California fourth graders to receive free annual pass to 19 state parks

A new effort to increase access to state parks allows California’s fourth graders free entrance to select parks for a year.

The program waives day-use fees for fourth-grade students and their families at 19 state parks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 148 earlier this month, establishing the California State Park Adventure Pass program.

Passes will be distributed to fourth graders on or before Sept. 1. The specific parks included in the program was not available.

“Nature is a public good and a crucial public health tool. For adults and children alike, quality time in nature is good for our hearts, minds, and bodies,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom in a news release.

“No state is better-positioned than California to leverage the great outdoors to augment our communities’ health and well-being — especially for youth in underserved communities.”

To sign up for the pass, students or their guardians can visit everykidoutdoors.gov.

Fourth graders can also get free access to federal parks, lands and waters, including 440 parks in California through the Every Kid Outdoors Program. To sign up for that pass, visit everykidoutdoors.gov.