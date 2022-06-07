Cabbage is an affordable luxury all year round

“No one likes cabbage,” I was told last summer.

I countered with the evidence — all the tasty, fresh cabbage for sale at farmers markets and grocery stores, for example, and what about corned beef and cabbage?

Cabbage is wonderful in many ways. Most of us think of it as a winter vegetable because it thrives in cold weather and turns delightfully sweet when there is a freeze. But it keeps well, as most winter crops do, and also grows throughout the year.

Part of its attraction these days is price. Cabbage is inexpensive, both financially and in calories. The price fluctuates but only slightly; you’re not going to pay more than a few dollars for a large one. Two cups of raw cabbage contains about 30 calories, a gram and a half of protein and hefty amounts of fiber, vitamin C and folacin.

Cabbage is also very flexible. It’s the primary ingredient in traditional coleslaw and it’s used in a wide range of other salads, including bün, a Vietnamese noodle salad. It makes an excellent fresh salsa and is the main ingredient in cortido, the traditional condiment served with El Salvadoran pupusas. It can be sauteed, roasted and grilled. And if it weren’t for cabbage, where would we get sauerkraut?

There are several types of cabbage, which has its roots in the eastern Mediterranean. Green cabbage, sometimes called white, and purple cabbage, sometimes called red, are the most common and are typically what someone means when they say “cabbage.” Napa cabbage, Savoy cabbage and bok choy are call close cousins.

This simple salsa is delicious over bean soups, steamed rice, red beans and rice, kalua pig, carnitas, chile verde, fish tacos and tostadas. If you like it, the possibilities are nearly endless.

Cabbage Salsa

Makes about 2 cups

8 ounces (about 2 to 3 cups) thinly sliced cabbage

Kosher salt

6 scallions, white and pale green parts only, cut into very thin rounds

3 radishes, very small dice

1 small carrot, peeled, very small dice

1 serrano, minced

Juice of 2 limes, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup chopped cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons spearmint leaves, in thin ribbons, optional

Put the cabbage into a medium bowl, season with about a tablespoon of kosher salt and set aside for 30 minutes.

Drain off any liquid that has collected in the bowl.

Add the scallions, radishes, carrot, serrano and lime juice and toss gently. Taste and correct for salt. Stir in the olive oil, add several turns of black pepper, add the cilantro and the mint, if using, and toss gently.

Taste and correct for salt and acid.

Cover and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

This sweet-tart coleslaw is a lovely foil to many of the rich foods of the South. I especially love it alongside red beans and rice or a muffaletta. And here’s a little tip: It will be available, along with red beans and rice and cornbread, at the Rialto Cinemas Sebastopol for the next several days, as the theater is screening two movies about Nola’s music, “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” and “Take Me To The River: New Orleans.” Check rialtocinemas.com for details.

Cajun Coleslaw

Serves 6 to 8

½ green cabbage, cored and shredded (about 6 to 8 cups)

1 red onion, quartered and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup crème fraîche or sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Black pepper in a mill

Tabasco sauce or other hot pepper sauce

3 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, minced

Put the cabbage and onions into a large bowl and toss gently.

In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, sugar, cumin and salt. Stir in the olive oil, crème fraîche, mayonnaise and mustard. Add several turns of black pepper and 2 or 3 shakes of Tabasco sauce. Taste and correct the seasoning. Pour the dressing over the cabbage, add the parsley and toss thoroughly. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to a day.

Is it a side dish or a salad? Does it matter if it’s delicious? The inspiration for this dish comes from the second edition of “The Food Lover’s Guide to France” by Patricia Wells, one of my favorite travel guides. I’ve been enjoying this since I first came across it in the early 1990s and have, since then, made it my own with little changes here and there. The most important ingredient is the vinegar. Use the best red wine vinegar you can find.

Hot Cabbage Salad with Bacon, Black Pepper and Vinegar

Serves 4 to 6

½ small-medium cabbage, cored

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 ounces slab bacon, diced

½ cup best-quality red wine vinegar