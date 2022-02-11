Browse old neighborhoods for edible plant ideas

Walking in town, country and wild lands is one of my favorite pastimes. It’s always a pleasure to stroll among gardens, landscapes and plants. And older sections of towns and cities can show us how plants grow and develop in an area over time. They also are a window into the past and reveal what plants were fashionable 50 to 100 years ago.

The many microclimates in our region vary greatly in terms of precipitation, proximity to fog and temperatures ranging from frost to hot summer days. Looking at older gardens will give you an idea of what plants are suitable in the area and which are not. You also can observe older plants that may be growing in situations where they receive little or even no water, indicating their possible suitability for minimal irrigation.

On a recent walk around Healdsburg, I was struck by how many old edible shrubs and trees are planted in people’s yards — not consigned to the backyard in a utilitarian setting but included in the front as obviously edible ornamental features of the landscape. The town is like a fruit cornucopia. Lemon trees, both old and young, are planted all over town, creating a light and pervasive perfume of flowers.

One street has a pair of huge, lush green grapefruit trees growing in unwatered sidewalk strips in front of a house, the pale globes of giant grapefruits hidden among the dense leaves. Deep green loquat trees with large tropical-looking leaves lean over fences, a few blooms fragrant in the air even in winter.

Fuyu and Hachiya persimmons create decorative scenes around old houses and are more festive than any holiday ornaments, and delicious, too. Neglected pomegranates dangle forgotten fruits next to houses or on boulevards. Aged and contorted fig trees speak of a youth long past. A massive avocado tree as tall as a large two-story house has certainly witnessed many scenes of the town’s past.

Seeing the plants was like visiting with the town’s former residents during a slower time, when a trip to the grocery store was partially realized in one’s own yard within this absolutely wonderful growing climate.

Edible plants easier to maintain than you think

Many people shy away from including edible trees and shrubs in their landscapes, assuming they require too much work, from yearly pruning to spraying for disease to fruit thinning. Fruit trees like apples, pears, cherries, plums, peaches and nectarines need annual maintenance, but many edible plants like the ones described above are very low-maintenance once established. Many are not subject to pests and diseases and require no spraying.

After the initial training of a tree or shrub’s form, little yearly pruning besides thinning of excess branches or sucker removal is required. Many edible shrubs and trees are very handsome and contribute aesthetically to the landscape as much as purely ornamental plants, while rewarding us with an abundance of fruit to be used at home, given away or left for the birds.

Besides the plants noted above, there are others that are low-maintenance and attractive.

Pineapple guavas (Feijoa sellowiana) are an evergreen shrub originally from South America. Initially those used as landscape plants had small fruits, but named varieties developed for fruit production are available and are very easy to grow. They reliably produce very large quantities of fruit. Grow them as a multibranched shrub.

Pineapple guavas have an explosive citrus-pineapple-banana flavor and are wonderful eaten fresh or made into drinks or smoothies. The white petals of the flowers are sweet and have a texture resembling a delicate marshmallow.

Fruiting mulberries are another possibility, though care must be taken in siting them. The fruit can be staining or just too copious. There are dwarf varieties available.

Area nurseries have a wide selection of edible trees and shrubs during bare-root season, with an array of growth habits and a mouthwatering array of colors, flavors and fruits. Many nurseries specifically select those that grow well in our area.

One of the main wholesale suppliers to area nurseries is Dave Wilson Nursery. You cannot buy trees from them directly, but the website has extensive and very innovative information on different varieties and how to grow fruit trees and shrubs. Go to the home garden section at davewilson.com to check out videos and instructions on care of fruit trees, from planting to pruning and fruit thinning.

A couple of super-inventive and applicable ideas for home gardeners are “four-in-a-hole planting,” which is planting four fruit tree varieties in the same hole. The goal is “prolonged harvest in a small space.” Another inventive practice is summer pruning to keep trees small enough so all care can be accomplished from the ground rather than from a ladder. For urban landscapes, this is valuable information.

With drought an ongoing issue in Sonoma County, installing drip irrigation around any new plant is essential. Also, mulch with compost or composted greenwaste 4-6 inches thick in a large circle to the drip line around the tree after planting. Also keep it topped up each year to create conditions that enable plants to better withstand drought.

