How to build a better burger this Fourth of July

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 29, 2021, 2:12PM
Creating the perfect burger for your summer cookout is a little like any other backyard construction project, only instead of wood and nails and concrete, you’re putting together bread, meat and toppings for an all-American build-out.

That means doing all your planning, prep work and precooking ahead of time and laying out all the pieces so you can easily construct a stunning, architectural patty that will explode like fireworks on your tastebuds.

“The flavor profile of the burger is all in the build,” said Samantha Ramey, co-owner with husband Ryan of Americana restaurant in Railroad Square. “Once you have your burger platter all set up and your burgers pulled off the grill, get to building.”

At Americana, which recently reopened with a simplified lineup of burgers, sandwiches and salads, the couple has created a nostalgic menu that includes milkshakes, ice cream floats and desserts like homemade Twinkies and Hostess cakes from their baker Jenny Malicki.

“People ask, ‘Do you have a kids’ menu?’” Samantha Ramey said. “Our whole menu is for kids.”

But nothing about these burgers feels like fast food. It’s all homemade, with the natural goodness that comes from local, organic ingredients.

Take their housemade ranch dressing, which they slather on their signature Roasted Garlic Ranch Burger. It’s made with all high-quality ingredients.

“People are obsessed with ranch dressing, and they put it on everything,” Ramey said. “Ours is made with Straus sour cream, Clover buttermilk, fresh herbs, salt and pepper.”

Once you’ve got a Mason jar of the dressing in your fridge, you can use it with other dishes throughout the week, from green salads and crudités to Buffalo wings and burgers.

Here are 10 tips from Ramey to help you build a better burger with all the fixings, just in time for your Fourth of July feast:

1. Splurge on the bun.

“The key is to get a fresh baked bun,” Ramey said. “It’s an easy way to elevate your burger, and it holds together better.”

At Americana and their first restaurant, Estero Cafe in Valley Ford, the Rameys use a fresh brioche bun from Village Bakery in Sebastopol or Redbird Bakery in Cotati.

2. Dress it up with dressing.

“Homemade dressing is really key,” Ramey said. “You can buy the Sir Kensington upscale mayonnaise, but there’s nothing like making your own. That way, you can make it to your own taste, with more lemon or garlic.”

At home, Ramey likes to put mustard on the bottom of the bun and mayonnaise on the top. “I don’t use ketchup because it takes over, and that’s all you can taste.”

Of course, you can always use homemade ranch dressing instead of mayonnaise on the top and bottom buns, especially if you are making the Roasted Garlic Ranch Burger.

3. Use soft, tender lettuce.

If you’ve got fresh lettuce still growing in your garden, that’s a great option. Otherwise, find a nice lettuce such as red butter leaf or Little Gem, and don’t be stingy with it.

“I like a tender lettuce,” she said. “And I like to put on a lot of lettuce.”

4. Layers of onion

Ramey suggested using thinly sliced red onion on burgers. It’s a small but vital component that adds crunch and bite to the toppings.

5. Good-quality kosher dill pickles

Kosher dill spears or slices are perfect for serving on the side and on top of the burger. At Americana, the Rameys like to use crisp kosher dills from Sonoma Brinery of Healdsburg. These gourmet pickles are available at most grocery stores, from Oliver’s to Safeway.

6. Nice and cheesy does it.

Nothing complements a burger like a tasty melting cheese, from Sonoma County or beyond.

“I love the Estero Gold (from Valley Ford Cheese),” Ramey said. “But depending on your mood, you could go for Swiss or Gruyere, a sharp white cheddar or gorgonzola.”

7. Where’s the beef?

In the patty, of course. At Americana and Estero Cafe, the Rameys serve ⅓-pound patties of grass-fed beef from Stemple Creek Ranch of Tomales. They salt and pepper the patties before throwing them on the grill, so the homegrown flavor shines.

“It’s a good size but not too big,” Ramey said. “We get them already made from Golden Gate Meat Co.” The meat delivery company, based in Richmond with a second location in Santa Rosa, serves as the butcher shop for Stemple Creek.

At Americana, the Rameys also serve a corn dog made with the Stemple Creek all-beef hot dogs.

For the summer cookout season, Stemple Creek offers a Burgers + Dogs Box that includes ground beef and all-beef hot dogs; hot dogs made with beef, bacon and Point Reyes Toma cheese; ¼-pound beef burger patties and maple bacon. For more information, go to stemplecreek.com. Stemple Creek beef is also available at Oliver’s Markets.

8. Savory sides

You’ll want to serve a few tasty side dishes with your burgers. At home, Ramey favors traditional sides like potato salad, coleslaw, barbecue baked beans or a green salad.

At their restaurants, the burgers are served with French fries and onion rings.

9. A nice red wine

To complement a burger with cheese, bacon and other savory toppings, Americana offers a couple of nice red wines.

“We serve the Raft Wines syrah and the Anthesis Wines pinot,” she said. “Both are small-batch wines from Santa Rosa.”

For more ideas on red wines to serve with your July Fourth burgers, see our Wine of the Week story .

10. A sweet finale

After you’ve enjoyed your burgers and side dishes, there’s nothing like an old-fashioned milkshake to take you back to childhood.

“At home, you can just use a Vitamix and blend good-quality milk and ice cream,” Ramey said. “Then add a dollop of whipped cream on the top.”

To gild the lily, she also suggested passing out some of Malicki’s famous Ranger Cookies, a twist on the chocolate chip and oatmeal theme that includes a secret ingredient for extra crunch.

Although Americana only offers chocolate and vanilla shakes at the moment, the Rameys will add coffee shakes on July 1, when they will start making cold brew coffee and launching breakfast from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

“It will be a classic American breakfast, the same as at Estero Cafe in Valley Ford,” Ramey said. “But there will be a few differences. We’ll have new breakfast items like pancakes and eggs Benedict every day.”

To order online and pick up at Americana’s to-go window, go to americanasr.com. 205 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. 707-867-2220.

If the ranch dressing doesn’t have to fit through a squeeze bottle, sliced green onions or chives are a lovely addition, especially if you’re serving the dressing as a dip for crudité and chips, Ramey said. “It looks pretty and tastes so fresh and delicious.”

Ranch Dressing

Makes about 6 cups

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

½ bunch parsley, minced well

1 pint sour cream, preferably Straus

1 pint mayonnaise

1 cup buttermilk, preferably Clover

In a large mixing bowl, stir all wet ingredients with a whisk. Then whisk in all dry ingredients and taste.

This dressing can be stored in a Mason jar in the refrigerator all week and can be used on green salads, crudités, chips and even in a grilled chicken wrap.

“For our Roasted Garlic Ranch Burger, we start with a freshly baked bun from one of our excellent local bakeries (Village Bakery or Redbird are some of our favorites) or bake in-house,” Ramey said.

Roast garlic a day ahead so it’s done, cool and ready to peel.

Roasted Garlic Ranch Burger

Makes 6 servings

2 whole heads garlic

2 pounds Stemple Creek Ranch Grass-Fed Beef, shaped into ⅓-pound patties

8-ounce wedge of Valley Ford Creamery Estero Gold cheese (shredded or sliced)

Ranch Dressing (recipe above), about 2 tablespoons per burger or to taste

1 head fresh red butter leaf lettuce or another tender and crispy leaf lettuce

⅛ of a large red onion, thinly sliced

1 large tomato (when in season)

6 freshly baked buns, preferably brioche

Butter for toasting buns

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Prepare all ingredients ahead so that once the burgers come off the grill (or stove or oven) you can easily assemble them. Place all ingredients on a large platter.

To roast garlic: Preheat oven to 250 or 350 degrees. Cut off the wide head of the garlic so the cloves are exposed. Place on a sheet pan with parchment paper (or wrap in foil) and roast in the oven for about 1½ hours at 250 degrees or more quickly at 350 degrees. Let cool before removing roasted garlic cloves from the skin, using a fork or while wearing gloves (or not, which can get a little sticky, but that is the fun part). Put into a container and add it to your burger-building platter of ingredients.

Wash the leaf lettuce and stack the leaves on the platter. If it is tomato season, slice the tomatoes and stack. Thinly slice the red onion and make a little pile to pull from.

Add the Ranch Dressing to the platter, plus a spoon to dress the buns.

Right before cooking the burgers: Toast the buns, either in the oven, on the stove or on the grill while it is heating up, then pull off.

To cook burgers: Heat a grill or flat-top griddle (Ramey likes to use a cast-iron flat-top griddle for the times when she doesn’t cook the burgers on an open flame. Or she sears them in the pan and finishes them in the oven to avoid a splattery mess on the stove).

Season one side with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cook until the ends start to curl and round just a little, then flip over. Season the second side with sea salt and pepper, top with the roasted garlic and cheese and cook until the cheese melts. Cook to desired temperature, but Ramey recommends medium-rare to medium with the grass-fed beef. When the center is still a little bouncy, pull off and set aside.

To build the burgers: Dress the top and bottom bun halves with the Ranch Dressing, then add the burger patty, with its roasted garlic clove and melted cheese topping. Add thinly sliced red onion and red butter lettuce and top with the top bun half.

To hold the burger together: Use a big wooden skewer or fold a piece of parchment paper (or large paper towel) and “diaper” the burger by placing the paper over the burger about halfway across, wrapping underneath and folding in. This allows you to hold your burger while you eat so all the yummy mess doesn't end up on your lap.

Malicki uses Barbara’s Organic Brown Rice Crisps Cereal for this recipe. It’s important to put the cookies in the oven while they are frozen. If they bake from room temperature, the butter will spread too quickly and they'll end up crisps instead of cookies. Also, space them 3 inches apart because they do spread.

Jenny’s Ranger Cookies

Makes 17 large (3.5-ounce) cookies

8 ounces soft butter

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

2 cups (8 ounces) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup oats

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup chocolate disks

3 cups crispy cereal (preferably Barbara’s Brown Rice Crisps)

Cream butter and sugars in a stand mixer or with electric mixer for 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating a couple minutes after each. Add vanilla.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder and salt. Add the rest of the dry ingredients and mix. Stir the dry mixture into the wet mixture, stirring just enough to incorporate the ingredients.

Scoop 3.5-ounce portions onto a cookie sheet and freeze. Place frozen cookies in Ziploc bags until ready to bake.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place the frozen cookies on a cookie sheet 3 inches apart. Bake 16 to 18 minutes, rotating the cookie sheet at 6 minutes and 12 minutes, until the cookies are golden brown. Remove and cool on a cooling rack.

