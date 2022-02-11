Burbank home seeks volunteers

Santa Rosa

One of Sonoma County’s most famous gardens needs volunteers to help keep it tidy.

The historic Luther Burbank Home & Gardens is looking for people to help with the garden, act as docents and work in the gift shop.

The site is owned and operated by the city of Santa Rosa. According to the Luther Burbank Home website, there is a volunteer post available for you whether you’re interested in history, getting your hands dirty or just getting out of the house and meeting new people, including visitors from around the world.

Informational interviews take place this month, with volunteer training on Saturdays in March.

Docents and gift shop volunteers work three afternoon shifts (of three and a half hours each) a month from April to October. Gardeners work three-hour morning shifts twice a month, year-round. Volunteers also are needed to help with special events, including a Mother's Day plant sale and a holiday open house.

Sonoma County’s COVID-19 health guidelines are followed. For more information, call 707-524-5445 or email burbankhome@lutherburbank.org.

Online

The California Native Plant Society Milo Baker Chapter will present an online discussion with retired botanist and teacher Ann Howald about rare and beautiful plants of the Eastern Sierra.

Howald has studied the plants of Mono County in the Eastern Sierra since the 1970s. After retiring, she started spending summers in Mono County, living in her used Airstream trailer and working on an annotated checklist of Mono County plants. She has found many previously undetected species, including one new to science. Her presentation will highlight many of these beautiful plants.

The presentation is part of the Milo Baker Chapter’s general meeting speaker series. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 15. Register for access to the presentation on Zoom at milobaker.cnps.org; click on events, then general meetings.

