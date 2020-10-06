Subscribe

Brined green peppercorns add acid, heat to a variety of dishes

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 6, 2020, 1:12PM
Updated 2 hours ago

In early October 1998, I traveled to Borneo for the second time that year. I was invited by what was then called the Pepper Marketing Board to speak at the International Pepper Festival in Kuching, Sarawak, where there are about 40,000 hectares of peppercorn farms and 40,000 peppercorn farmers.

During my week there, I visited a number of farms, as I had during my first trip. What was different the second time was that the peppercorn harvest was underway. The tiny young clusters I had seen in June had grown to their full size, and farmers were waiting for the right moment to harvest.

No matter when a cluster of peppercorns is picked, left on its own, it will turn black as its outer layer, which contain about 40 percent of the volatile oils that give pepper its flavor, wrinkle and turn black.

I experienced this myself when I slipped a cluster my guide gave me into my pocket and forgot about it until I had gone through customs. As I waited for my luggage, I put my hand in my pocket, felt something rough and pulled out the tiny cluster, which had dried and, yep, turned black during my travels.

A decision to pick is made visually. If the peppercorns will be sold black, the clusters, which resemble miniature cabernet sauvignon clusters, are harvested when a few berries have a red blush. For white pepper, farmers wait for more of the berries to show red. For black peppercorns, the peppers are washed and dried immediately. For white, the peppercorns are soaked in water for up to 10 days, which causes their outer mantel to rot and the peppercorns themselves to take on a slightly fermented flavor.

Peppercorns that will be sold green are picked much earlier, before their hard inner core has formed. This is why freeze-dried green peppercorns are so insubstantial; you can usually crush them between your fingertips, and they have a texture not unlike paper. Malaysian producers have a better way of processing green peppercorns; they are soaked in a solution that stops them from turning black and then dried in hot air. They have a delicate flavor and are wrinkled, as black peppercorns are.

There is one other type of green peppercorn, and it is the inspiration for today’s column. Some peppercorns are, shortly after harvest, brined in a mixture of vinegar, lemon juice and salt. The brine stops the natural drying and wrinkling process and results in a delicious condiment that is remarkably hard to locate, even though most supermarkets have it. Whenever I call for them in a recipe, I get emails from readers who cannot find them. I’ve had the same problem myself.

To find brined green peppercorns, don’t look in the spice section. You’re much more likely to find them on a top shelf near brined capers, cornichons and small pickles. At Oliver’s Market on Stony Point Road, I have found them on a high shelf, obscured by a vertical beam. The most common brand is Reese, a specialty producer that has dozens of food products on supermarket shelves.

Use this recipe as a template, varying ingredients based on what is in season and what you prefer. I sometimes add diced Persian cucumbers and always omit tomatoes if I don’t have good ones. Sorrel is easy for me, as I grow it, but if you don’t have access to it, use small-leafed arugula instead.

Summer Farro & Bean Salad with Avocado, Tomato, Feta & Sorrel

Makes about 6 servings

4 ounces dried beans, such as flageolet or cannellini, soaked in water overnight

Kosher salt

4 ounces semi-pearled farro, soaked in water overnight

Juice of 2 to 3 lemons

Black pepper in a mill

1 firm-ripe avocado, peeled and cubed

1 medium tomato, preferably heirloom beefsteak variety

1 small red onion, cut into small dice

1 tablespoon brined green peppercorns, drained

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

1 cup fresh sorrel, cut into thin crosswise strips

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

Drain the beans, cover with fresh water by 2 inches, and bring to a boil over high heat. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface. Reduce the heat and simmer until tender, about 35 minutes. When the beans are nearly tender and beginning to give off a bean-like aroma, season them with salt. Drain the cooked beans and transfer to a wide bowl to cool.

Drain the farro, cover it with fresh water by 2 inches, add a generous teaspoon of salt, and bring to a boil over high heat. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface. Reduce the heat and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain the farro and transfer to a large wide bowl to cool. While still hot, drizzle with the juice of 1 lemon and several turns of black pepper and toss.

When the beans and farro have cooled to room temperature, add the beans to the farro, along with the avocado, tomato, red onion and green peppercorns. Add half the remaining lemon juice and the 1⁄2 cup olive oil and toss gently. Taste for acid balance, adding more lemon juice and more olive oil as needed.

Season with several generous turns of black pepper, add the feta cheese, sorrel and parsley, and toss again. Taste and correct for salt.

Enjoy at room temperature.

In this risotto, dried green peppercorns add a bright, fresh taste, and brined green peppercorns add a tangy spark with just a bit of heat, flavors that resonate beautifully with fresh zucchini. When I make this dish in late spring or early summer, I use basil instead of parsley. If you have good basil in your garden, you can use it here if you prefer.

Risotto with Zucchini and Green Peppercorns

Makes 3 to 4 servings

4 tablespoons clarified butter

¾ pound zucchini, cut in ¼-inch dice

1 tablespoon crushed dried green peppercorns

2 teaspoons freshly crushed black peppercorns

Kosher salt

1 small (about 4 inches) zucchini, cut into very thin julienne

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic

1¼ cups Vialone Nano or Carnaroli rice

6 to 7 cups chicken stock or vegetable broth, hot

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3 ounces grated Dry Jack Cheese

1 tablespoon brined green peppercorns, drained

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

Heat 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the diced zucchini and sauté until it is just tender, about 8 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon each of the peppercorns and season with about ¾ teaspoon salt. Transfer the zucchini to a bowl and set aside. Melt a teaspoon of the remaining butter in the sauté pan, add the julienned zucchini and cook quickly until just barely limp, about 2 or 3 minutes. Season with small pinches of green peppercorns, black peppercorns and salt and set aside.

Heat the remaining butter and olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 2 minutes more. Add the rice and stir with a wooden spoon until each grain begins to turn milky white, about 2 minutes.

Keep the stock warm in a pot over low heat.

Add the stock, half a cup at a time, stirring after each addition until the liquid is nearly absorbed.

Continue to add stock and stir until the rice is tender, about 18 minutes. Stir in the diced zucchini, lemon juice, remaining green and black peppercorns and 2 tablespoons of the parsley. Fold in the cheese and the brined peppercorns.

Taste, correct the seasoning, and remove from the heat.

Working quickly, reheat the julienned zucchini. Ladle the risotto into individual soup plates, top each portion with some of the julienned zucchini and some of the parsley.

Enjoy right away.

Steak au poivre, a classic French dish, is almost always made with a premium cut of beef such as ribeye, T-bone or New York steak. You can easily make this dish with any of those cuts and have fabulous results. But instead of always following tradition, sometimes I use skirt steak, which has a concentrated flavor and texture. The secret to success is to not cook the meat beyond rare; if you do, it becomes tough. If you do not care for rare meat, use a different cut.

Steak au Poivre Vert

Makes 4 servings

1¼ pounds skirt steak, cut into four equal pieces

Kosher salt

Mixed peppercorns in a mill

¼ cup brandy or Cognac

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, minced

2 tablespoons brined green peppercorns, drained

½ cup beef stock

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives

Sel gris or Maldon salt flakes

Season the steak all over with salt and pepper and press the pepper into the meat. Set aside for 15 to 45 minutes while you assemble all the other ingredients, including any side dishes. Have everything at the ready before you start cooking the steak.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

Set a large heavy skillet over high heat and when it is very hot, add the steak. Cook for 90 seconds, turn, and cook 90 second more. If the steaks are particularly thick, cook 2 minutes per side.

Quickly transfer to a plate and set in the warmed oven.

Return the pan to the heat, add the brandy or Cognac and swirl until is nearly completely reduced. Add the butter and swirl until melted. Reduce the heat to medium, add the shallot and cook until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the green peppercorns and the stock, increase the heat, and simmer for 2 or 3 minutes so the sauce thickens. Add the cream, taste, correct for salt and remove from the heat.

Working quickly, cut the steaks into diagonal slices, set on warm plates where the side dishes are already in place, spoon sauce on top, sprinkle with chives and a few salt flakes and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt and Pepper,” from which today’s recipes have been adapted. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine