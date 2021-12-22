Brilliant baklava served at this Sebastopol bakery

Where to get the best baklava: Recently on the Save Sonoma County Restaurants Facebook page, dedicated to supporting our local restaurants, the question arose of where to get great baklava.

The Middle Eastern dessert made with buttery phyllo dough soaked in honey and topped with chopped nuts has a rabid local following, and devotees won’t accept anything but perfection. We’ve hunted down this often-elusive dessert, and we say Patisserie Angelica (6821 Laguna Parkway, Sebastopol) is hands-down the best, with Ulia’s Deli (130 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa) coming in at a close second.

The new Zimi on Mission (500 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa), however, owned by Dino Moniodis, is gaining traction, with a less-sweet version that’s definitely nosh-worthy.

Dill pickle popcorn with a side of turtles: After attempting (and failing miserably) to eat a cotton candy ice cream burrito at this year’s Sonoma County Fair, we were curious about who is behind this awkward oddity.

Turns out it’s Gianni Messmer, who runs MKM Concessions at the fair and recently opened the Golden Kettlecorn store in Santa Rosa. Though the cotton candy burritos are a summer-only treat, we learned Golden Kettlecorn sells dill pickle-flavored popcorn (and 18 other flavors including Fruit Loop, churro, jalapeño cheddar and chocolate candy cane), along with chocolate-covered marshmallows drizzled with caramel, rolled in pecans and covered with milk chocolate — a marshmallow “turtle” on a stick.

You can order online for delivery at goldenkettlecorn.com or pickup at the store (1791 Marlow Road, No. 1C, Santa Rosa).

Bottle shop: Street Social in Petaluma has enhanced their new bottle shop (open 1-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays) with some tasty snacks.

“It’s the perfect place to have a small bite to tide you over when you shop downtown,” according to a social media post that included a photo of the menu and an order of chicken liver mousse on toast with blackberry jam, everything spice and pickled shallots ($9), with a glass of rosé. That menu also included Sonoma Mountain bread with smoked miso butter ($8); warm Castelvetrano olives with truffle, garlic confit and thyme ($8); and a surprise flight of the day and a snack ($21).

Street Social already has a European feel, what with it being a small bistro in a downtown back alley, and this new feature adds to that ambience. Many residents of old European cities dine in this way, grabbing a small bite and glass of wine or beer at one bistro before wandering to the next. It would be great to see Petaluma do something similar, and Street Social certainly is helping to kick that off in grand yet unpretentious style.

Theatric holiday fun: The Sebastiani Theatre welcomes everyone to enjoy the holiday decorations that adorn the lobby so creatively displayed by Susan Bellach. She also does the theater’s spooky Halloween decorations, and we never want to miss her fun.

Visit during the open house from 4 - 6 p.m. on Thursday. A special open house will be held on Sunday, with free hot chocolate and cookies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 476 First St. E., Sonoma. 707-996-9756.

Compiled by Heather Irwin. Kathleen Hill of the Sonoma Index-Tribune and Houston Porter of the Petaluma Argus-Courier contributed to this report.