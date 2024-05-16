Summary: This collection of historic, transformed rail depot and train cars is a must-visit for its fantastic shops, wine and spirit salons, tasting rooms, restaurants and beer garden. Bonus: it’s delightful theater from colorful wine mogul Jean-Charles Boisset.

When: Brunch: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Lunch and dinner: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Anyone who has met Jean-Charles Boisset knows he’s a showman just as much as a wine, design and hospitality mogul. His exuberant personality adds a theatrical draw to the Boisset Collection’s ever-growing number of winery estates, tasting salons, distilleries, gourmet groceries and museums showcasing California wine history.

As company ambassador for an impressive portfolio that includes businesses in France and California, JCB (as his friends call him) has been known to glide from aerial acrobat silks while being lowered into a mosh pit of Vegas-style dancers and fire-breathing artists — among many other legendary stunts.

So when his latest venture — the re-imagined Calistoga Depot — opened in April, there was plenty of anticipation to see what a man who once lounged in an eight-foot-tall martini glass, leaning over the edge to pour his French-made Champagne into guests’ glasses, might have in store.

Would there be Liberace décor in his statement style of sparkling crystal, peacock and leopard print patterns on every available surface? Or maybe Swarovski-encrusted wine bottles and gold-plated, Bond-style guns that can shoot Champagne up to 25 feet across a room?

Yes and no. Boisset did take expert aim at the opening crowd, propelling popped Champagne corks precariously close to their heads. But aside from a few caviar bumps licked straight from closed fists, there’s an underlying restraint here. And I like it.

The focus at Calistoga Depot is clearly on what the Boisset Collection has built its reputation on — elegant wines, including bottlings from the Boisset family’s estates in France, and premium spirit brands that the group began dreaming up in 2018.

Still, JCB fans won’t be disappointed by the luxury trappings of the experience.

The wine mogul has put his signature glitz and glamour into the historic railroad depot and train cars that now encompass a wonderland of shops, wine and spirit salons, tasting rooms, restaurants and a beer garden (think Sebastopol’s Barlow or Napa’s Oxbow but on a far smaller scale and as imagined by theater set designers).

Rather than “restaurants,” a series of boutique spaces — more like exquisitely decorated booths — offer a curated selection of dishes. Though things are still evolving, the food program is primarily under the direction of Executive Chef Jorge Perez, who spent many years at Boisset’s Oakville Grocery.

Prepare to open your wallet for this over-the-top experience. Spirits and wines range from $75 to $300 a bottle, and meals, including an $18 taco, can quickly add up.

Here’s a first look.

Distillery Bar

Here, gleaming copper stills tower above an expansive, horseshoe-shaped bar that features Boisset’s collection of signature malted barley whiskeys, rye whiskeys, gin, brandies, vodka and rum.

Bartenders explain how different brands age in French and American oak barrels that once housed Boisset Collection’s Napa and Sonoma wines, or in port casks, sherry cream casks, or even dessert wine casks.

Distillers include notables like Ashby and Timo Marshall of Sonoma County’s Spirit Works Distillery and Crispin Cain and Tamar Kaye, owners of Tamar Distillery Inc./Mendocino Spirits.

Meat eaters will be happy here, sampling a broad selection of comfort dishes, including a grass-fed beef burger topped with cheddar and brown butter mayo ($21) with optional bacon ($4) and flavor-bomb bone marrow ($8). Duck-fat fries are the crowning touch.

You can also try a pizza smothered in pistachio cream with smoked mozzarella, mortadella, red onion, and pistachio crumble ($27). The slightly sweet taste isn’t for everyone, but it will undoubtedly spark discussion.

Calistoga Depot Provisions by Nova Terra Kitchen & Creamery

This delightful marketplace and bistro came about through a partnership with Brook and Terri Penquite, a husband-and-wife team who have championed vegan eating in their culinary work for over 15 years.

Some of the plant-based dishes are obvious, like a hearty breakfast burrito stuffed with tofu, soy chorizo, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, avocado and jalapeño crema ($15).

Others require some know-how, including ingredients I had to put my scholarly hat on to understand. The menu reads “fish & chips” ($24), for example, but it turns out that “fish” is made with banana blossoms tossed in flour and then fried for a flaky texture that might fool some people, even if not me.

Safer bets include pepperoni pizza blazed in a wood-burning oven, topped with Prime Roots “meat” (Koji rice/soy) and Penquite’s Nova Terra brand vegan mozzarella ($29). Meanwhile, a Carolina-style pulled barbecue sandwich features shredded trumpet mushrooms instead of pork, and a “crab cake” sandwich stars panko-crusted hearts of palm with chickpeas for a mild, nutty switch on seafood ($24).