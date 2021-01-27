Bordeaux a natural with meat, root veggies

Our Wine of the Week, Aperture, 2018 Alexander Valley, Sonoma County Red Wine ($55) is a Bordeaux-style beauty with a husky core; bright, generous fruit and a lush, supple texture. Aromas offer a complex bouquet of mint, violet, rosemary and tobacco, with hints of something meaty, as if you just walked into a salumi or sausage curing room.

These aromas express themselves on the palate with richness and generosity. Ripe black raspberry, ripe blackberries and ripe black currants dominate fruit flavors, while mineral notes, bursts of milk chocolate and a suggestion of smoke weave through the fruit with a pleasing coyness. Tannins are remarkably silken for a wine this young. It will age well.

When it comes to pairing this wine at the table, red meats are natural companions. Braised oxtail; a rustic chuck roast with turnips, carrots and potatoes; boeuf Bourguignon and venison stew all flatter this wine. Certain root vegetables are great companions, too, especially carrots, celery root, parsnips and earthy potatoes such as Bodega Reds. When it comes to grains and legumes, look to farro, brown rice, black beans and brown and black lentils.

For today’s recipe, I’m revising a dish from the Rioja country in northeastern Spain. It came to me by way of a chef who is a good friend with a deep understanding of the region. It is an ideal accompaniment to roasted or braised meats and sausages and has a lushness of both taste and texture that mirrors those qualities in the wine. To prepare this dish, use an inexpensive Rhone or Rhone-style red.

Potatoes and Carrots Braised in Red Wine

Makes about 6 servings

⅓ cup olive oil

1 small onion, cut into small dice

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

1½ pounds “marble” potatoes, whole or very small Yukon Gold or fingerling potatoes, cut in half lengthwise

¾ pound very small carrots, trimmed (see Note below)

1 small rosemary sprig

2½ to 3 cups dry red wine

1 cup beef stock, optional

3 tablespoons butter

Black pepper in a mill

Pour the olive oil into a deep saucepan — an All-Clad saucier is ideal — and set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and sauté until it softens, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt.

Add the potatoes, carrots and rosemary sprig, 2½ cups of the wine and the beef stock, if using. If not using beef stock, add enough water to cover the vegetables.

Increase the heat and, when the liquid boils, return the heat to low and simmer very gently, covered, until the potatoes and carrots are very tender, from 30 to 40 minutes, depending on size.

Stir now and then during cooking and, if the liquid gets too low, add the remaining wine, ¼ cup at a time. The liquid should be almost completely evaporated by the time the carrots and potatoes are done.

Remove from the heat.

To finish, use tongs to remove and discard the rosemary sprig. Add the butter, stir gently, cover the pan and let rest for 5 minutes.

Taste, correct for salt and season with several turns of black pepper.

Tip into a serving bowl and enjoy right away.

Note: Armstrong Valley Farm has very tiny carrots, some as small as the first joint of my little finger. These are the best carrots for this dish. To use them, cut off the stem end and any long roots but don’t worry about peeling, which would be overwhelmingly laborious and is not necessary.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.