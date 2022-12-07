KENWOOD

Five course Muscardini wine dinner at Palooza

Although Palooza may be best known for its pub fare of burgers and pizza, the gastropub and brewery’s new chef, Eric Moulton, will present a gussied-up one-night-only five-course menu paired with wines from Muscardini Cellars from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Moulton, who has plenty of fine dining experience on his resume, has created dishes like sesame-crusted ahi with red pumpkin curry to pair with barbera, and a New York strip with truffle mashed potatoes and mushrooms paired with Tesoro, Muscardini’s red blend of sangiovese, cabernet and syrah. Tickets for the dinner are $135 and can be purchased on Eventbrite or at muscardinicellars.com/events. 8910 Sonoma Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Santa Claus pop-up at Costeaux Bakery

Sure, you could wait in line at the mall to visit Santa Claus, but wouldn’t it be so much better with a plate of eggs Benedict on a Costeaux English muffin and a cup of coffee in front of you? Take the kids for breakfast with Santa From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 17, at the popular bakery so they can rattle off their wish list to St. Nick. Digital photos will be available to capture their delight or, possibly, tears. Staff will also be on hand to handle adult wish lists for holiday catering and even suggest gift ideas. Don’t miss Costeaux’s impressive nutcracker collection, which is on display for holiday season. 417 Healdsburg Ave.

M.F.K. Fisher documentary and dinner

Spend an evening immersed in the world of one of Sonoma County’s best-known residents at a screening of “The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher,” followed by a dinner inspired by her writing. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Little Saint with a taste of sparkling wine followed by the documentary. Afterward, join filmmakers Gregory Bezat and Gary Meyer, along with chef Kyle Connaughton, for a discussion about the late Fisher’s influence in Sonoma County and on food and cooking. Little Saint chef Bryan Oliver will present a dinner inspired by Fisher’s essays paired with wine. Tickets are $225 per person and are available at exploretock.com/littlesaint. 25 North St.

YOUNTVILLE

Search for Napa Valley’s best latke

Which chef has the best latke in Napa Valley? That will be decided at the second annual Latke Throw Down hosted by Bardessemo Hotel’s executive chef Jim Leiken from 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 15, at the Yountville Community Center. Leiken and three other competitors will grate and fry potatoes to determine who is the greatest at making the ubiquitous Hanukkah treat. Attendees at the event will get a chance to taste them all, while a panel of judges will determine the winner of the golden spatula. Tickets are $10 per person and the proceeds benefit Parents CAN, an organization that help families of children with special needs. Although you can buy tickets at the door, if you want to attend, please email events@bardessemo.com to RSVP. 6516 Washington St.

Gospel choir headlines winery’s holiday open house

The wine caves at Bella will be filled with the joyous sounds of the Vybe Gospel Choir from 11 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, for a holiday open house. No reservations are needed for the $30 wine tasting at the event, which includes a maker’s market of local artisans and whoopie pies from Flour Girl bakery. The choir will perform from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and again from 3:30 to 4 p.m. 9711 West Dry Creek Road.