A dish to savor with syrah on cool spring nights
Our Wine of the Week, Burtech Family Vineyard 2021 Bennett Valley Syrah ($52), offers enticing aromas of Bing cherries to draw you to the glass.
On the palate, the evocation of cherries continues, as threads of dried herbs — especially bay, oregano, and tarragon — and a foundation of new leather add complexity to this lovely wine. Sensitive tasters might notice a bit of licorice root and a suggestion of cool top soil.
The texture is both delicate and rich, with hints of minerality bursting forth like stars in a night sky. There is a voluptuous quality to the wine but it never tires the palate.
At the table, there are myriad foods that flatter the wine, among them barbecued oysters, braised duck legs, braised sausages with or without lentils, whole grain pasta with braised fennel, traditional teriyaki, Korean-style ribs, and pizza with chévre and figs. Come summer, the wine will be excellent with ripe tomatoes, roasted sweet peppers, and blueberry barbecue sauce.
Macaroni and cheese with a lot of cheddar is a stellar match, as are winter squash risotto topped with braised carrot, raviolis with Gorgonzola cream sauce, osso buco with risotto Milanese, and American-style pepperoni pizza.
Because the temperatures have dropped again, I’m suggesting a delicious cool-weather dish that goes beautifully with this wine, especially if you have a bit of tarragon in the garden, though it adds a top note and is not essential to the success of the dish.
I prefer orange-fleshed sweet potatoes to the white-fleshed ones due to their richer texture . If you happen to have purple sweet potatoes they are an excellent choice.
Beef Paillards with Anchovies and Sweet Potatoes
Makes 4 servings
Be sure to spritz the parchment or wax paper with plenty of water so that the beef does not stick to it. I like to add a spritz of lemon to the beef after it is topped with the anchovy paste, as I find it furthers the connection with the wine. Add quickly-sautéed spinach to the dish just before serving, if desired.
1 ¼ pound beef tenderloin, thoroughly chilled
5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
Kosher salt
2 teaspoons freshly cracked black peppercorns
2 small-medium sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
6 anchovy fillets, rinsed and patted dry
1 garlic clove, crushed and minced
1 shallot, minced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, chopped
1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, minced (optional)
Parsley sprigs
½ lemon, cut into 4 wedges
Using a very sharp knife, cut the beef into four equal crosswise slices.
Set a sheet of parchment or wax paper on a work surface, spritz it with water and set a piece of beef on it. Top with a second sheet of paper and use a meat tenderizer or French rolling pin to gently pound the meat until it is 1/8-inch thick. Repeat under all four slices have been pounded.
Brush the meat all over with a little olive oil, using only a tablespoon, and season with salt and pepper, using all of the cracked peppercorns. Set on a plate, cover with wax paper and refrigerate until ready to cook.
Fill a saucepan half full with water, add a tablespoon of salt and the sliced sweet potatoes, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer gently until the sweet potatoes are tender but not falling apart, about 10 to 12 minutes.
Drain thoroughly. Cover, and keep hot.
Meanwhile, using a mortar and pestle, crush the anchovies and garlic into a paste. Add the shallot and crush it until it is incorporated into the paste. Stir in the lemon juice and the remaining olive oil. Taste, and correct for salt. Add the parsley and the tarragon, if using.
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and set an heat-proof plate in the oven.
To cook, set a seasoned cast iron skillet over high heat until very hot. Add two beef paillards and sear for 10 seconds; turn, sear for 15 seconds more, and transfer to the plate in the oven. Repeat with the remaining 2 pieces of beef.
To serve, divide the sweet potatoes among four plates and drape a paillard half on and half off of them. Top each paillard with a dollop of anchovy paste, garnish with parsley sprigs and a lemon wedge and enjoy right away.
