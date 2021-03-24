Cabernet sauvignon complements braised lamb shanks

If you are looking for a kosher wine, check out Our Wine of the Week, Baron Herzog, 2018 California Cabernet Sauvignon ($13). It’s remarkably sophisticated for its price, with a silken texture and long tannins that show little roughness.

The fruit is deep, dark and generous, with hints of dried black raspberries, dried Bing cherries and juicy black plums along with suggestions of allspice, clove, cardamom and black pepper. There is also just a hint of something resembling smoke, a suggestion of tobacco, perhaps, or toasted oak.

This is an ideal quaffer with Passover brisket. If you have smoked brisket, all the better. It also goes beautifully with certain side dishes, including roasted or braised carrots, sweet potato kugel and cauliflower kugel.

But the wine has broader appeal. Depending on what is on the menu for Easter, it may be a good choice even with ham, especially if it is ham glazed with Dijon mustard. Add some brown-butter mashed potatoes and the wine will soar. If you prefer roasted leg of lamb, slather it with Dijon and cook it rare.

Overall, you’ll enjoy this wine with earthy flavors and textures. When it comes to grains, it is best with farro, barley and buckwheat. The best vegetable pairings include sweet potatoes, winter squash, turnips, carrots, parsnips and celery root. For meat, braised oxtails, beef shanks and lamb shanks make outstanding companions.

Braised Lamb Shanks with Farro, Chard and Beet Greens

Makes 4 servings

4 lamb shanks or about 2 ½ pounds beef shanks, sliced 1 ½-inch thick

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 shallot, minced

5 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

2 thyme sprigs

1 teaspoon juniper berries

2 cups white wine

2 cups beef stock

1 cup semi-pearled farro, soaked in water, drained and rinsed

8 cups sliced chard, kale and/or beet greens (see note below)

3 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Season the shanks all over with salt and pepper.

Heat the olive oil in a deep, heavy skillet set over medium-high heat and sear the shanks evenly on both sides. Transfer the shanks to a plate.

Add the onion and shallot to the pan and sauté over medium-low heat until limp and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season generously with salt and pepper

Return the shanks to the pot, add the thyme and juniper berries and pour in the white wine and beef stock. Add enough water to cover the shanks and bring to a boil.

Skim off any foam that collects on the surface.

Cover the skillet, transfer it to the oven and cook for 90 minutes. Uncover and cook for 30 minutes more or until the shanks are tender when pierced with a fork.

About 45 minutes before you think the shanks will be done, transfer the farro to a medium saucepan and add enough water to cover the farro by at least 3 inches. Stir in 2 teaspoons of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently until the farro is tender, about 35 or 40 minutes. Remove from the heat and keep hot.

Remove the shanks from the oven, transfer the meat to a platter, cover and keep hot. Return the pan to high heat and reduce the cooking liquid by about two-thirds. Taste and correct for salt and pepper.

While the sauce is reducing, put the greens into a deep pan, add a generous splash of water and set over high heat. Cook until wilted, decrease the heat to low, season with salt and cook gently until tender. Remove from the heat.

To serve, divide the farro among individual plates and add a shank and greens alongside.

Strain the sauce and drizzle some over each portion of meat, farro and greens. Sprinkle with a little salt and some of the parsley and serve immediately.

Note: Use whatever greens you have, either a single variety or a mix. Cut out and discard any tough stems and cut the leaves into 1-inch wide crosswise strips.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.