Our wine of the week, Covenant Red C Red 2020 Red Blend, Sonoma County ($44), is beautifully balanced, with tangy red fruit flavors rising above a bright foundation of crisp acidity. This wine can hold its own alongside other reds, and it’s a standout among kosher wines.

Swirling within those fruit flavors are notes of cranberry, pomegranate, Queen Anne cherry and yellow raspberry, interlaced with threads of sweet spice. Tannins are soft and supple. The wine is a beauty, an approachable one.

At the table, you’ll enjoy it with any food that’s best with red wine. Black olives, especially those cured in oil or salt; red meats; and roasted root vegetables are all excellent companions. Grains such as farro and barley are good matches, as are Brussels sprouts; whole-wheat pasta with slow-cooked tomato sauce; and grilled halibut with black olive tapenade, Moroccan chermoula or Argentine chimichurri. Roasted beets with steamed quinoa and orange zest encourage the wine to blossom into its full self.

But what about brisket? It’s a great match. And how about lamb? Both rare leg of lamb and slow-cooked lamb shanks will flatter this wine.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen a dairy-free dish. If you make it with vegetable broth, it’s also vegetarian. I have omitted cheese from this risotto because I like the way the carrots and spices shine through without it.

Carrot Risotto with Red Wine, Garlic and Cumin

Makes 3 - 4 servings

6 tablespoons olive oil

¾ pound carrots, trimmed, peeled and cut into small dice

Kosher salt

1 cup dry red wine

2 medium shallots, cut into small dice

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

1 ¼ cups Vialone Nano or Carnaroli rice

6 cups vegetable or chicken stock, preferably homemade, hot

2 teaspoons ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

1 teaspoon cumin seeds, lightly toasted

Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a small skillet set over low heat. Add the carrots and saute gently until not quite tender, about 10 minutes. Season somewhat generously with salt, add the wine, increase the heat to high and simmer until the wine is reduced by three-quarters. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Heat the remaining olive oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add the shallots and saute until soft and fragrant, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Add the rice and stir with a wooden spoon until each grain begins to turn milky white, about 2 minutes.

Keep the stock warm in a saucepan over low heat.

Begin to add the stock ½ cup at a time, stirring after each addition, until the liquid is almost completely absorbed. Continue to add stock and stir until the rice is tender, about 18 to 20 minutes. Adjust the heat as necessary so the liquid does not evaporate immediately nor does the rice sit in liquid.

Stir in the carrots, their cooking liquid, cumin, clove, allspice and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper, and remove from the heat.

Transfer to individual bowls or soup plates. Top each serving with parsley and cumin seed, and enjoy right away.

