Fresh and juicy, carbonic red wines are perfect for summer

With their light, fruity zip and unfussy appeal, carbonic red wines are perfect for the sultry days of summer, when your grilled burger or bratwurst begs for more oomph than a white to accompany it.

So what’s the secret to these fresh, juicy, just-plain-delicious reds? The answer is a winemaking technique called carbonic maceration, a fermentation method most notable in the Beaujolais region of France, where its used to make Beaujolais Nouveau.

In recent years, carbonic maceration has grown in popularity in the United States, especially in Sonoma County, where many winemakers and consumers are embracing soft-style reds.

How does it work?

The carbonic maceration technique has many variations, yet the overarching goal is to produce a lighter, fruity red wine with little tannin. To accomplish this, the winemaking process must be gentle to prevent excess extraction from the grape skins.

During carbonic maceration, whole grapes or clusters are placed in an airtight tank and carbon dioxide is pumped in. In the oxygen-free environment, the intact berries begin to ferment under pressure until they burst open and fermentation completes. Sometimes, winemakers add a “pied de cuve,” an actively fermenting culture of crushed grapes, which encourages a successful fermentation.

During semi-carbonic maceration, on the other hand, whole grapes or clusters are placed in a tank, where the weight of the fruit crushes the berries on the bottom. The resulting juice begins to ferment after coming in contact with wild yeast on the skins, which releases carbon dioxide and forces oxygen out of the tank. The remaining intact grapes absorb the carbon dioxide and begin to ferment from the inside out, eventually imploding under pressure in the oxygen-free environment. Finally, the yeast takes over and ferments the remaining juice.

“When I think of a carbonic wine, I think juicy, fun and generous,” said winemaker Sara Morgenstern, co-owner of Little Trouble Wine Co. in Healdsburg. “Our carbonic zinfandel is the quintessential summer gluggable red.”

For Morgenstern and Little Trouble co-owner/co-winemaker Jennifer Reichardt, carbonic reds can appeal to younger wine drinkers and others who don’t like heavy, intense reds.

“At the end of the day, I just want to drink a wine that feels pleasant, and carbonic reds do that for me,” Morgenstern said. “And my mom loves the fact she can throw ice cubes in it. That makes her as happy as a clam.”

3 to try

Serve these carbonic reds lightly chilled.

Little Trouble Wine, 2022 Carbonic Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Grist Vineyard ($27)

“You can’t say Grist without saying complexity, so it’s certainly not lacking in that department. ... It’s everything red and purple and Popsicle and summertime,” according to the winery. Expect notes of sour cherry, plums, black raspberry and pepper. littletroublewines.com

BloodRoot Wines, 2022 Carbonic Grenache, Russian River Valley ($38)

This classically carbonic grenache highlights fruit from Windsor Oaks Vineyard in the Chalk Hill American Viticultural Area in the Russian River Valley. Flavors of candied blueberries and dried cranberries, with a mouthwatering finish. It’s a great choice to lightly chill. bloodrootwines.com

Smith Story Wine Cellars, 2022 Brave Carbonic Zinfandel, Russian River Valley ($40)

Smith Story Wine Cellars calls this zippy 100% carbonic zinfandel “the party bottle” of their wine lineup. In other words, one sip and you may start dancing. Serve chilled. smithstorywinecellars.com

