California offers 3 ways to visit state parks, including some in Sonoma County, for free

Outdoor lovers looking for a way to visit California state parks for free are in luck.

California State Parks issued a reminder Tuesday about three fee-free ways to explore more than 200 state parks, including some in Sonoma County.

The California State Parks Library Pass, available to all state residents, allows Californians to use their library cards to gain free vehicle day-use at state parks. Library patrons are able to check out the pass for the allotted number of days allowed by their local library. A special card is not needed.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xeja4fp1wZw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Californians receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids, Supplemental Security Income, and income-eligible individuals 62 and over can apply online for the Golden Bear Pass to get free entry to state parks. Apply for the pass at bit.ly/3kZJ6VA.

Finally, every fourth grade student in the state is eligible to receive a California State Park Adventure Pass that offers free entry to 19 state parks for one full school year. Passes are available at reservecalifornia.com. They are also available at state parks pass sales offices in Petaluma and across the state. Find an office at bit.ly/40kqbF2 or call 800-444-7275.

Locally, the Library Pass and Golden Bear Pass will allow free access to Trione-Annadel in Santa Rosa, Sugarloaf Ridge in Kenwood and Jack London historic park in east Sonoma County, as well as the Sonoma Coast state park system, Fort Ross historic park in Jenner, Salt Point in Jenner and Austin Creek recreation area in Guerneville. Golden Bear Pass holders can also visit Armstrong Redwoods natural reserve in Guerneville for free.

Locally, the Adventure Pass works only for Jack London State Historic Park.

“Spending time outside can be tremendously beneficial to a person’s mood, stress levels, and overall well-being,” said Jennifer Siebel Newsom, first partner of California, in a statement.

For more information, go to www.parks.ca.gov.