Bring the flavors of the Middle East to your home with these simple, healthy dishes

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 1, 2020, 7:48PM
Chris Hanna, president of Hanna Winery, has never forgotten the taste of her first breakfast in the Middle East.

She was in Syria with her Dad, winery founder and Syrian native Elias Hanna. Her eyes widened as they were served a salad of raw green onions, tomatoes and cucumbers doused in delicious olive oil, with a plate of labneh and some pita bread on the side.

“Raw onions, first thing in the morning, took a bit of getting used to for me,” she admitted. “That’s an acquired taste.”

But over the years, the health-conscious vintner has fallen head over heels in love with the cuisine of the Levant, the area in the Eastern Mediterranean that encompasses Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Israel and parts of Turkey and Egypt.

“The food is very similar. ... Everyone eats lamb as the protein, hummus and falafel,” Hanna said of the region that boasts one of the oldest cuisines in the world. “What it doesn’t include is Iraq, and that kitchen is different. They use many more herbs.”

For your Labor Day feast, Hanna shared several dishes from a Levantine menu she prepared last year at a Relish Culinary Adventures class, including a Grilled Eggplant Salad with Feta, Pine Nuts and Mint and a Beluga Lentil Salad with Sungold Tomatoes, Parsley and Shallot.

“Pulses are so Middle Eastern,” she said. “That’s a really nice salad and good for the vegans and vegetarians.”

The menu provides a perfect opportunity to take your taste buds on a culinary staycation in your own backyard, as we near the six-month mark of the shelter-in-place orders due to the pandemic.

A dozen years ago, when Hanna was pitching her first cookbook, she wanted it to focus on Levantine cuisine, which revolves around a healthy, plant-based diet that has since taken off in popularity.

That surge in popularity is partly due to the success of Israeli-British chef/food writer Yotam Ottolenghi, who has written nine cookbooks on the region’s cuisine in the past 12 years, many of them bestsellers.

Instead, the publishers nudged Hanna in the direction of writing about Wine Country cuisine and lifestyle. The result was her 2010 cookbook, “The Winemaker Cooks: Menus, Parties and Pairings,” published by Chronicle Books.

The cookbook ended up being “part practical cookbook, part inspirational entertaining guide,” according to Hanna. It is divided into four seasons, with five suggested menus for each season emblematic of Hanna’s casual yet elegant approach to food, wine and entertaining.

At home, however, the busy wife, mother, hostess and vintner still prefers to cook the healthy Mediterranean fare of the Levant, using fresh produce from local farms and her own garden.

“It’s really healthy, wonderful food,” Hanna said. “Plus we have all this beautiful local olive oil, the preferred fat in Middle Eastern cuisine.

“The Mediterranean ingredients grow so beautifully here ... eggplants and peppers and tomatoes and cucumbers,” she added. “We share a climate in that sense.”

As with many cuisines around the world, the cooks of the Levant tend to use meat as a flavor condiment rather than the main attraction.

“It’s a very vegetable-centric cuisine, light on the meat,” she said. “Nobody would ever sit down to a giant steak.”

When entertaining at home, Hanna likes to grill simple kofta, made from lamb or other ground meats that have enough fat in them to keep the meatball-like patties together.

“I don’t even put them on a stick. I make little footballs and put them right on the grill, then flip them over,” she said. “They don’t take very long ... one or two kofta and the rest of your plate is salads and vegetables.”

She also enjoys the aromatics of the Levant, a savory blend of spices like cumin, coriander and allspice and a variety of herbs like parsley, along with onions, garlic and shallots.

“It’s all very wine-friendly,” she said. “There’s something about those warm spices that match the oak in the red wines we make here.”

Although the kofta are traditionally made with lamb, the versatile dish can adapt to any meat or combination of meats you like.

“I have a Serbian friend who makes a beef and pork kofta,” she said. “You could do ground chicken leg and thigh meat, ground turkey dark meat, pork or beef.”

With the kofta, it’s traditional to serve an assortment of savory sauces, ranging from a yogurt tahini sauce to a North Africa chermoula sauce made with cilantro and parsley. But Hanna’s favorite is the muhammara sauce, traditionally made with red peppers, chiles, walnuts and pomegranate molasses.

Quick pickles also can give a nice bite of acidity to the meal, alongside an array of savory salad dressings for the vegetarian salads.

“There is so much acidity in Middle Eastern cuisine,” Hanna said. “They use a lot of lemon, tangy feta and pomegranate molasses, so for me, a sauvignon blanc is that perfect pairing that matches the tart dressings.”

And, to soak up all that delicious sauce and salad dressing, a stack of fresh pita bread is de rigueur. Hanna has developed a simple recipe for flatbread she makes from scratch and cooks on the grill.

“It takes five minutes to do it in a stand mixer, then you let it rise for two hours,” she said. “Then I roll it out and cook it on the grill, for a couple of minutes on each side.”

For dessert, she enjoys baking a fresh fig tart topped with mascarpone cheese and Kadota figs.

To be really authentic, serve some strong Turkish coffee, preferably brewed in a copper ibrik.

“The coffee is ground with a little cardamom,” she said. “That gives it a pretty, floral character.”

Kofta is essentially a spiced meatball that originated in the Eastern Mediterranean and Central and South Asia.

“The Hanna Cabernet Sauvignon from Alexander Valley is deeply concentrated and lovely with the lamb,” Hanna said. “The Hanna Malbec (also from Alexander Valley) is a little lighter and very juicy, a perfect late-summer red for warm weather.”

Kofta with Yogurt Tahini Sauce, Chermoula and Quick Beet Pickles

Makes 4 servings

For the Kofta:

1 pound ground lamb

⅓ cup chopped parsley

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

3 shallots, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon ground coriander

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and shape kofta into logs, 4 inches long and 2 inches in diameter.

Grill over a medium-high gas grill until medium-rare, about 5 minutes each side.

Yogurt Tahini Sauce

Serves 4 to 6 people

¼ cup tahini

1 large clove garlic, peeled and minced

½ teaspoon salt

Juice of half a lemon

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

Whisk the tahini, garlic, salt and lemon until smooth. Add the yogurt and mint and whisk.

Chermoula

Serves 4 to 6

2 cups chopped cilantro

1½ cups chopped parsley

3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon cayenne

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Whisk all ingredients together. Moisten with more olive oil and lemon juice if needed and adjust salt.

Quick Beet Pickles

Makes 4 servings

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup water

¼ cup sugar

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, quartered

½ teaspoon yellow mustard seeds

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

1 ½ teaspoons black peppercorns

1 pound of small chiogga and golden beets, scrubbed, topped and quartered

Bring all ingredients except beets to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add beets, lower heat and let simmer for five minutes. Transfer pickling liquid and beets to a clean Mason jar to cool, then refrigerate for up to a month.

Muhammara is a hot pepper and walnut dip originally from Aleppo, Syria, and often served in Levantine and Turkish cuisines.

Muhammara

Makes about 1 cup

2½ pounds red peppers (or 1 jar roasted red peppers, drained well)

1 or 2 small hot red chiles (or 1 teaspoon chile pepper)

1½ cups walnuts

½ cup stoned wheat crackers

1 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Roast the red pepper and chiles on a burner or grill, turning frequently until blistered all over. Place in a covered bowl or paper bag to loosen skin and let cool. Remove skin, seeds and membranes.

In a food processor, grind the walnuts, crackers, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, cumin, salt and pepper until smooth. Add the peppers and puree until creamy. Add olive oil in a thin stream. Adjust seasoning.

Serve muhammara in a small dish drizzled with olive oil and garnished with chopped parsley.

Pita is a yeast-leavened, round flat bread served all over the Middle East. Hanna uses organic bread flour for her homemade pita.

Chris Hanna’s Grilled Pita

Makes about 12 5-inch pitas

½ cup warm, not hot, water

1 packet dry yeast (2¼ teaspoons)

4 cups bread flour, plus additional flour for kneading and shaping dough

1 tablespoons salt

1 cup warm milk

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to oil bowl

Sprinkle yeast in ½ cup of warm water. Let sit 5 minutes or until yeast dissolves and swells.

Using a food processor outfitted with a metal blade, pulse flour and salt until combined. Using the tube, pour in yeast mixture, then the warm milk in a slow stream. Blend until dough forms a ball. Add olive oil and pulse to integrate. (Alternatively, use a stand mixer with a dough hook.)

Turn dough out and give a few quick kneads to shape it into a round ball. Place dough in an large oiled bowl and cover it with plastic wrap. Let rise for two hours.

When dough has risen to double its original size, turn it out on a floured surface. Divide dough into 12 balls. Place balls on a floured sheet pan, cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel and let rise an additional 20 minutes.

Roll out each round to a 4- to 6-inch diameter shape.

Heat a grill to medium-high heat.

Grill rounds about 2 minutes on each side. Remove bread to a rack to cool.

This simple salad takes advantage of the sweet Sungold tomatoes now ripening in gardens and farms. As a wine pairing for the salads, Hanna suggested a Hanna Sauvignon Blanc.

Beluga Lentil Salad with Sungold Tomatoes, Parsley and Shallot

Makes 4 servings

1 cup black Beluga lentils

2 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 small shallots, finely chopped

1 pint Sungold tomatoes, halved

¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

In a medium saucepan, combine the lentils with the stock and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until the lentils are just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a large bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegars and Dijon mustard. Gradually whisk in the extra virgin olive oil until emulsified. Add salt and pepper. Toss the lentils, tomatoes, shallots and parsley with the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Hanna uses the smaller Japanese eggplants for this dish because they hold their shape better and when you toss them, they don’t fall apart. She cuts them across the narrow part, on the bias.

Eggplant Salad with Feta, Pine Nuts and Mint

Makes 4-6 servings

6 small Japanese eggplants, cut on the bias into one-inch slices

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 cup crumbled feta

2 cups arugula

⅓ cup pine nuts, toasted

1 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

For vinaigrette:

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

½ lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper

Toss the sliced eggplant in olive oil, salt and pepper. Grill over medium heat until just soft but not collapsed. Let cool.

While eggplant is cooling, combine vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl. When eggplant is cool, toss with vinaigrette, feta, arugula, pine nuts and mint.

You only have to bake the crust for this fresh fig tart, which Hanna compared to a “grownup Fig Newton.”

Kadota Fig Tart with Mascarpone Cream

Serves 6 to 8

For pastry dough:

1½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into chunks

3 tablespoons ice water

For filling:

8 ounces mascarpone cheese

⅓ cup sour cream

⅓ cup honey, plus more for drizzling

1 teaspoon salt

8 Kadota figs, quartered lengthwise

For crust: In a food processor, pulse the flour, salt and sugar until combined. Add the butter and process until the mixture forms coarse crumbs. Add the ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture begins to come together. Transfer the dough to a floured surface and form into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days.

To make the tart shell, remove the dough from refrigerator and allow to soften for a few minutes. Roll into an 11-inch round. Fit the dough into a 9-inch fluted tart pan/flan tin with a removable bottom, pressing the dough into the sides of the pan. Run the rolling pin over the top of the pan to trim the dough flush with the rim. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Adjust an oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Remove crust from refrigerator and prick pastry all over with a fork. Line the crust with parchment or baking paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake 20 minutes. Remove paper and weights and bake 5 to 10 minutes more, until just golden. Transfer to a wire rack or cake cooler and let cool completely.

For filling: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mascarpone, sour cream, ⅓ cup honey and the salt. Using a rubber spatula, spread the mascarpone mixture in the tart. Arrange the figs in concentric circles on top of the mascarpone mixture. Drizzle with additional honey. Remove the sides of the pan and cut the tart into wedges to serve.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Send a letter to the editor

