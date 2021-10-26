Cauliflower heads into the sweetest season

Though cauliflower is available year-round, including at our farmers markets, it is best in colder months. Like other cruciferous vegetables, it tastes better when temperatures drop, becoming sweeter and crisper.

Not too long ago, cauliflower became the darling of the health community. Use it instead of rice, we were told; there is no difference in taste! It makes a perfect pizza crust; you’ll never be able to tell the difference. A cauliflower steak, slathered with barbecue sauce, is all but indistinguishable from a rib-eye.

Really?

Cauliflower always tastes like cauliflower to me, whether it is a raw floret dipped in hummus, a cauliflower curry or a “risotto” with a dozen ingredients. Its slightly sulfuric flavor never vanishes. Nor should it; cauliflower is best when paired with ingredients that flatter rather than eclipse it. Because of its tenacious taste, it can stand up to bold flavors, including anchovies, roasted garlic, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes and mustard.

Roasting cauliflower in the oven or grilling it over coals tames some of the sulfuric flavors by concentrating its earthy notes. Add a bright sauce, something spiked with citrus, and you have a beautifully integrated dish that is exactly what it presents itself to be.

Cauliflower soup just about begs for a condiment or two. Before making this soup, read through the suggestions that follow the main recipe.

Cauliflower Soup

Makes about 6 servings

1 medium (about 2 pounds) cauliflower

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, small dice

6 plump garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

1 large russet potato, peeled and chopped

6-8 cups homemade chicken stock or vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

2 Italian parsley sprigs

½ cup creme fraiche

Black pepper in a mill

Condiments of choice (see Note below)

Trim the cauliflower and discard any green leaves. Cut or break off the florets and cut the inner core into medium dice. Set aside.

Pour the olive oil into a soup pot or large saucepan and set over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes; do not let it brown. Add the garlic and cook one minute more.

Season with salt, add the potatoes, stir and cook for about three minutes. Add the cauliflower, season again with salt and pour in the stock. Add the bay leaf and parsley and simmer gently until the potatoes and cauliflower are just tender, about 15 -20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool for about 10 minutes.

Remove and discard the bay leaf and parsley sprigs.

Use an immersion blender to puree the soup, leaving some of it chunky, if you like. Stir in the creme fraiche, taste, correct for salt and season generously with black pepper.

Ladle into soup plates or bowls, top with whatever condiment you prefer and enjoy hot.

Condiment suggestions: best-quality extra-virgin olive oil, either separately or with another condiment; Italian salsa verde; black olive tapenade; mustard cream (2 tablespoons Dijon mustard mixed with ½ cup creme fraiche or sour cream); chermoula or chimichurri; sun-dried tomatoes pureed with garlic and olive oil; julienne of roasted sweet peppers tossed with slivered garlic; lightly toasted sourdough breadcrumbs seasoned with salt and pepper.

_____

This simple dish is so delicious it might win cauliflower converts. It makes an excellent main course but is also a welcome accompaniment to a range of foods, including roasted chicken and roasted pork tenderloin.

Cauliflower with Wild Rice and Brown Butter

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 cauliflower, trimmed and separated into individual florets

Olive oil

4 cups chicken stock, vegetable stock or water

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 cup wild rice, rinsed

Brown butter, hot (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley leaves

¾ cup shelled walnuts pieces, lightly toasted

Black pepper in a mill

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the cauliflower on a baking sheet, drizzle lightly with olive oil and toss gently. Season with salt, set on the middle rack of the oven and cook until tender, about 15 -25 minutes, depending on the size of the florets.

Pour the stock or water in a large saucepan set over high heat, add the tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice, reduce the heat and simmer gently, covered, until the rice is tender and most of the liquid absorbed, about 25 -35 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let rest, covered, for 15 minutes. Drain off any liquid that remains, cover and keep warm.

Make the brown butter (recipe below).

Add the parsley and walnuts to the wild rice, toss gently and tip into a wide, shallow serving bowl. Scatter the cauliflower on top. Drizzle with about 3 tablespoons of butter, season with a bit of salt and pepper and enjoy right away.