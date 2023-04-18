SEBASTOPOL

Olive-oil expert leads sensory class

Is that bottle of olive oil in the pantry any good? Learn how to determine the quality of olive oil and if a bottle is past its prime in an in-depth class from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gold Ridge Organic Farms. Renowned olive-oil expert Pablo Voitzuk will lead participants through a sensory experience of olive oil aroma and flavor profiles. Voitzuk is a judge for national and international olive-oil competitions and a consultant for olive-oil producers around the globe. Tickets for the class are $225 and include refreshments and a boxed lunch. Buy tickets at goldridgeorganicfarms.com/events. 3387 Canfield Road.

PETALUMA

Meet herds, eat curds at cheese-making class

Learn the art of cheese making, from herd to curd, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Achadinha Cheese Co., known for its feta and Portuguese-style Broncha. During the class, students will get a full ranch tour to meet the goats and cows, learn how cheese-making equipment is used and check out the aging room before getting their hands into their own curds and whey. Seats for the class are $120 and include a cheese tasting and a deli sandwich lunch. Purchase tickets at achadinha.com/tours. 750 Chileno Valley Road.

SONOMA

Sample Jelly Belly butters at free event

Jelly Belly butter is a thing, thanks to Sonoma chef and author of the “Buttermonger” cookbook, Sheana Davis. Davis will be at Tiddle E. Winks Vintage 5 & Dime from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday to sign copies of her new book and offer samples of her butters made with Jelly Belly candies, including Lemon Meringue Pie, Pancakes & Syrup and Chocolate Dip Very Cherry. Tastings are free and the Jelly Belly mascot will be on hand for fun photo ops. 115 East Napa St.

HEALDSBURG

Farm dinner fetes bees and honey

Enjoy an intimate evening at Preston Farm and Winery while learning all about bees and the important role they play in creating delicious food, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 20. The evening will include education on hives and honey from Sonoma County Bee Co. while guests enjoy a multicourse dinner that showcases local honey and wildflowers, complete with wine pairings. Each guest also will get a gift set from Sonoma County Bee Co. Tickets are $165 per person and available at fielddayca.com/services-2. 9282 W. Dry Creek Road.

SANTA ROSA

Books and bottles at winery author event

If your idea of a perfect Sunday is wine, snacks and a good book, then Reading between the Vines at Hook & Ladder winery is for you. From 3 -5:30 p.m. April 30, attendees can meet eight national bestselling authors while enjoying wine and charcuterie and a book of their choice, which is included in the $100 ticket. A VIP reception from 1:30-2:45 p.m. includes an intimate reception in the Hook & Ladder barrel room and a bottle of wine for an extra $75. Find tickets and information on the authors, books and specially paired wines at hookandladderwinery.com/winery-events. 2134 Olivet Road.

KELSEYVILLE

Wine with a side of adventure

Take a hike around the volcanic-soil vineyards that gave Obsidian Winery its name. Join a professional geologist from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 on this adults-only hike where you’ll learn about volcanic geology and more specifically about Lake County’s sleeping giant that last erupted about 10,000 years ago. Of course, volcanic soils add their own terroir to wine, which you’ll taste along with a vineyard lunch during the excursion. Tickets are $225 and are available at obsidianwineco.com/adventures. 8993 Highway 175.

