Boy Genius opens new hospitality center

In the pandemic, the debut of a winery’s new hospitality center can’t be the glamorous festivity it was before social distancing became our new normal.

On July 9, Aperture Cellars will open its new hospitality center, a chic, modern space with an oversized camera “aperture” in the ceiling.

The opening won’t be the extravagant event vintner/winemaker Jesse Katz and his father Andy Katz initially had planned; that could come later. For now, the opening will be low-key, with tastings by appointment.

Pivoting in the pandemic hasn’t been hard, Jesse said, because the vision for the hospitality center was always to create small, intimate experiences in the three areas off the main room. The center continues to follow Sonoma County regulations, and it’s creating ample time between tastings for the rooms to be sanitized. Guests are expected to wear masks until they’re seated in their tasting area.

“Our main concern is making sure guests and employees are safe and well,” Jesse said. “It’s our highest priority and always will be.”

Tastings, which range from $75 to $125, focus on two experiences, each featuring five to six wines paired with food prepared by local purveyors. The first focuses on wines from grapes grown in similar soil types and the other, bottlings from similar sites.

While developing the on-site tastings, the winery was busy raising over $30,000 to support local charities combating the fallout from COVID-19. In the Dining In with Aperture program, the winery continues to partner with Michelin-starred chefs on virtual tastings.

“We’re so closely aligned with the restaurant and hospitality industry, we felt somewhat helpless in that realm,” Jesse said.

Aperture focuses on Bordeaux-style varietals, and Jesse said Sonoma County has some of the best vineyards to produce these wines in the world. With his high-tech winery, he added, he endeavors to raise the bar.

“For quality, there’s no other winery on the planet I’d rather make wine from,” Jesse said.

The winery, for instance, has optical sorting in the cellar, with 15 cameras taking 1,000 photos a second.

Air guns, Jesse explained, shoot at green berries, leaves and any grapes that are less than ideal. This allows the vintner to isolate the crème de la crème of fruit.

Initially, before the pandemic altered their plans, the Healdsburg winery had intended to hold a premiere kickoff in May for 70 guests and turn the adjacent winery into a makeshift theater for the viewing of SOMM TV’s “The Delicacy.” The one-hour documentary focuses on the sea urchin, how it’s harvested and eaten, and it prominently features Kyle Connaughton, owner and chef of Healdsburg’s Single Thread Farms Restaurant. Afterwards, the guests were to stroll over to the hospitality center for a six-course meal prepared by Connaughton.

“We’re already looking at future dates for the event, so when it’s safe to do it, we’ll absolutely be putting this experience on the calendar again,” Jesse said.

In the meantime, he’s upbeat about an uptick in tasting reservations.

“The response has been incredible,” Jesse said. “The early bookings are from the Bay Area, and further out it’s nationwide. People are already planning these trips.”

Jesse, 36, is best known for producing the world’s priciest 750 ml bottling called “The Setting.” It sold for $350,000 at the Carnivale du Vin’s charity auction in New Orleans in 2017. With great expertise in Bordeaux varietals, he has worked at prestigious wineries from Screaming Eagle in Napa to Petrus in Pomerol.

The number of bookings for on-site tastings, Jesse said, reveal wine-lovers’ appetite for venturing out after a few months of sheltering in place.

Aperture Cellars, two miles from the Healdsburg square, is a great place to drink in art and nature, as well as wine. The 6,500-square-foot hospitality center, with vineyard views from every room, is capped by an oversized aperture lens in 3-D, an intriguing skylight of sorts.

The term “aperture” refers to the opening of a camera lens and the amount of light passing through it. It’s a nod to Andy, an esteemed photographer in Wine Country. Every Aperture label is graced with his photographs.

The common room, beneath the aperture lens, has a series of shots by the photographer. They capture some of his travels over the years with his vintner son, touching down in 80 countries.

“I was introduced to wine through my father’s art and travel, and I wanted to create an experience in a space that’s artistic in nature,” Jesse said.

The vintner said his father oversees the artistic matters, while he handles the day-to-day winemaking.

Jesse and Andy are celebrities in the wine industry and also spend a great deal of time in the center. Tasters are likely to see one, if not both of them there at any time. The father-son collaboration in Aperture began in 2009 when the winery was founded, and they produced 200 cases that first year. That number now has spiraled to 10,000 cases per year.

“I’m so proud of Jesse,” said Andy, 67. “He’s not only a great son, he’s an extremely talented winemaker and he’s always willing to learn. … Both of us pinch ourselves and say ‘How the hell did this happen?’”

Jesse smiled and said, “The beauty we were able to capture here surpassed what I even dreamt about.”