Brighten up your Fourth of July with red, white and blue blooms

As the old FTD slogan goes, “Say it with flowers.” In the case of Independence Day, you can pledge your allegiance to Old Glory with an All-American combination of red, white and blue blooms.

If you thought ahead, you might already have planted a bed of annuals and perennials in Fourth of July colors sure to bloom by the Fourth. But even if you didn’t, you can still put together a pot, container or picnic table arrangement befitting the occasion.

“There are a wide range of flowers available if you want to do something for a get-together,” said Vonnie Matthews, who oversees the garden center at Garrett Ace Hardware in Windsor. “It’s easy to find your Fourth of July colors at any nursery or garden center.”

For a pot or container Matthews has a few suggestions. Try some bright red pops of Salvia greggii ’Radio Red,’ surrounded by blue Lobelia with trailing bacopa monnieri in white draping over the sides.

Calibrachoa or Million Bells is a stalwart for containers and can provide that spilling effect at the edges. It blooms prolifically with cute 1-inch flowers that look like tiny petunias. It comes in red, white and cream, among other colors.

Alyssum is a tried-and-true standby for any container and offers some sweet fragrance. But there is another choice that offers the same effect. Matthews likes bacopa, which can burst like small white stars in a Fourth of July arrangement and is a good option for cascading down the side of your pot or container.

Bacopa also can be found in deep blue.

Don’t dismiss the obvious however, when putting together an Independence Day arrangement.

“My red choice has always been the prosaic red geranium,” said Matthews, praising the flower for its dependability.

Her favorite varieties in red are ’Rocky Mountain Red.’ and Pelargonium ’Calliope Dark Red,’ both of which will offer a bold pop of color.

Another nifty combination could be tall and wispy white gaura with red salvia or dark red geraniums and, in the foreground, dark blue Lobelia, she said.

Adria Cooper, a team leader at Prickett’s Nursery in Santa Rosa, said a red Calibrachoa or Million Bells is a great container plant that will look look pretty long into August.

“It just keeps re-blooming constantly,” she said.

Calibrachoa, like verbena and lantana, also comes in both red and white.

Common little petunias are easy to find and come in so many colors, although blue is a bit rare.

Cooper said Blue Spires lavender could be added to give you that essential blue for the Fourth.

“I love the scent of lavender. And you can put it in the center with your lower plants around it, like verbena, lantana, Calibrachoa, petunias and alyssum.”

For a bold statement however, there are bright white Shasta daisies in full flower now and developed by Santa Rosa’s “Plant Wizard” Luther Burbank. Red or white Gerbera daisies, dianthus and red daisy-like anemones are also available now. For white filler and texture, you could mix in Dusty Miller, Cooper said.

And don’t forget fun and fancy snapdragons in red and white to bring some height to a pot.

The mantra of professional arrangers is “Thrill, fill and spill.” That means you want something with height, such as lavender, anemone, Gerber daisy or even zinnia. Fill flowers, Cooper said, would be Lobelia, verbenum and Calibrachoa with some spill provided by any of your trailing plants.

Fred King of King’s Nursery in Santa Rosa said red, white and blue flowers are a tradition on his Fourth of July table.

“I make several (arrangements) for the family barbecue,” he said. “They don’t have to be big. They can be small, too.”

They can also be simple, like all petunias in red, white and blue. “Petunias,” he said, “cover all the bases.”

This year he decorated a fountain with bright red geraniums, using a red geranium for height and a red-and-white geranium for a drape with filler of ’Starry Night’ petunias in dramatic blue with white spots.

Blue can be one of the most challenging colors to find to achieve a patriotic display. One option, King said, is ageratum, or Floss Flower. An annual, it has pompom-shaped flowers in shades of blue.

And if you can’t find blue in bloom, you can always put your red and white flowers, he said, in a blue pot.

Add a little American flag and you’ve said “Happy Birthday, USA” in flowers.

Here is an easy list of red, white and blue blooms from Lowe’s if you feel inspired to celebrate American Independence with flowers. The home improvement center is open for the Fourth of July.

Red - salvia, geranium, verbena, poppies, zinnia, begonias, mums, snapdragons and celosia

White - geranium, alyssum, Shasta daisy, salvia, mums, snapdragons, verbena and zinnias

Blue - ageratum, blue bells, Lobelia, verbena and salvia

