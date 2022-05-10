Butter chicken makes chardonnay soar

Our Wine of the Week, Chappellet 2020 Grower Collection El Novillero Chardonnay ($55), is a classic of the varietal in California. It is perfectly balanced, rich but not cloying, with enough acid to keep it lively.

Flavors lean towards tropical fruit, including guava, white pineapple, custard apple and a whisper of pomelo. The finish has enticing suggestions of warm brioche, butter and vanilla.

The wine is a natural with scallops. When corn comes into season locally, seared scallops on a bed of shaved corn with roasted sweet pepper butter will be a phenomenal match. Corn and salmon will coax this wine into its full self, as well. English peas, fresh favas and the first zucchini of the season will flatter the wine.

Coconut makes a great companion, and certain mild, Thai-style curries are a great match. But the very best match, given the wine’s substantial alcohol — a bit above 14 % — is India butter chicken, a relatively new dish in Indian’s canon, and one that has been increasingly popular in the U.S. The richness, from both butter and cream, help mitigate the heat of the alcohol, and the flavors resonate beautifully with each other. The wine also benefits from a bit of ripe banana, so I recommend making the raita rather than going with plain yogurt as a condiment. It doesn’t take long.

Indian Butter Chicken

Serves 2 to 4

Banana raita, optional (recipe follows)

½ cup plain whole milk yogurt, preferably Straus

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons garam masala

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

Kosher salt

4 chicken thighs, with skin and bone

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup (2 ounces, ½ stick) butter

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 small serrano, stemmed, seeded, and minced

6 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

2 teaspoons cumin seeds, lightly toasted

1 cinnamon stick

5 cardamom pods, broken open

1 cup homemade chicken stock

2 tablespoons double-concentrated tomato paste, plus more to taste

1 ¼ cup cream

Steamed basmati rice

½ cup lightly toasted slivered almonds, for garnish

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Chutney of choice

Plain yogurt, optional

First, make the raita, if using.

Put the yogurt into a medium bowl, add the lemon. juice, garam masala, turmeri, and a generous tablespoon of salt. Whisk well. Set the chicken on a clean work surface, season it all over with black pepper, slip it into the marinade, and turn to coat it thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to a full day.

To finish, remove the chicken from the refrigerator.

Put the butter and coconut oil into a large sauté pan set over medium heat. When melted, add the onions and cook gently until they soften, about 7 or 8 minutes. Add the serrano, garlic, ginger and cumin seed and cook 2 minutes more. Season with salt.

Add the cinnamon stick and cardamom pods and stir in the chicken stock. Stir, tip in the chicken and the marinade, lower the heat, and simmer very gently for 25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Remove the chicken from the pan and keep it warm. Use tongs to remove and discard the cinnamon stick and cardamom pods.

With the pan over medium-low heat, add the tomato paste and cream, stir, taste and correct for salt. Taste and add a bit more tomato pasta if you like. Return the chicken to the pan, cover and simmer very slowly for another 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest at least 5 minutes.

To serve, divide rice between individual soup plates or pasta bowls. Set chicken alongside and spoon sauce over everything. Scatter almonds and cilantro on top and enjoy right away, with chutney and either the banana raita or plain yogurt alongside.

Banana Raita

Makes about 1 cup

Zest of 1 small lime

1 small serrano, stemmed, seeded, and minced

1 teaspoon sugar, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ firm-ripe banana, peeled and cut into ¼-inch dice

¾ cup plain whole milk yogurt

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Put the lime zest, serrano, sugar, salt, cumin, banana and yogurt into a small bowl and add several generous turns of black pepper. Gently fold together, taste, correct for salt, sugar and pepper, and fold in the cilantro leaves. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.