Our wine of the week, Postmark, 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles ($30), is a luxurious wine, with generous fruit and vibrant acid. Aromas suggest sweet spices — allspice, clove, star anise — with hints of lavender.

On first sip, flavors of black cherry, blackberry, black plum and black raspberries splash over your palate. As the wine lingers before your next sip, notes of black pepper, anise, bittersweet chocolate and medium-roast coffee emerge, rising above a foundation of velvety tannins. This young quaffer will delight fans of the varietal.

At the table, there are excellent options for pairings. Red meat, of course, flatters this wine, but it pays to think outside the box, too, especially in light of the cost of meat these days. Sweet potatoes, black beans, blue cheese, lentils, toasted walnuts, chickpeas, cauliflower, black olives and cabbage all engage the wine beautifully.

Simple sweet potato and black bean tacos topped with shredded cabbage are a unique and dazzling match. Sweet-potato gnocchi with walnut butter, baked sweet potatoes with blue cheese butter, braised carrots with lentils and oven-roasted cauliflower all encourage the wine to blossom.

Pappardelle with Carrot Ribbons, Basil Flowers and Black Olive Butter

Makes 2 - 4 servings

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the broad noodles of pappardelle or fettuccine, which mirror the wine’s plushiness. If you make fresh pasta, this is a perfect dish for it. For commercial pasta, whole-grain pasta from Community Grains or buckwheat pasta make the best matches, though any good pasta works well.

½ cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature

1 small shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons pitted and minced black olives, preferably oil-cured

Black pepper in a mill

Kosher salt

8 ounces dried pappardelle or fettuccine, preferably whole-grain

3 medium carrots, trimmed and peeled

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley leaves

Several basil flower sprigs

Estero Gold, Vella Dry Jack or similar cheese, in one chunk

First, make the olive butter. To do so, put the butter, shallot, garlic, cumin, olives and several turns of black pepper into the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse several times, scarping the sides as necessary, until the mixture is smooth and uniform. Taste and adjust for pepper and salt, adding a few pinches if the butter tastes at all flat. Transfer to a small dish, cover and let rest.

(You also can make the butter by hand using a suribachi. To do so, pound the shallot, garlic and olives into a paste. Season with the cumin, a pinch of salt and several turns of black pepper, then fold in the butter.)

Fill a large saucepan two-thirds full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, add the pasta and stir until the water returns to a boil. Cook according to package directions until just done. Drain the pasta but do not rinse it.

Meanwhile, use a vegetable peeler to slice the carrots into lengthwise ribbons. Put about 2 tablespoons of the butter into a large saute pan. When the pasta is almost ready, set the pan over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the carrots and saute gently for two to three minutes, until they just begin to soften.

Tip the hot pasta into the pan with the carrots, add 2 more tablespoons of butter and toss gently. Add the parsley and toss a final time. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. If the pasta seems dry, add more butter, toss to melt it and correct the seasoning a final time.

Pull the basil flowers off their stems.

Working quickly, divide the pasta and carrots among individual pasta bowls or soup plates. Top with a nubbin of butter and several gratings of cheese. Scatter basil flowers over everything and enjoy right away.

Leftover olive butter can be wrapped tightly in two sheets of wax paper, slipped into a freezer bag and frozen for a few weeks.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Pasta Classics.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.