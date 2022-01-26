Caviar, crab and tailgating food on the calendar for February in the North Bay

ONLINE

Take a caviar class with Thomas Keller

Join French Laundry Chef Thomas Keller at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6 for a two-hour online class and Q&A session on cooking with caviar.

In the Zoom class, Keller will demonstrate how to prepare a decadent brunch or celebratory dinner with the precious “royal egg,” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tickets are $500, including the class and a meal kit for two with recipe cards, grocery list, a 100-gram tin of Regiis Ova Siberian Caviar, a package of Cup4Cup Gluten Free Pancake & Waffle Mix and the K+M Chocolate Collection with 70% Yuzu, 55% Truffle Fries, 68% Caranero Venezuela, 85% Hacienda Victoria and 50% Golden Milk chocolate.

Part of the proceeds will go the Keller Restaurant Relief Fund. To reserve: bit.ly/3IubpBE

Keller cofounded the caviar company Regiis Ova (“royal egg” in Latin) with Shaoching Bishop, former CEO of Sterling Caviar and Tsar Nicoulai Caviar.

The partners have opened Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge, a pop-up destination in Yountville highlighting bubbles and caviar. The lounge is open Thursday through Sunday at 6480 Washington St. For more information, go to regiisova.com.

SANTA ROSA

SRJC class gives taste of the Yucatan

What does the Yucatan have to do with Salma Hayek, the Moors, the Mayans and the French?

Chef/instructor Christine Piccin of the Santa Rosa Junior College Culinary Arts program will explain the connection and offer a taste of the Yucatan in a cooking class starting today, Jan. 26, and continuing for eight weeks until March 16. The class runs from 5 -9:20 p.m.

The class section is #4490. To register: admissions.santarosa.edu/register

ONLINE

Nutrition classes from Bauman Wellness

Berkeley-based Bauman Wellness will host a Zoom class on affordable nutrition at 5:30 p.m. on four Wednesdays starting today, Jan. 26, and continuing until Feb. 16.

Nutrition Consultant Lauren Bryson will teach how to shop for, cook and enjoy healing foods on a budget. Each class covers a different food, herb and tea; shopping tips; demonstration; lecture and group discussion.

The class covers six class hours and costs $125. A second session will be offered from March 2 - 23.

Also, Ed Bauman of Sebastopol, founder of Bauman Wellness, will present a Zoom class with Alan Gale, CEO of Aimee Health, on building immune resilience, starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and continuing to Feb. 2.

This class will focus on immune physiology and the value of healthy food, nutrients and lifestyle practices. Participants will log their meals and receive a dietary assessment and a personal immune-support meal plan.

The class covers six class hours plus six hours of home videos. A second session will be offered March 8 - 29. Cost is $179.

To register or for more information, go to baumanwellness.com and click on Programs.

PENNGROVE

Drive-thru crab feed benefit

A crab feed to benefit the Penngrove Social Firemen projects will be held from 4:30 -7 p.m. Feb. 5 as a drive-thru event at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward St.

Volunteers will serve crab, pasta, salad and bread. Tickets $65, by advance sale only. Deadline to purchase is Feb. 1.

All proceeds support improvements to the Penngrove Park and Clubhouse.Tickets are available by cash or check at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St. (in The Grove center at the corner of Old Redwood Highway and Main Street).

To purchase online: crabfeedpenngrove.eventbrite.com

ONLINE

Get ready for Super Bowl with new e-book

Create a championship-quality spread for the Super Bowl using California Grown’s new e-book, “Golden State Game Day Eats,” featuring themed recipes such as the California Gold Rush Cocktail.

With the NFL’s title game approaching on Feb. 13, California Grown has teamed up with some of the Golden State’s culinary experts to help fans create the perfect spread of bites made with seasonal California produce.

This recipe e-book is free when you sign up for Visit California’s e-newsletter. It shows you how to throw a pregame party California style, whether you’re tailgating outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood or tuning in from the comfort of your couch.

To sign up for the e-newsletter, go to bit.ly/3H363NG.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56