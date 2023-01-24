SANTA ROSA

Miracle Plum cookbook club going strong

The brick-and-mortar location of Miracle Plum may be gone, but their popular cookbook club lives on. Those who want to attend the next meeting, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, can do so by purchasing the featured cookbook, “California Soul” ($35) by acclaimed chef Tanya Holland of Oakland’s Brown Sugar Kitchen fame.

The receipt is the ticket to the dinner. Guests are asked to read and cook from the book beforehand, then make a dish from the book to bring to the dinner to share with the group, which is limited to 30 people. Purchase a book online at miracleplum.com/collections. The event will be held at the Miracle Plum Kitchen at 600 Wilson St.

HEALDSBURG

Bubbly class for sparkling enthusiasts

Explore the diversity of sparkling wines at Odyssey Wine Academy’s Bubbles! A sparkling celebration mini-course from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10. The 90-minute course will take students on a deep dive into what makes sparkling wines unique, introducing them to a range of styles, from champagne to cava to prosecco. Attendees will enjoy a tasting of at least five sparking wines from various regions to learn more about the different flavors, aromas and styles.

The class also will help students train their palate and discover which styles they prefer. The class fee of $100 includes all wines, light bites to accompany them and course materials. Reserve a spot at odysseywineacademy.com/courses. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way.

HEALDSBURG

Pacific meets Atlantic at bicoastal wine event

Wine lovers have a chance to taste varietals rarely, if ever, grown in West Coast vineyards at an event showcasing wines from the Atlantic seaboard. Hosted by the Sonoma County Wine Library Association from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Healdsburg Golf Course Clubhouse, guests will taste some of the top wines from the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association’s 2022 competition.

Featured varietals include chambourcin, petit manseng and tannat along with more familiar varietals such as merlot, riesling and pinot noir, all produced with an East-Coast flair. The event includes a presentation by the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association about what makes their wines unique. Tickets are $35 and available at sonomawinelibraryassn.org/events. 927 S. Fitch Mountain Road.

SEBASTOPOL

Forestry Crab Feed marks 60th event

One of Sonoma County’s longest-running crab feeds, the Forestry Crab Feed, a benefit for Cal Fire families and others, is set for 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Volunteers will serve an all-you-can-eat feast including crab cioppino, marinated crab, shrimp salad, garlic bread and wine. The event also will feature dancing, a raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $75 a person; purchase by mailing a check to Forestry Crab Feed, P.O. Box 265, Fulton, CA, 95439. Checks should be made payable to Forestry Crab Feed. More information is available at forestrycrabfeed.com. The event will be held at Holy Ghost Hall, 7960 Mill Station Road.

SANTA ROSA

Crab feed benefits local disadvantaged youth

The Active 20-30 Club of the Redwood Empire will hold its crab feed to benefit local disadvantaged youth from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Friedman Center.

The theme is country. Attendees are encouraged to wear cowboy hats and boots and come dance to a live band, bid in a live auction and take their chances in a raffle. Tickets, for $70, include crab, pasta, salad and garlic bread. Cocktails will be available to buy. Must be 21 or older to attend, and an I.D. is required at the door. Tickets are on Eventbrite, and more information is available at redwoodempire1029.com. 4676 Mayette Ave.

CLOVERDALE

Cave tour with sipping, not spelunking

Go deep into the Dry Creek Valley — really deep--- for an underground barrel tasting at Fritz Winery. From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, guests for this exclusive barrel tasting event will go into the wine cave with owner Clay Fritz, who will use his wine thief to pull barrel samples of his wines including malbec, pinot noir, zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon.

Guests also will be able to buy futures in wines yet to be released. Tickets are $25 per person and available at exploretock.com/fritzundergroundwinery.com. 24691 Dutcher Creek Road.