and braise until ribs are tender, about 2½ to 3 hours.

Spoon off any fat that rises to the surface. Transfer the ribs to a cutting board and cut the meat into small cubes and add meat into the chili.

Bring to a simmer, add salt and pepper to taste and cayenne for spice.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

