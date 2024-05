Dear Abby: I have read that you have a sweet tooth. I do, too. That’s why I’m interested in your recipe booklets, particularly if you have included dessert recipes. Which ones do you particularly love?

— Loves It Sweet in Annapolis, MD

Dear Loves: The following recipe is one I have enjoyed many times and also have made as gifts for friends. It yields 4 1/2 dozen brownies, and they freeze well.

This recipe is included in my cookbooklet set, which, in addition to desserts, includes many other delicious recipes. To order it, send your name and address, plus check or money order for $16 to: Dear Abby Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447.

Regency Brownies

Brownie Ingredients • 1 cup butter (2 sticks) • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate • 2 cups sugar • 4 eggs • 1 cup all-purpose flour • 1 teaspoon salt • 2 cups chopped walnuts • 1 teaspoon vanilla • 1 cup heavy cream • 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line the bottom of an 18-by-12-by-2 (or 1)-inch baking pan with parchment paper and spray generously with butter-flavored cooking spray.

In the top of a double boiler, over medium heat, melt butter and 4 ounces chocolate. Reserve.

In a large bowl, beat sugar and eggs until fluffy. Add flour and salt, mixing well. Add chocolate mixture, blending thoroughly. Stir in nuts and vanilla.

Pour into prepared baking pan. (Batter should be about 1/2-inch thick, not more.) Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until top is crisp and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool before pouring frosting over the top.

For the frosting: Bring cream to a boil, stirring constantly. Place chopped chocolate in a medium bowl; pour boiling cream over the chocolate and stir to blend well. Spread thin layer of warm frosting over top of brownies in pan. When cool, cut into 2-inch squares.