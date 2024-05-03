Santa Rosa therapist writes on ‘The Joy of Imperfect Love’

Carla Marie Manly’s new book teaches people let go of perfectionism to have healthier and happier relationships.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

If you go

What: Discussion, Q&A and book signing with Carla Marie Manly, Sonoma County-based author of “The Joy of Imperfect Love”

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 10

Where: Copperfield’s Books — Montgomery Village, 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa

Admission: Free

Information: www.copperfieldsbooks.com

Carla Marie Manly grew up in Santa Rosa, a good Catholic girl in a family of 10 kids.

A dutiful daughter, she chose life paths to suit her parents and the expectations of others. Those choices, though, didn’t lead to happiness within herself or in her relationships.

In trying to please everyone else, Manly, who is a licensed clinical psychologist in Santa Rosa, said she neglected herself.

The pursuit of perfection, whether it is in one’s self, with family members, socially or with romantic partners, she said, gets in the way of one’s ability to form healthy, authentic connections.

It is something the Sonoma County-based author explores in her new book, “The Joy of Imperfect Love: The Art of Creating Healthy, Securely Attached Relationships.“

Manly wants to show people how, by expecting less, they can ultimately get more of what matters most.

In “The Joy of Imperfect Love,” (Familius; $21.99), she offers research-backed insights, case examples and exercises to lead readers through an exploration of how attachment issues and unresolved trauma can sabotage their lives and relationships. She also offers ways to do away with negative beliefs and old narratives about yourself and, instead, build awareness and healthy habits that promote lasting love — imperfections and all.

Manly will discuss her book and answer questions during a talk May 10 at Copperfield’s Books in Santa Rosa.

It’s the fourth book for the author, whose previous works include “Aging Joyfully,” “Joy From Fear” and “Date Smart.”

In her latest, Manly says most of our beliefs about love are formed on an unconscious level when we are very young. And if the quality of love you got as a child was conditional, limited, nonexistent or toxic, it can affect the nature and quality of relationships throughout your life.

Digging deep, she said, is the first step to self-awareness and rebuilding a life with healthier relationships of all kinds from lovers and spouses to family members, social situations, friendships and work relationships.

She understands this both professionally and from personal experience. It took Manly until the age of 40 to begin her own process of healing, which led to a life transformation.

“Something in me woke up and said, ‘No. You are killing yourself. You are dying.’ On the outside everything looked great. My friends thought everything was great. But it wasn’t,” she said. “I was really good at putting on a happy face. We were raised as girls in our family to be people-pleasers. That’s what I did. I lived to please other people.“

After graduating from the former Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa, which ceased operation in 2011, Manly got her teaching credential from the University of San Diego. Then, pushed by her parents, she enrolled in Hastings Law School. But being an attorney wasn’t her dream.

When she dropped out and got her master’s degree in counseling psychology at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, her disappointed parents skipped her graduation.

She interned as a counselor in the Roseland School District, but she was eventually cajoled into abandoning her dream and joining the family’s real estate investment business. She felt it was the right thing to do and she was good at it.

When she hit midlife, however, all that repression began bubbling up.

Manly said after supporting her then-husband’s various dreams, she asked him to support her desire to get her doctorate in psychology. He didn’t, she recalled, but she went back to graduate school anyway, all while continuing to work full-time in the family business and raising her kids. Reclaiming her dream was tough but transformative.

“For the first time, I met people who felt like family to me,” Manly recalled. “Like energy family. It was the way they spoke, talking about wellness. I came to life. I began to thrive and blossom and find my true self.” Things also fell together. She went on to land a rewarding internship with the county probation department, working with juvenile offenders and then segued into her own therapy practice.

“It was magic,” she said, how doors opened after she began pursuing her own dreams, and not someone else’s.

Manly took a leap of faith and reached out to Thomas More, the eminent psychotherapist and author of the New York Times-bestselling “Care of the Soul,” to be an outside reader on her doctoral dissertation on fear.

She was shocked when he accepted. And his input proved invaluable.

“It came about because of my own experience,” she said. “If you had asked me if I was a fearful person I would have said no. I’m tough and hardworking.

“What I realized in my doctoral program is that fear was holding me back. Fear of my parents not loving me, my siblings not loving me, of my husband not loving me and God not loving me,” she added “I developed a qualitative and quantitative testing instrument for figuring out what keeps people in a lane they don’t want to be in life. It involved hundreds of participants.”

She explored the difference between constructive fear, such as “fear of a mountain lion getting you when you’re in Annadel” and the kind of “destructive fear” that paralyzes us into staying in bad relationships and prevents us from going after our dreams.

From that work came her first book, “Joy from Fear: Create the Life of Your Dreams by Making Fear Your Friend,” published in 2019.

“Basically it became a template for the work I do today, helping people who are stuck in their own lies, relationships and bad careers,” said Manly, who in addition to practicing psychotherapy, offers holistic relationship and wellness seminars around the world and hosts the Familius podcast, “Helping Families Be Happy.”

“The Joy of Imperfect Love” came out of her belief in the truth of the “attachment paradigm,” which holds that infants depend on responsive primary caregivers to develop a sense of security in the world.

We live in a culture, fueled by social media, where high value is placed on the appearance of perfection, from our looks to our families to our jobs and our social lives. Manly offers strategies for releasing the perfectionistic attitudes, Manly said, that foster “anxiety, toxic comparison and a sense of chronic insufficiency.”

Real love, she stresses, is always “messy, imperfect and a work in progress.”

Manly said that by developing yourself, your values, boundaries, priorities and communication styles among other things, you can develop more skilled communication and conflict resolution strategies that will lead to far healthier relationships.

Her books include “self work” exercises because, she said, “so many people can’t afford psychotherapy, or can’t access it or are afraid to access it.”

Essential to that work is healing old attachment issues and trauma and letting go of unhealthy relationships. Change not only is possible but essential and that means being willing to change first within ourselves and in our relationships.

She said she hopes the book helps people learn about who they are and how to love themselves authentically in an imperfect way

“It’s not a one and done,” she said. “It’s not a pill. It’s not a purchase. It’s a lifelong journey.”

Reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

If you go

What: Discussion, Q&A and book signing with Carla Marie Manly, Sonoma County-based author of “The Joy of Imperfect Love”

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 10

Where: Copperfield’s Books — Montgomery Village, 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa

Admission: Free

Information: www.copperfieldsbooks.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor