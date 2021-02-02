Boost your Super Bowl halftime game with two kinds of chili

Having grown up in Colorado Springs south of Denver, chef Chad Holmes of Santa Rosa always has been a fan of the kind of chili made with meat and chiles, both fresh or dried.

“I love chili, first of all,” he said. “We have our Pueblo green chili and our chili Colorado (red chili). ... In southern Colorado, we were big on our green chilis.”

As owner, head chef and chief bottle washer of Chad’s Soup Shack, Holmes simmers up to 10 small-batch soups and chilis a week that he sells at the East-Side Farmers’ Market on Tuesdays in Petaluma and the Farmer’s Lane markets on Wednesdays and Saturdays in Santa Rosa.

The chef, who has quickly gained a loyal following among soup aficionados, does not act like the “Seinfeld” Soup Nazi character — “No soup for you!” — although he does serve up creamy bisques alongside his hearty chilis. A longtime bartender, Holmes has a more affable approach, disarming customers with his dry sense of humor.

But when it comes to building flavor from the ground up, the 38-year-old chef is dead serious.

“I make all my own vegetable, seafood, beef, veal, pork, chicken and clam stock,” he said. “I never make more than 2 gallons of any soup. I make them twice a week. ... I run out more than not, but it is what it is.”

Among the most popular bowls on the Soup Shack menu are the Short Rib Chili Colorado and Pork Chili Verde. Served with a hunk of cornbread, both are ideal for feeding a hungry crew during the 55th Super Bowl this Sunday between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, to be televised from Tampa, Florida.

Although both chilis require a bit of work, the result is a bowl of complex, deep flavors that will keep winning compliments even after the last whistle of the game is blown.

“I make all my soups super-hearty,” Holmes said. “You can eat them with a fork. If I have a little extra, I pour them on nachos or a baked potato.”

A former latchkey kid who grew up cooking for his younger sisters, Holmes said he prefers his food fresh and local but not overly complicated.

“I’m a simple guy,” he said. “I like a plain cake doughnut and pretzels and cheese. For me, less is more and simple is better.”

But simple doesn’t mean easy or cheap. He makes sure to source the best ingredients, including bones from the Golden Gate Meat Co. for his deep-flavored stock and produce from Andy’s in Sebastopol and from local farmers.

The kind of simple but flavorful chilis Holmes has been dishing up this winter have roots that go all the way to South America.

“While many Texans might choke on a spoonful of their own bowl of red (chili) at the notion, the origins of chili really come from south of the border, in South America,” wrote Lisa Cericola in Southern Living. “The term ‘chili’ is short for ‘chile con carne,’ which translates from Spanish as chiles with meat.”

For his Short Rib Chili Colorado, Holmes cooks the beef short ribs low and slow, braising them in red wine and homemade beef stock.

“That makes them super tender and melts the fat really nicely so it just falls apart when it’s done,” he said.

He also adds his secret weapon — a chile purée made from dried California, guajillo and chipotle peppers.

“I don’t use chili powder,” he said. “I toast and then deseed and rehydrate the peppers in beef stock. That gives a real, fresh flavor.”

Along with the puréed chiles, he adds bell peppers, onions and garlic, plus a sprinkle of salt and pepper, cumin and fresh oregano.

“Then I garnish with black lava salt and pea sprouts,” he said. “But you could use any flavored salt or smoked salt.”

Holmes also shared his recipe for Pork Chili Verde, a savory bowl of tender meat and chiles that can be finished with a store-bought chicken stock rather than the homemade pork stock he makes.

“We braise the pork butt in Anaheim and poblano chiles, tomato, onion and white wine,” he said.

For those who like their chilis hot, Holmes also makes five or six varieties of his own hot sauce that he sells at the farmers markets.

After growing up in Colorado, Holmes followed a friend to Arizona and started working in restaurants, graduating from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute (Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts) in 2005. Soon, the chef who appreciates simplicity found himself running his own soup and sandwich shop.

“I had my own restaurant, also in Scottsdale, he said. “It had soups, salads and sandwiches, all prepared with fresh, local ingredients.”

Currently, his soup menu includes classics like Clam Chowder, Chicken Shiitake Soup, Tuscan Sausage Soup and Creamy-Coconut Curry Shrimp Bisque, all available at the farmers markets.