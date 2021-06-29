How to build a better burger this Fourth of July

Creating the perfect burger for your summer cookout is a little like any other backyard construction project, only instead of wood and nails and concrete, you’re putting together bread, meat and toppings for an all-American build-out.

That means doing all your planning, prep work and precooking ahead of time and laying out all the pieces so you can easily construct a stunning, architectural patty that will explode like fireworks on your tastebuds.

“The flavor profile of the burger is all in the build,” said Samantha Ramey, co-owner with husband Ryan of Americana restaurant in Railroad Square. “Once you have your burger platter all set up and your burgers pulled off the grill, get to building.”

At Americana, which recently reopened with a simplified lineup of burgers, sandwiches and salads, the couple has created a nostalgic menu that includes milkshakes, ice cream floats and desserts like homemade Twinkies and Hostess cakes from their baker Jenny Malicki.

“People ask, ‘Do you have a kids’ menu?’” Samantha Ramey said. “Our whole menu is for kids.”

But nothing about these burgers feels like fast food. It’s all homemade, with the natural goodness that comes from local, organic ingredients.

Take their housemade ranch dressing, which they slather on their signature Roasted Garlic Ranch Burger. It’s made with all high-quality ingredients.

“People are obsessed with ranch dressing, and they put it on everything,” Ramey said. “Ours is made with Straus sour cream, Clover buttermilk, fresh herbs, salt and pepper.”

Once you’ve got a Mason jar of the dressing in your fridge, you can use it with other dishes throughout the week, from green salads and crudités to Buffalo wings and burgers.

Here are 10 tips from Ramey to help you build a better burger with all the fixings, just in time for your Fourth of July feast:

1. Splurge on the bun.

“The key is to get a fresh baked bun,” Ramey said. “It’s an easy way to elevate your burger, and it holds together better.”

At Americana and their first restaurant, Estero Cafe in Valley Ford, the Rameys use a fresh brioche bun from Village Bakery in Sebastopol or Redbird Bakery in Cotati.

2. Dress it up with dressing.

“Homemade dressing is really key,” Ramey said. “You can buy the Sir Kensington upscale mayonnaise, but there’s nothing like making your own. That way, you can make it to your own taste, with more lemon or garlic.”

At home, Ramey likes to put mustard on the bottom of the bun and mayonnaise on the top. “I don’t use ketchup because it takes over, and that’s all you can taste.”

Of course, you can always use homemade ranch dressing instead of mayonnaise on the top and bottom buns, especially if you are making the Roasted Garlic Ranch Burger.

3. Use soft, tender lettuce.

If you’ve got fresh lettuce still growing in your garden, that’s a great option. Otherwise, find a nice lettuce such as red butter leaf or Little Gem, and don’t be stingy with it.

“I like a tender lettuce,” she said. “And I like to put on a lot of lettuce.”

4. Layers of onion

Ramey suggested using thinly sliced red onion on burgers. It’s a small but vital component that adds crunch and bite to the toppings.

5. Good-quality kosher dill pickles

Kosher dill spears or slices are perfect for serving on the side and on top of the burger. At Americana, the Rameys like to use crisp kosher dills from Sonoma Brinery of Healdsburg. These gourmet pickles are available at most grocery stores, from Oliver’s to Safeway.

6. Nice and cheesy does it.

Nothing complements a burger like a tasty melting cheese, from Sonoma County or beyond.

“I love the Estero Gold (from Valley Ford Cheese),” Ramey said. “But depending on your mood, you could go for Swiss or Gruyere, a sharp white cheddar or gorgonzola.”

7. Where’s the beef?

In the patty, of course. At Americana and Estero Cafe, the Rameys serve ⅓-pound patties of grass-fed beef from Stemple Creek Ranch of Tomales. They salt and pepper the patties before throwing them on the grill, so the homegrown flavor shines.

“It’s a good size but not too big,” Ramey said. “We get them already made from Golden Gate Meat Co.” The meat delivery company, based in Richmond with a second location in Santa Rosa, serves as the butcher shop for Stemple Creek.

At Americana, the Rameys also serve a corn dog made with the Stemple Creek all-beef hot dogs.

For the summer cookout season, Stemple Creek offers a Burgers + Dogs Box that includes ground beef and all-beef hot dogs; hot dogs made with beef, bacon and Point Reyes Toma cheese; ¼-pound beef burger patties and maple bacon. For more information, go to stemplecreek.com. Stemple Creek beef is also available at Oliver’s Markets.