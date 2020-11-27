Brighten indoor spaces this winter with unique houseplants

A house without houseplants is like a library without books — just a boring, lifeless structure. This is especially true during the long dark of winter, when cold rains pour down outside and most outdoor plants have fallen asleep or returned to their roots.

But not our houseplants. They’re happy in the heat we give them. They greet us each morning like silent pets. They glitter and glow and bring our winter-bound houses to life with color and fragrance.

Here are a few worthy houseplants to brighten up these dim winter days. Houseplants also make nice gifts, especially at a time when we’re stuck at home because of poor weather and a pandemic. You may know some of these plants. Others may be a revelation. Let’s start with a California native that grows from our shores all the way to Alaska and on rocky coastlines around the world.

Fiber optic grass (Isolepsis cernua) isn’t really a grass; it’s in the sedge family. It forms grass-like tufts of slender green stems in wet, sandy or peaty places near the ocean. The bright green stems produce small white flowers at their tips, so they resemble those fiber-optic lamps from the 1980s. You can find them sold as “Livewire,” “Live Wire,” or “Fairy Lights.”

Set the pot with the plant in a tray of water where it can get some sun, and never let it dry out or the foliage will turn brown. Move it to a sunny spot outside when warm weather returns.

Two vines that are stunners, and can be grown together to enhance each other’s effect, are hoya and stephanotis.

Hoya carnosa has dark green, large, almond-shaped leaves on long vines that eventually put out creamy flower clusters of waxy-looking white and red stars. Their visual effect is striking. It likes medium to bright indirect light — never full sun. Less is more when it comes to watering. Wait until the leaves pucker slightly, then give it a good drink. It dislikes direct sun, artificial light and dark corners.

Like hoya, stephanotis (Stephanotis floribunda) likes bright indirect natural light but no direct sun. This vine is not drought-tolerant. Keep it evenly moist. It doesn’t like dry air, so hot, dry conditions in a winter house are not ideal. Grow it in a cool room that gets moist air (do you live in Bodega Bay?) or mist it. The roots need to be kept cool — a compost-rich potting soil will help with that. Watch out for mealy bug and scale. The payoff of this Madagascar native is its glorious scent, of which you will approve.

You might consider growing night-blooming jasmine (Cestrum nocturnum) in a pot and bringing it in for the winter. It’s easy to grow and takes regular water, but it isn’t very interesting visually. However, when it blooms, it sure lets you know it’s there. Most people like the fragrance, but not everyone. Some say it smells like hot dogs cooking. If you find you don’t favor it, it will do fine outside if it doesn’t freeze.

The prayer plant (Maranta leoconeura) may well become the star of your houseplant show, as it has for millions of plant lovers. Some consider its leaves to be the most exquisite in the entire plant kingdom. The popular tricolor variety has deep green, velvety, six-inch leaves with yellow splotches down the mid-rib and arching pinkish-red veins traveling to the leaf margins. The leaves lay open during the day but fold up at night, giving the plant its common name.

It’s not difficult to grow, but it is finicky about what it needs. It likes a slightly acid soil with a pH of 5.5 to 6.0, full of organic matter. This soil should drain well, because although it likes constantly moist soil, it will rot if the soil doesn’t drain fairly quickly. It tolerates shade but prefers bright indirect light, such as from a north window. And it likes a moist atmosphere, so mist it twice a day or set its pot on a tray of pebbles with water that doesn’t quite reach the top of the pebbles.

For colorful-leaved houseplants that you can set around to add color to your rooms, there’s the Calathea medallion peacock plant, which can be set on that watery pebble tray along with the prayer plant, as they both need high humidity. This plant’s feature is its beautifully variegated leaves. Together with the prayer plant, it will make a strong foliage statement.

Crotons make fine houseplants and croton ‘Petra’ (Codiaeum variegatum ‘Petra’) is splashy with green, yellow and red color. It can grow outside in the warmer parts of our county, but inside, it needs as much bright direct sunlight as you can give it, lots of water and high humidity.

One more: red desert rose (Adenum obesum ‘Red Desert Rose’) is a succulent from sub-Saharan Africa. It’s easy to grow as long as it’s kept warm (70 degrees or above) and given plenty of sunlight and occasional water. Its “roses” are pretty red-and-white flowers.

Besides these, there’s a world of houseplants out there to explore. If you want one that will hide in a dark corner and endure your neglect, there’s always the peace lily.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.