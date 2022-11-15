Carrots, potatoes are holiday standards, but don’t forget rutabagas

Add this overlooked, vitamin-packed veggie to your Thanksgiving table this year.

While we’ve all been seduced by potatoes and turnips, carrots and parsnips, sweet potatoes and radishes, too many of us have overlooked the rutabaga. For those of you who know this much-ignored member of the cabbage family, the virtues of rutabagas will be no surprise. For the rest of us, it’s time to add it to the repertoire of our Thanksgiving dinners and everyday eating, too. This is the right time year, too, as this year’s crop of new rutabagas is in our stores now, hoping to be picked up and added to your shopping cart.

Rutabagas are packed with vitamins: 1 cup of cooked rutabaga gives you more than 50% of your daily requirement of vitamin C, more than 30% of daily potassium needs, 36% of dietary fiber, 16% of calcium and 20% of vitamin B6, which promotes healthy nerve and immune systems. A cup of cooked rutabaga has just 145 calories — about half the calories of potatoes. That’s a lot of nutrition packed into a cup.

Also, rutabaga doesn’t have to be cooked. It’s mildly earthy and crunchy when peeled, julienned and used as sticks for your choice of dips. When you cook it, it turns a beautiful golden color and has a sweet, mildly carrot-like flavor. Small rutabagas, less than 4 inches across, tend to be a bit sweeter than larger ones.

When buying these root vegetables, you’ll almost never find them with their tops on. Growers remove the tops, and many dip them in paraffin so they will keep longer. That treatment originated in the cold regions of Europe, especially Scandinavia, where, before refrigeration, root crops that stored well in cellars were a main component of winter meals. In Canada, a cold country indeed, they are still a cherished staple because of their keeping qualities, nutritional punch and ability to give a feeling of pleasant fullness to Canadian bellies.

That doesn’t mean we should ignore them here in our blessed mild climate. You can peel and cut them into large chunks, boil them for about 10 minutes until they’re fork-tender, then mash them along with a similar amount of boiled potatoes. Add salt, pepper, butter and whole milk and you’ll have “Swedes and Irish,” a traditional dish in northern Europe. The rutabagas add substance and nutrition to already-nutritious potatoes, and the combination tastes great. If you haven’t tried rutabagas before, this excellent side dish is a good introduction.

Because of their substantial fiber, cooked and pureed rutabagas add brawn to soups, stews, even gravies.

This vegetable got its start centuries ago when a turnip and a cabbage accidentally crossed, and some sharp-eyed farmer discovered this serendipitous offspring and started saving its seed. The botanical name of this species is Brassica napus (Napobrassica Group), and it’s related to members of the cabbage family, including turnips, kale, collards, kohlrabi and cabbage.

The name rutabaga came from 17th-century Swedish settlers who called them “red bags” in Swedish. Today, Swedish people eat them as “ratmos,” which means mashed roots. In Britain they’re known as swedes, except for in Scotland, where they’re known as neeps. If you’re traveling in Scotland, you may find bashed neeps on a restaurant’s menu, which is simply mashed rutabagas. Mixed with mashed potatoes, it’s called neeps and tatties.

Mashed Rutabaga with Sour Cream and Chives

Makes 4 - 6 servings

This recipe is easier than pie, and the result will make lifelong rutabaga fans. For a Swedish twist, substitute dill weed for the chives. In addition to the mashed potatoes at this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, bash some neeps and let everyone guess what it is.

2-3 pounds rutabagas, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

Sea salt, ½ teaspoon or to taste

2 teaspoons unsalted butter

½ cup full-fat sour cream

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped chives (or dill weed)

In a pot with a lid, cover the rutabaga chunks with cold water, add the salt and bring to a boil. Cook until fork tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the chunks and empty the pot, then return the chunks to the pot.

Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot and let the chunks steam for a couple minutes, then mash the chunks with a potato masher.

Add the butter, sour cream and pepper. Cover the pot and turn off the heat. Just before serving, mix in the chives or dill. Serve while hot.