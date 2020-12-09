Brown lentils a hearty staple for inexpensive winter meals

Until about 30 years ago, lentils in the United States were relegated to health food stores (remember those?) and markets that featured ingredients from other parts of the world, such as India, where lentils have long been a staple.

There are many kinds of lentils, from creamy white through shades of light brown, dark brown, green, orange, red and black. Today’s column focuses on brown lentils, the reputation of which needs a bit of polishing. If you had one too many brown lentil loaves at college potlucks, you may have sworn them off long ago, as I once did.

But prepared properly, brown lentils are just as delicious as their more colorful cousins. They are ideal in cold weather and their low cost is welcome these days, when so many of us are struggling with incomes adversely affected by the pandemic. We should always have some in our pantries, waiting those times when we don’t want to go to the market and crave something warm, filling and nutritious.

Half a cup of cooked lentils contains about 115 calories, along with plenty of fiber, Vitamin B6, folacin, phosphorus and thiamin, which is said to help us sleep more soundly. They have a negligible amount of fat and about 20 grams of complex carbohydrates.

Lentils should be soaked in water for several hours and then drained before cooking. Many recipes, especially those you find online, say this isn’t necessary, but this recommendation is focused exclusively on cooking times. That’s not the reason for soaking them. Soaking lentils removes certain trace elements that make it hard for humans to digest them. If you have avoided lentils because they cause you digestive distress, you might give them another try after soaking them overnight.

You can double or even triple the quantity of lentils here and use them in several recipes over a few days.

Basic Lentils (with serving suggestions)

Makes about 2 cups

¾ cup brown lentils, soaked in water overnight and drained

1 small yellow onion, cut in half

4 garlic cloves

1 carrot, cut in chunks

1 celery stalk, cut in chunks

1 leek, cleaned and trimmed

3 Italian parsley sprigs

1 bay leaf

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Place the lentils in a medium soup pot and add the onion, garlic, carrot, celery, leek, parsley sprigs, bay leaf and enough water to cover the lentils plus 1 inch. Add 2 teaspoons salt, bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to medium-low and use a wide spoon to skim off any foam that forms.

Simmer until the lentils are tender but not mushy (they should not fall apart), about 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the heat, strain the lentils, reserve the cooking liquid and tip the lentils into a medium bowl. Using tongs, remove and discard the onion, garlic, carrot, celery, leek, parsley and bay leaf.

Stir ½ cup of the cooking liquid back into the lentils. You can, if you like, reserve the remaining cooking liquid for soup.

Serving suggestions

Serve over steamed rice and topped with anchovy butter. To make the butter, crush 8 anchovy fillets in a large mortar or suribachi, add 8 tablespoon (1 cube) of room-temperature butter and mix until very smooth. Finish the dish with chopped Italian parsley.

Top with chard sautéed in olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Toss with 2 to 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 3 thinly sliced scallions and 2 ounces crumbled feta cheese and serve over a bed of sautéed red cabbage.

Top each portion with a poached egg and several shakes of your favorite vinegar-based hot sauce.

Fill the center of large portobello mushrooms that have been grilled until tender; top with a simple vinaigrette of olive oil, red wine vinegar, minced shallots, salt and pepper.

This soup is the dish that made me, years ago, love lentils. It is delicious and deeply warming, perfect as the days shorten and nights grow longer.

Lentil Soup with Sieved Egg and Red Onion

Makes 6 Servings

1½ cups brown lentils

6 bacon strips

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, peeled and minced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 medium carrot, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon fresh minced garlic

1 14-ounce can diced or crushed tomatoes, preferably Muir. Glen or an Italian brand

4 cups beef stock, preferably homemade

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon minced fresh Italian parsley

2 hard-cooked eggs, sieved

3 tablespoons minced red onion

Soak the lentils overnight in plenty of water. Drain and rinse.

Cook the bacon in a heavy skillet until it is crisp; transfer it to absorbent paper and pour 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat into a heavy soup pot.

Add the olive oil, set over medium heat, and sauté the onions until they are translucent, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the celery and carrots and sauté until the vegetables are soft, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic, stir and sauté 2 minutes more. Do not let the vegetables burn or become too dark.