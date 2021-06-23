Britney Spears quietly pushed for years to end her conservatorship

In the years since a judge gave the father of Britney Spears broad control over her life and finances, concerned fans have questioned how the court could continue to deem her unable to protect and care for herself despite the fact that she was still a performing pop star.

Her father and others involved in the conservatorship maintained that it was a smooth-running machine that had rescued her from a low point and benefited Spears, and that she could move to end it whenever she wanted.

All the while, she stayed largely silent on the subject in public.

But now, confidential court records obtained by The New York Times reveal that Spears, 39, expressed serious opposition to the conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known, and said that it restricted everything from whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets.

“She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” a court investigator wrote in a 2016 report. The system had “too much control,” Spears said, according to the investigator’s account of the conversation. “Too, too much!”

Spears informed the investigator that she wanted the conservatorship terminated as soon as possible. “She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll,” the investigator wrote.

In 2019, Spears told the court that she had felt forced by the conservatorship into a stay at a mental health facility and to perform against her will.

At the helm of the singer’s life and finances for most of that time was her once-estranged father, James P. Spears. James Spears, known as Jamie, was appointed conservator in 2008, shortly after Britney Spears was twice taken to a hospital by ambulance for involuntary psychiatric evaluations amid a series of public struggles and concerns around her mental health and substance abuse.

The newly obtained court records show that Britney Spears questioned his fitness for the role. As early as 2014, in a hearing closed to the public, her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, said she wanted to explore removing her father as conservator, citing his drinking, among other objections on a “shopping list” of grievances.

Last year, Ingham told the judge that Spears was “afraid of her father,” who remains a steward of her nearly $60 million fortune.

On Wednesday, the singer is scheduled to address the Los Angeles court directly — a rare move she requested on an expedited basis. It is unclear whether her remarks will be made in public, but her relationship with her father is expected to be a central topic.

Representatives for Jamie Spears, 68, declined to comment, citing the pending court hearing. But they have previously said the conservatorship was necessary to protect Britney Spears from exploitation and harm and that Jamie Spears has been a dutiful father, acting out of love for his daughter.

“Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it,” Vivian Lee Thoreen, a lawyer for Jamie Spears, said in a statement to People earlier this year. “Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been — conservatorship or not.”

Theirs has long been a difficult and dysfunctional relationship, according to the court records and interviews with many people who know the family. But that dynamic grew even more complicated after Jamie Spears — a recovering alcoholic who has faced accusations of physical and verbal abuse — took the lead in wrestling what he saw as his adult daughter’s demons.

Spears said her father was “obsessed” with her and wanted to control everything about her, according to the investigator’s report. She could not make friends without his approval.

Even as she earned millions from a successful Las Vegas residency, she said she was limited to a $2,000 weekly allowance, according to the records.

Any mistakes resulted in “very harsh” consequences, Spears added, according to the report. The conservatorship “comes with a lot of fear,” she said.

After consulting with Spears, her conservators and her doctors, the probate investigator concluded in 2016 that the conservatorship remained in Spears’ best interests based on her complex finances, susceptibility to undue influence and “intermittent” drug issues, though the report called for “a pathway to independence and the eventual termination of the conservatorship.”