Butter burgers with Carignane

Our wine of the week, Graziano Family of Wines, 2017 Carignane, Mendocino County ($22), is big, bold and lusty, with concentrated fruit that suggests black plums and rich top soil. Aromas evoke an orchard warmed by the hot summer sun, and the finish is long and sumptuous, with a meaty intensity.

The wine is a natural with red meat, especially wild game, bison, lamb and duck. Its earthy qualities suggest it will pair beautifully with well-aged cheddar cheese, such as England’s magnificent Montgomery cheddar. It can pair well with blue cheeses, too, including Gorgonzola. A burger with Gorgonzola mayonnaise and caramelized onions is a great match.

The focus of this week’s wine of the week is the hamburger, so popular on the upcoming holiday, so my inspiration comes from two sources, the concept itself and a style of burger popular in Wisconsin, where dairy is a major industry. Butter is incorporated into the dish in several ways, creating a richness and depth that is truly engaging and delicious.

If the amount of butter shocks you, keep in mind that this isn’t something you’d eat daily. And butter is a healthy food, with nearly two dozen micronutrients found in very few other foods. You can indulge now and then, without reservation or guilt.

It’s best, of course, to use a local butter. We have several, including Clover, Straus and Achadinha, and all are excellent. When the beef and the butter merge, you have an intense depth of flavor and earthiness that engages the wine beautifully.

If you do enjoy this wine on July 4, or at some other time this summer, you may want to chill it a bit, especially if it’s a hot day. Red wine is best served at cellar temperature, not room temperature.

Wisconsin-Style Butter Burgers

Makes 4 servings

1 stick butter, frozen

1¼ pounds ground beef, preferably grass-fed, or ground lamb

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

Black pepper in a mill

4 brioche burger buns or other buns of choice

6 to 10 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

4 very thin red onion slices, optional

Set a flat plate in the freezer for about 15 minutes. Set a box grater in the freezer, as well.

Working quickly, set the plate on a work surface, unwrap the butter and use the large blade of the grater to grate the butter onto the plate. Set the plate in the freezer.

Put the meat into a mixing bowl, add the teaspoon of salt and several turns of black pepper and mix well.

Lightly toast the buns and slather butter on the inside of each piece, using at least a full tablespoon plus a bit more on each bun. Set aside.

Working very quickly, add the frozen butter to the meat, mix well and divide into 4 pieces. Form patties about 5 inches across and ¾-inch thick.

Melt a tablespoon or so of the remaining butter in a large skillet set over high heat. Add the patties, cook for 3 minutes, turn and cook for 2 minutes more for rare or 3 minutes for medium-rare.

Set the buns on individual plates, set the cooked patties on the bottom half, season with a little salt and pepper and top with a slice of onion, if using. Enjoy right away.

