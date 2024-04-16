A dish to savor with syrah on cool spring nights

Our Wine of the Week, Burtech Family Vineyard 2021 Bennett Valley Syrah ($52), offers enticing aromas of Bing cherries to draw you to the glass.

On the palate, the evocation of cherries continues, as threads of dried herbs — especially bay, oregano, and tarragon — and a foundation of new leather add complexity to this lovely wine. Sensitive tasters might notice a bit of licorice root and a suggestion of cool top soil.

The texture is both delicate and rich, with hints of minerality bursting forth like stars in a night sky. There is a voluptuous quality to the wine but it never tires the palate.

At the table, there are myriad foods that flatter the wine, among them barbecued oysters, braised duck legs, braised sausages with or without lentils, whole grain pasta with braised fennel, traditional teriyaki, Korean-style ribs, and pizza with chévre and figs. Come summer, the wine will be excellent with ripe tomatoes, roasted sweet peppers, and blueberry barbecue sauce.

Macaroni and cheese with a lot of cheddar is a stellar match, as are winter squash risotto topped with braised carrot, raviolis with Gorgonzola cream sauce, osso buco with risotto Milanese, and American-style pepperoni pizza.

Because the temperatures have dropped again, I’m suggesting a delicious cool-weather dish that goes beautifully with this wine, especially if you have a bit of tarragon in the garden, though it adds a top note and is not essential to the success of the dish.

I prefer orange-fleshed sweet potatoes to the white-fleshed ones due to their richer texture . If you happen to have purple sweet potatoes they are an excellent choice.