Our wine of the week, Rodney Strong 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, ($25), is beautiful, with a delicate glow reminiscent of a baby’s cheek. Aromas are refreshing and bright, qualities that blossom on the palate with your first sip.

Ripe strawberry, juicy melon, pomelo and other citrus, plus a whisper of savory herbs — lemon balm, perhaps, or maybe lemon thyme — all come together in an invigorating, almost exuberant fashion. Enjoy it, with a few marcona almonds alongside, as the sun sets.

This wine is lovely with our fresh Dungeness crab, especially when that crab is chilled. A traditional crab Louis is a compelling match. You’ll also enjoy it with young goat cheese slathered over lightly toasted sourdough and topped with thinly sliced radishes. Shrimp tacos with radish salsa, avocado toast drizzled with radish vinaigrette and that classic French sandwich, pan bagnat, all lift this rosé to its intrinsic heights.

But as I tasted the wine, I kept coming back to one thing, anchovies. A simple salad with anchovy vinaigrette engages the wine in a very flattering way. And this brings us to today’s recipe, bagna cauda, which means, literally, hot bath. Think of it as Italian fondue: A selection of vegetables — and please, choose ones in season — and sturdy hearth bread are swirled in a garlicky bath of butter and olive oil, with just enough anchovies to create this engaging depth of flavor.

Bagna Cauda

Makes 4 to 6 servings

4 ounces (1 stick) butter

1 garlic bulb, cloves separated, peeled and minced

3 anchovy fillets

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Seasonal vegetables, see Serving Suggestions

Hearth bread, hot

Put the butter, garlic and anchovies in a saucepan and set over medium-low heat. When the butter is melted, add the olive oil and heat through.

Meanwhile, prepare the vegetables and arrange them on a platter. Set the sauce on a stand over a candle to keep warm.

Enjoy right away, with small plates, long forks and plenty of napkins. Guests spear a piece of vegetable or bread on forks and swirl it in the sauce. Alternately, they can set bread and vegetables on their plates and drizzle sauce over everything.

Serving Suggestions:

For the best results, use vegetables from your own garden, a farm stand or a farmers market. This is the easiest way to be certain they are in season here.

In the winter months, the best choices include young carrots, peeled and thinly sliced; twice-baked sweet potato wedges; roasted potatoes; asparagus; Brussels sprouts; cauliflower; sunchokes; turnips; wedges of winter squash; steamed artichokes, with the chokes removed and leaves and heart separated; grilled spring onions; Little Gem lettuce leaves; and the inner leaves of mature Romaine.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.