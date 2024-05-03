Carla Marie Manly grew up in Santa Rosa, a good Catholic girl in a family of 10 kids.

A dutiful daughter, she chose life paths to suit her parents and the expectations of others. Those choices, though, didn’t lead to happiness within herself or in her relationships.

In trying to please everyone else, Manly, who is a licensed clinical psychologist in Santa Rosa, said she neglected herself.

The pursuit of perfection, whether it is in one’s self, with family members, socially or with romantic partners, she said, gets in the way of one’s ability to form healthy, authentic connections.

It is something the Sonoma County-based author explores in her new book, “The Joy of Imperfect Love: The Art of Creating Healthy, Securely Attached Relationships.“

Manly wants to show people how, by expecting less, they can ultimately get more of what matters most.

In “The Joy of Imperfect Love,” (Familius; $21.99), she offers research-backed insights, case examples and exercises to lead readers through an exploration of how attachment issues and unresolved trauma can sabotage their lives and relationships. She also offers ways to do away with negative beliefs and old narratives about yourself and, instead, build awareness and healthy habits that promote lasting love — imperfections and all.

Manly will discuss her book and answer questions during a talk May 10 at Copperfield’s Books in Santa Rosa.

It’s the fourth book for the author, whose previous works include “Aging Joyfully,” “Joy From Fear” and “Date Smart.”

In her latest, Manly says most of our beliefs about love are formed on an unconscious level when we are very young. And if the quality of love you got as a child was conditional, limited, nonexistent or toxic, it can affect the nature and quality of relationships throughout your life.

Digging deep, she said, is the first step to self-awareness and rebuilding a life with healthier relationships of all kinds from lovers and spouses to family members, social situations, friendships and work relationships.

She understands this both professionally and from personal experience. It took Manly until the age of 40 to begin her own process of healing, which led to a life transformation.

“Something in me woke up and said, ‘No. You are killing yourself. You are dying.’ On the outside everything looked great. My friends thought everything was great. But it wasn’t,” she said. “I was really good at putting on a happy face. We were raised as girls in our family to be people-pleasers. That’s what I did. I lived to please other people.“

After graduating from the former Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa, which ceased operation in 2011, Manly got her teaching credential from the University of San Diego. Then, pushed by her parents, she enrolled in Hastings Law School. But being an attorney wasn’t her dream.

When she dropped out and got her master’s degree in counseling psychology at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, her disappointed parents skipped her graduation.

She interned as a counselor in the Roseland School District, but she was eventually cajoled into abandoning her dream and joining the family’s real estate investment business. She felt it was the right thing to do and she was good at it.

When she hit midlife, however, all that repression began bubbling up.

Manly said after supporting her then-husband’s various dreams, she asked him to support her desire to get her doctorate in psychology. He didn’t, she recalled, but she went back to graduate school anyway, all while continuing to work full-time in the family business and raising her kids. Reclaiming her dream was tough but transformative.

“For the first time, I met people who felt like family to me,” Manly recalled. “Like energy family. It was the way they spoke, talking about wellness. I came to life. I began to thrive and blossom and find my true self.” Things also fell together. She went on to land a rewarding internship with the county probation department, working with juvenile offenders and then segued into her own therapy practice.

“It was magic,” she said, how doors opened after she began pursuing her own dreams, and not someone else’s.

Manly took a leap of faith and reached out to Thomas More, the eminent psychotherapist and author of the New York Times-bestselling “Care of the Soul,” to be an outside reader on her doctoral dissertation on fear.

She was shocked when he accepted. And his input proved invaluable.

“It came about because of my own experience,” she said. “If you had asked me if I was a fearful person I would have said no. I’m tough and hardworking.