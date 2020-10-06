Brined green peppercorns add acid, heat to a variety of dishes

In early October 1998, I traveled to Borneo for the second time that year. I was invited by what was then called the Pepper Marketing Board to speak at the International Pepper Festival in Kuching, Sarawak, where there are about 40,000 hectares of peppercorn farms and 40,000 peppercorn farmers.

During my week there, I visited a number of farms, as I had during my first trip. What was different the second time was that the peppercorn harvest was underway. The tiny young clusters I had seen in June had grown to their full size, and farmers were waiting for the right moment to harvest.

No matter when a cluster of peppercorns is picked, left on its own, it will turn black as its outer layer, which contain about 40 percent of the volatile oils that give pepper its flavor, wrinkle and turn black.

I experienced this myself when I slipped a cluster my guide gave me into my pocket and forgot about it until I had gone through customs. As I waited for my luggage, I put my hand in my pocket, felt something rough and pulled out the tiny cluster, which had dried and, yep, turned black during my travels.

A decision to pick is made visually. If the peppercorns will be sold black, the clusters, which resemble miniature cabernet sauvignon clusters, are harvested when a few berries have a red blush. For white pepper, farmers wait for more of the berries to show red. For black peppercorns, the peppers are washed and dried immediately. For white, the peppercorns are soaked in water for up to 10 days, which causes their outer mantel to rot and the peppercorns themselves to take on a slightly fermented flavor.

Peppercorns that will be sold green are picked much earlier, before their hard inner core has formed. This is why freeze-dried green peppercorns are so insubstantial; you can usually crush them between your fingertips, and they have a texture not unlike paper. Malaysian producers have a better way of processing green peppercorns; they are soaked in a solution that stops them from turning black and then dried in hot air. They have a delicate flavor and are wrinkled, as black peppercorns are.

There is one other type of green peppercorn, and it is the inspiration for today’s column. Some peppercorns are, shortly after harvest, brined in a mixture of vinegar, lemon juice and salt. The brine stops the natural drying and wrinkling process and results in a delicious condiment that is remarkably hard to locate, even though most supermarkets have it. Whenever I call for them in a recipe, I get emails from readers who cannot find them. I’ve had the same problem myself.

To find brined green peppercorns, don’t look in the spice section. You’re much more likely to find them on a top shelf near brined capers, cornichons and small pickles. At Oliver’s Market on Stony Point Road, I have found them on a high shelf, obscured by a vertical beam. The most common brand is Reese, a specialty producer that has dozens of food products on supermarket shelves.

Use this recipe as a template, varying ingredients based on what is in season and what you prefer. I sometimes add diced Persian cucumbers and always omit tomatoes if I don’t have good ones. Sorrel is easy for me, as I grow it, but if you don’t have access to it, use small-leafed arugula instead.

Summer Farro & Bean Salad with Avocado, Tomato, Feta & Sorrel

Makes about 6 servings

4 ounces dried beans, such as flageolet or cannellini, soaked in water overnight

Kosher salt

4 ounces semi-pearled farro, soaked in water overnight

Juice of 2 to 3 lemons

Black pepper in a mill

1 firm-ripe avocado, peeled and cubed

1 medium tomato, preferably heirloom beefsteak variety

1 small red onion, cut into small dice

1 tablespoon brined green peppercorns, drained

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

1 cup fresh sorrel, cut into thin crosswise strips

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

Drain the beans, cover with fresh water by 2 inches, and bring to a boil over high heat. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface. Reduce the heat and simmer until tender, about 35 minutes. When the beans are nearly tender and beginning to give off a bean-like aroma, season them with salt. Drain the cooked beans and transfer to a wide bowl to cool.

Drain the farro, cover it with fresh water by 2 inches, add a generous teaspoon of salt, and bring to a boil over high heat. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface. Reduce the heat and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain the farro and transfer to a large wide bowl to cool. While still hot, drizzle with the juice of 1 lemon and several turns of black pepper and toss.