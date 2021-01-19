Broccoli sweeter, tastier this time of year

Here we are in January, when the freshest and tastiest vegetables are members of the cabbage family. And perhaps the freshest and tastiest of them all is broccoli.

Broccoli just loves the cool climate of California in January. The cold weather keeps the heads tightly packed, with no yellow flowers popping out. Plants in general convert sugar to starch as a means of storage, but cold weather prevents more of their sugars from turning to starch. In other words, broccoli is sweeter now than at any other time of year.

Its health benefits are enormous. In this cold, dark, damp time of year, nature gives us a nutritional powerhouse packed with enough nourishment to see us through until the return of the warm sun and new spring growth. Broccoli is a heavy feeder, meaning it takes a lot of elements out of the soil to build its tissues, and consequently there’s a lot in it to benefit us.

About 3 ounces of raw broccoli contain 2.5 grams of fiber, 135% of your daily need for vitamin C, 116% of your need for vitamin K and all the manganese your body needs every day. Broccoli contains many different potent antioxidants that protect the cells throughout your body. It also has anti-inflammatory benefits. In addition, broccoli is prebiotic — that is, it supports healthy gut bacteria that are crucial to a strong immune system.

In addition to all those health benefits, it’s simply good, low-fat, healthful food. If you’re tired of it by now, you may need to get creative. Steamed broccoli is good, but that preparation only scrapes the surface of how to use it. Reduce it to small florets, coat them in tempura batter and drop them into hot cooking oil. Add florets to your tray of crunchy raw crudités, along with the thick stems peeled and sliced into slender matchsticks. Add florets to stir fries.

Slice a head with its peeled stem still attached into half-inch-thick slabs and brown them covered in an oiled skillet over medium heat for about 6 to 8 minutes. Then turn them over, add a quarter cup of water, cover and cook for 6 to 7 minutes until the water evaporates. Add three chopped garlic cloves, a bit more oil and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes. Cook about 3 minutes until the garlic browns slightly, then remove from the heat, add a pinch of salt, squeeze half a lemon over the broccoli and serve hot.

There are literally hundreds of ways to make this vegetable more interesting. And why not? It’s been human staple food for 2,600 years, since the Etruscans were fans of it before Rome was a twinkle in that she-wolf’s eye. Here’s one way to make ordinary broccoli extraordinary.

The black in this recipe is given by black trumpet mushrooms that appeared fresh in our stores around Christmas, when you should have frozen some. But in case you didn’t (and they’re gone from the stores now), you may find a local fresh purveyor online. If all that fails, buy some dried porcinis at the market — Oliver’s usually carries them. They may not be black, but they are gorgeously mushroomy. Reconstitute them by soaking them in warm water or white wine for an hour, until they’re plump and soft, and reserve the liquid.

Black and White Broccoli

Makes 4 servings

1 head organic broccoli

½ pound fresh black trumpet mushrooms (or 6 ounces dried porcini)

1 ½ cups chicken broth plus ½ cup porcini liquid

Sea salt to taste

5 tablespoons cooking oil (canola or refined peanut oil)

2 tablespoons sherry (not “cooking sherry”)

½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon sugar

½ pound lump crabmeat, cooked and picked

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil (for flavor)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

4 egg whites, lightly beaten

Reduce the head of broccoli to small florets about 1 inch or 1 ½ inches across.

Very roughly chop the mushrooms.

In a wok, combine the chicken broth, sea salt, 2 tablespoons of the cooking oil, sherry, ginger and sugar and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add the broccoli and cook the broccoli for about three minutes, until just tender.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the broccoli to a warm serving bowl. Cover to keep it warm.

To the boiling liquid in the wok, add 2 more tablespoons of the cooking oil and the mushrooms. It should take about two minutes or so for the mushrooms to cook. Remove the mushrooms to the broccoli bowl and cover. Drain off the liquid from the wok, wipe the wok with paper towels and add the last tablespoon of cooking oil.

Add the crabmeat, sesame oil and cornstarch. Fry just briefly until the ingredients are hot, then add the egg whites and gently fold them and cook until they are set.

Add the crab and egg white mixture to the broccoli bowl and toss to mix.

Jeff Cox is a food and garden writer based in Kenwood. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net