Brown lentils a hearty staple for inexpensive winter meals

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 8, 2020, 6:20PM
Until about 30 years ago, lentils in the United States were relegated to health food stores (remember those?) and markets that featured ingredients from other parts of the world, such as India, where lentils have long been a staple.

There are many kinds of lentils, from creamy white through shades of light brown, dark brown, green, orange, red and black. Today’s column focuses on brown lentils, the reputation of which needs a bit of polishing. If you had one too many brown lentil loaves at college potlucks, you may have sworn them off long ago, as I once did.

But prepared properly, brown lentils are just as delicious as their more colorful cousins. They are ideal in cold weather and their low cost is welcome these days, when so many of us are struggling with incomes adversely affected by the pandemic. We should always have some in our pantries, waiting those times when we don’t want to go to the market and crave something warm, filling and nutritious.

Half a cup of cooked lentils contains about 115 calories, along with plenty of fiber, Vitamin B6, folacin, phosphorus and thiamin, which is said to help us sleep more soundly. They have a negligible amount of fat and about 20 grams of complex carbohydrates.

Lentils should be soaked in water for several hours and then drained before cooking. Many recipes, especially those you find online, say this isn’t necessary, but this recommendation is focused exclusively on cooking times. That’s not the reason for soaking them. Soaking lentils removes certain trace elements that make it hard for humans to digest them. If you have avoided lentils because they cause you digestive distress, you might give them another try after soaking them overnight.

You can double or even triple the quantity of lentils here and use them in several recipes over a few days.

Basic Lentils (with serving suggestions)

Makes about 2 cups

¾ cup brown lentils, soaked in water overnight and drained

1 small yellow onion, cut in half

4 garlic cloves

1 carrot, cut in chunks

1 celery stalk, cut in chunks

1 leek, cleaned and trimmed

3 Italian parsley sprigs

1 bay leaf

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Place the lentils in a medium soup pot and add the onion, garlic, carrot, celery, leek, parsley sprigs, bay leaf and enough water to cover the lentils plus 1 inch. Add 2 teaspoons salt, bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to medium-low and use a wide spoon to skim off any foam that forms.

Simmer until the lentils are tender but not mushy (they should not fall apart), about 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the heat, strain the lentils, reserve the cooking liquid and tip the lentils into a medium bowl. Using tongs, remove and discard the onion, garlic, carrot, celery, leek, parsley and bay leaf.

Stir ½ cup of the cooking liquid back into the lentils. You can, if you like, reserve the remaining cooking liquid for soup.

Serving suggestions

  • Serve over steamed rice and topped with anchovy butter. To make the butter, crush 8 anchovy fillets in a large mortar or suribachi, add 8 tablespoon (1 cube) of room-temperature butter and mix until very smooth. Finish the dish with chopped Italian parsley.
  • Top with chard sautéed in olive oil, garlic and lemon.
  • Toss with 2 to 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 3 thinly sliced scallions and 2 ounces crumbled feta cheese and serve over a bed of sautéed red cabbage.
  • Top each portion with a poached egg and several shakes of your favorite vinegar-based hot sauce.
  • Fill the center of large portobello mushrooms that have been grilled until tender; top with a simple vinaigrette of olive oil, red wine vinegar, minced shallots, salt and pepper.

This soup is the dish that made me, years ago, love lentils. It is delicious and deeply warming, perfect as the days shorten and nights grow longer.

Lentil Soup with Sieved Egg and Red Onion

Makes 6 Servings

1½ cups brown lentils

6 bacon strips

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, peeled and minced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 medium carrot, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon fresh minced garlic

1 14-ounce can diced or crushed tomatoes, preferably Muir. Glen or an Italian brand

4 cups beef stock, preferably homemade

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon minced fresh Italian parsley

2 hard-cooked eggs, sieved

3 tablespoons minced red onion

Soak the lentils overnight in plenty of water. Drain and rinse.

Cook the bacon in a heavy skillet until it is crisp; transfer it to absorbent paper and pour 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat into a heavy soup pot.

Add the olive oil, set over medium heat, and sauté the onions until they are translucent, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the celery and carrots and sauté until the vegetables are soft, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic, stir and sauté 2 minutes more. Do not let the vegetables burn or become too dark.

Add the tomato pulp, lentils, beef stock, red pepper flakes and 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the lentils are completely tender, about 35 to 40 minutes.

Crumble the bacon and set it aside.

Taste the soup, season with salt and pepper and ladle into warm soup bowls. Top each portion with some of the sieved egg, red onion and crumbled bacon and enjoy right away.

Fusilli col buco is long and curly, ideal for trapping lentils and bits of bacon. If you can’t find it, I recommend using bucatini instead. If you prepare the sauce the day before serving, your final preparation time won’t be long. And if you don’t care for sage, replace it with Italian parsley.

Fusilli col Buco with Onions, Bacon, Lentils and Sage

Makes 4 to 6 Servings

3 tablespoons butter

2 red onions, very thinly sliced

Kosher salt

1 cup full-bodied red wine

2 teaspoons sugar, optional

3 bacon slices, diced (or 1 medium portobello mushroom, trimmed and diced, plus 1 tablespoon olive oil)

Black pepper in a mill

2 cups Basic Lentils (see recipe, above), hot

12 ounces fusilli col buco

6 medium sage leaves, minced

Sage sprigs, for garnish

Heat the butter in a wide saucepan set over medium heat and, when it is melted, add the onions and toss them in the butter. Season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until they wilt, about 7 or 8 minutes.

Add the wine, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and simmer gently for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and continue to cook the onions until they are nearly completely melted and all the liquid is evaporated. Stir them occasionally and do not let them burn. Continue to cook the onions until they are very sweet. If they never become sweet (give them at least 1¼ hours), stir in the sugar and continue to cook until they are rich and flavorful. Remove them from the heat.

Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a small sauté pan set over medium heat until it is crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to absorbent paper and discard the bacon fat. (If you are using mushrooms instead of bacon, heat the olive oil in a small sauté pan, add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and sauté until they are very limp and have given up all of their liquid, about 12 minutes. Set them aside.)

Fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, add 1 tablespoon kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, add the pasta, stir until the water returns to a boil and cook according to package directions until it is al dente. Drain the pasta but do not rinse it.

Shortly before the pasta is fully cooked, stir the lentils into the caramelized onions, add the minced sage and set over low heat.

Put the drained pasta into a wide, shallow serving bowl. Add the hot lentil mixture, toss thoroughly, top with the bacon or mushrooms, toss gently and divide among individual plates. Garnish with sage sprigs and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan has written 24 books to date, including “Pasta Classics.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

