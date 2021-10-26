Subscribe

Cauliflower heads into the sweetest season

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 26, 2021, 4:32PM
Though cauliflower is available year-round, including at our farmers markets, it is best in colder months. Like other cruciferous vegetables, it tastes better when temperatures drop, becoming sweeter and crisper.

Not too long ago, cauliflower became the darling of the health community. Use it instead of rice, we were told; there is no difference in taste! It makes a perfect pizza crust; you’ll never be able to tell the difference. A cauliflower steak, slathered with barbecue sauce, is all but indistinguishable from a rib-eye.

Really?

Cauliflower always tastes like cauliflower to me, whether it is a raw floret dipped in hummus, a cauliflower curry or a “risotto” with a dozen ingredients. Its slightly sulfuric flavor never vanishes. Nor should it; cauliflower is best when paired with ingredients that flatter rather than eclipse it. Because of its tenacious taste, it can stand up to bold flavors, including anchovies, roasted garlic, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes and mustard.

Roasting cauliflower in the oven or grilling it over coals tames some of the sulfuric flavors by concentrating its earthy notes. Add a bright sauce, something spiked with citrus, and you have a beautifully integrated dish that is exactly what it presents itself to be.

Cauliflower soup just about begs for a condiment or two. Before making this soup, read through the suggestions that follow the main recipe.

Cauliflower Soup

Makes about 6 servings

1 medium (about 2 pounds) cauliflower

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, small dice

6 plump garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

1 large russet potato, peeled and chopped

6-8 cups homemade chicken stock or vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

2 Italian parsley sprigs

½ cup creme fraiche

Black pepper in a mill

Condiments of choice (see Note below)

Trim the cauliflower and discard any green leaves. Cut or break off the florets and cut the inner core into medium dice. Set aside.

Pour the olive oil into a soup pot or large saucepan and set over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes; do not let it brown. Add the garlic and cook one minute more.

Season with salt, add the potatoes, stir and cook for about three minutes. Add the cauliflower, season again with salt and pour in the stock. Add the bay leaf and parsley and simmer gently until the potatoes and cauliflower are just tender, about 15 -20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool for about 10 minutes.

Remove and discard the bay leaf and parsley sprigs.

Use an immersion blender to puree the soup, leaving some of it chunky, if you like. Stir in the creme fraiche, taste, correct for salt and season generously with black pepper.

Ladle into soup plates or bowls, top with whatever condiment you prefer and enjoy hot.

Condiment suggestions: best-quality extra-virgin olive oil, either separately or with another condiment; Italian salsa verde; black olive tapenade; mustard cream (2 tablespoons Dijon mustard mixed with ½ cup creme fraiche or sour cream); chermoula or chimichurri; sun-dried tomatoes pureed with garlic and olive oil; julienne of roasted sweet peppers tossed with slivered garlic; lightly toasted sourdough breadcrumbs seasoned with salt and pepper.

_____

This simple dish is so delicious it might win cauliflower converts. It makes an excellent main course but is also a welcome accompaniment to a range of foods, including roasted chicken and roasted pork tenderloin.

Cauliflower with Wild Rice and Brown Butter

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 cauliflower, trimmed and separated into individual florets

Olive oil

4 cups chicken stock, vegetable stock or water

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 cup wild rice, rinsed

Brown butter, hot (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley leaves

¾ cup shelled walnuts pieces, lightly toasted

Black pepper in a mill

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the cauliflower on a baking sheet, drizzle lightly with olive oil and toss gently. Season with salt, set on the middle rack of the oven and cook until tender, about 15 -25 minutes, depending on the size of the florets.

Pour the stock or water in a large saucepan set over high heat, add the tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice, reduce the heat and simmer gently, covered, until the rice is tender and most of the liquid absorbed, about 25 -35 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let rest, covered, for 15 minutes. Drain off any liquid that remains, cover and keep warm.

Make the brown butter (recipe below).

Add the parsley and walnuts to the wild rice, toss gently and tip into a wide, shallow serving bowl. Scatter the cauliflower on top. Drizzle with about 3 tablespoons of butter, season with a bit of salt and pepper and enjoy right away.

Brown Butter

Makes ½ cup

1 stick butter

Put the butter in a small saucepan set over low heat. When it is fully melted, use a spoon to skim off any whey or other impurities that have risen to the surface. Slowly and carefully pour the butter into a container, leaving the milk solids behind in the pan.

Clean the pan, return it to the low heat and add the clarified butter. When the butter takes on a bit of color and begins to give off an aroma similar to hazelnuts, remove it from the heat. Use immediately or cool and store, covered, in the refrigerator, where it will keep indefinitely.

_____

Roasted garlic and cauliflower are great companions, with flavors that complement each other. If you can find it, use cheddar cauliflower, as its orange coloring is beautiful against the creamy pasta.

Creamy Fettuccine with Roasted Garlic and Cauliflower

Makes 3 to 4 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons butter

1 large garlic bulb, root trimmed, cloves separated but not peeled

1 pound cauliflower florets

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

10 ounces fresh fettuccine

1 small shallot, minced

1 ¼ cup heavy cream

¾ cup (3 ounces) grated Vella Dry Jack, Estero Gold or similar cheese

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley or snipped chives

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Put the olive oil and the butter in an ovenproof dish and add the garlic and cauliflower. Add ½ cup water and season with salt and pepper. Cover the pot with its lid or with aluminum foil, crimped tightly. Set in the oven and cook for 25 minutes. Carefully uncover the dish, use a slotted spoon to remove one garlic clove, press it with your thumb and, if it is soft like butter, remove the pot from the oven. If it is not, continue to cook, checking for doneness every 10 minutes. When the garlic is tender, remove the pot from the oven.

Meanwhile, fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, cook the fettuccine according to package directions until just done. Drain but do not rinse the pasta.

While waiting for the water to boil, use a small ladle or a soup spoon to skim off about 2 tablespoons of olive oil and butter and transfer it to a medium saute pan. Add the shallot and saute gently until soft and fragrant, about seven minutes. Add the cream, stir and simmer gently until it is reduced by about a third.

Remove the remaining garlic cloves from the cooking juices, set on a clean work surface and use the heel of your hand to push out the cooked garlic. You should have about 2 tablespoons; add to the reduced cream and whisk well. Stir in the cheese, gently fold in the cauliflower and remove from the heat. Season with several turns of black pepper, taste and correct for salt.

When the pasta is drained, quickly tip it into a warm, shallow bowl. Pour the sauce over it and use two forks to lift and drop the pasta several times.

Grind pepper over everything, scatter the parsley or chives on top and enjoy right away.

_____

Vegetarians can simply omit the anchovies in this dish; no substitution is needed. This makes an excellent weeknight meal.

Pasta with Cauliflower, Green Onions, Olives and Anchovies

Makes 3 to 4 servings

8 to 10 ounces dried pasta in a medium size (gnocchi, medium shells, etc.)

Kosher salt

2 cups cauliflower florets

1 bunch (about 6) green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

½ cup green olives, pitted and sliced

3 anchovy fillets (packed in oil), minced

3 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

4 ounces feta cheese, cut into small dice

Fill a large saucepan two-thirds full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta, stir and cook according to package directions until just tender. About five minutes before the pasta is done, add the cauliflower and stir gently until the water returns to a boil. Continue to cook until the pasta is tender.

Meanwhile, put the green onions, olives, anchovies and Italian parsley in a bowl. Add the olive oil and stir.

When the pasta and florets are just tender, drain well and tip into the bowl. Toss gently, season with several generous turns of black pepper, add the feta and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

