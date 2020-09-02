Bring the flavors of the Middle East to your home with these simple, healthy dishes

Chris Hanna, president of Hanna Winery, has never forgotten the taste of her first breakfast in the Middle East.

She was in Syria with her Dad, winery founder and Syrian native Elias Hanna. Her eyes widened as they were served a salad of raw green onions, tomatoes and cucumbers doused in delicious olive oil, with a plate of labneh and some pita bread on the side.

“Raw onions, first thing in the morning, took a bit of getting used to for me,” she admitted. “That’s an acquired taste.”

But over the years, the health-conscious vintner has fallen head over heels in love with the cuisine of the Levant, the area in the Eastern Mediterranean that encompasses Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Israel and parts of Turkey and Egypt.

“The food is very similar. ... Everyone eats lamb as the protein, hummus and falafel,” Hanna said of the region that boasts one of the oldest cuisines in the world. “What it doesn’t include is Iraq, and that kitchen is different. They use many more herbs.”

For your Labor Day feast, Hanna shared several dishes from a Levantine menu she prepared last year at a Relish Culinary Adventures class, including a Grilled Eggplant Salad with Feta, Pine Nuts and Mint and a Beluga Lentil Salad with Sungold Tomatoes, Parsley and Shallot.

“Pulses are so Middle Eastern,” she said. “That’s a really nice salad and good for the vegans and vegetarians.”

The menu provides a perfect opportunity to take your taste buds on a culinary staycation in your own backyard, as we near the six-month mark of the shelter-in-place orders due to the pandemic.

A dozen years ago, when Hanna was pitching her first cookbook, she wanted it to focus on Levantine cuisine, which revolves around a healthy, plant-based diet that has since taken off in popularity.

That surge in popularity is partly due to the success of Israeli-British chef/food writer Yotam Ottolenghi, who has written nine cookbooks on the region’s cuisine in the past 12 years, many of them bestsellers.

Instead, the publishers nudged Hanna in the direction of writing about Wine Country cuisine and lifestyle. The result was her 2010 cookbook, “The Winemaker Cooks: Menus, Parties and Pairings,” published by Chronicle Books.

The cookbook ended up being “part practical cookbook, part inspirational entertaining guide,” according to Hanna. It is divided into four seasons, with five suggested menus for each season emblematic of Hanna’s casual yet elegant approach to food, wine and entertaining.

At home, however, the busy wife, mother, hostess and vintner still prefers to cook the healthy Mediterranean fare of the Levant, using fresh produce from local farms and her own garden.

“It’s really healthy, wonderful food,” Hanna said. “Plus we have all this beautiful local olive oil, the preferred fat in Middle Eastern cuisine.

“The Mediterranean ingredients grow so beautifully here ... eggplants and peppers and tomatoes and cucumbers,” she added. “We share a climate in that sense.”

As with many cuisines around the world, the cooks of the Levant tend to use meat as a flavor condiment rather than the main attraction.

“It’s a very vegetable-centric cuisine, light on the meat,” she said. “Nobody would ever sit down to a giant steak.”

When entertaining at home, Hanna likes to grill simple kofta, made from lamb or other ground meats that have enough fat in them to keep the meatball-like patties together.

“I don’t even put them on a stick. I make little footballs and put them right on the grill, then flip them over,” she said. “They don’t take very long ... one or two kofta and the rest of your plate is salads and vegetables.”

She also enjoys the aromatics of the Levant, a savory blend of spices like cumin, coriander and allspice and a variety of herbs like parsley, along with onions, garlic and shallots.

“It’s all very wine-friendly,” she said. “There’s something about those warm spices that match the oak in the red wines we make here.”

Although the kofta are traditionally made with lamb, the versatile dish can adapt to any meat or combination of meats you like.

“I have a Serbian friend who makes a beef and pork kofta,” she said. “You could do ground chicken leg and thigh meat, ground turkey dark meat, pork or beef.”

With the kofta, it’s traditional to serve an assortment of savory sauces, ranging from a yogurt tahini sauce to a North Africa chermoula sauce made with cilantro and parsley. But Hanna’s favorite is the muhammara sauce, traditionally made with red peppers, chiles, walnuts and pomegranate molasses.

Quick pickles also can give a nice bite of acidity to the meal, alongside an array of savory salad dressings for the vegetarian salads.