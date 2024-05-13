Meet the Sonoma County vintner behind CBS’s ‘Fire Country’

Max Thierot is the vintner of Senses Wines in Occidental. He’s also the creator, director and star of a TV show.|
PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

With the season finale of CBS’s “Fire Country” coming up on May 17, fans are trying to tease out the combustible love triangle at its center.

Will Bode — now a free man — disrupt the wedding of Gabriela and Diego and steal the bride?

“I know viewers are constantly waiting to see how those two (Bode and Gabriela) are going to end up,” said Max Thieriot, the creator, writer, director and star of the television series. “So, it’s all coming to a head in this episode. But it wouldn’t be ‘Fire Country’ if we didn’t leave it with some sort of crazy cliff-hanger.”

While Thieriot is a familiar face as the convict-turned-firefighter Bode Donovan on “Fire Country,”and on the CBS action hit “SEAL Team,” he’s lesser known for his role as a Sonoma County vintner.

The actor grew up in Occidental and has a second home in west county. Like many who live in hillsides ribbed in vines, he also has a boutique wine label. He co-founded Senses Wines in 2011. The brand specializes in Burgundian varietals, producing roughly 5,000 cases yearly.

During a recent Zoom interview, Thieriot was wearing a green shirt, jeans and a beige beanie covering the tangle of his chin-length brown hair. He has an easy smile and is quick to share why he likes to spend time in west county.

“If I see Henry-1 (the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter) flying into a neighbor’s property, I’ll ask, ‘why are you going to so-and-so’s house?’” he explained. “When you live in a small town, you actually know everybody. And it makes what we do on the show as firefighters that much more personal.”

Thieriot’s home is on a stretch of land between the town of Bodega and Occidental and has a 9-acre vineyard planted to pinot noir. Like a homing pigeon, he circles back to it between filming “Fire Country” in Vancouver, Canada.

“We’re filming nine months of the year,” Thieriot said, “but in the off-season I head back here.”

Three friends and a famous winemaker

Thieriot said he and his wife, Lexi Murphy, came up with the name for the wine label. They were out to dinner at Willi’s Wine Bar on Old Redwood Highway in Santa Rosa, before the restaurant was destroyed in the Tubbs Fire in October 2017.

“We kicked out a lot of names,” he explained. “While drinking great wine and having great food, we thought why not ‘Senses’? It encapsulates what it does for your body and how you use so many senses when you drink wine.”

The actor co-founded the label with childhood friends Christopher Streiter and Myles Lawrence-Briggs. The friendship of the 35-year-olds dates back to kindergarten, with memories of playing tee-ball, building tree forts and swinging from a rope into ponds.

Playing in wide-open spaces prepared them for life as vintners.

“I love being outside,” Thieriot said. “Being in west county, it’s such a beautiful place and I love walking through vineyards.”

The Senses wine brand relies on fruit from about 24 acres of family-owned vineyards, and sources grapes from an additional 10 vineyards.

The boots-on-the-ground winemaker is Thomas Rivers Brown. With expertise in pinot noir and chardonnay, he is at home working with Sonoma Coast fruit for the Senses brand.

Rivers Brown, who began his career at Turley Cellars in 1997, made history in 2008 for being the youngest winemaker to snag two 100-point ratings from the Wine Advocate. In 2010, he was named “Winemaker of the Year” by Food & Wine magazine.

Today, Rivers Brown is considered one of California’s top winemaking talents, consulting for many cult classics, including Schrader Cellars, Maybach Family Vineyard and Revana Family Vineyard, alongside his own family winery in Calistoga, Rivers-Marie.

“I’ve really enjoyed the enthusiasm Chris, Max and Myles bring to the table,” said Rivers Brown about his collaboration with the founders of Senses Wines. “It’s very unique in my experience to have a set of friends at this age making such high-end, high profile wines.”

Since launching their wine business in 2011, the Senses co-founders have built a devoted following for their wine.

“We sell it to a very loyal list that has been built through word-of-mouth,” explained Streiter, who runs the day-to-day operations. “Social media really propelled the brand and built the list over years. People wait up to three years to buy the wine and 75% is mailing list only.”

Upscale restaurants in Wine Country, Streiter said, have been eager to put Senses Wines on their list, including The French Laundry in Yountville, Cyrus in Geyserville and Valette in Healdsburg.

While Thieriot focuses on branding, Lawrence-Briggs’ role depends on the vintage. A lawyer in New York City, he’s now working in the appellate division of the New York Supreme Court. His work on the brand varies between harvest management and East Coast sales.

The Senses boutique brand is 100%-owned by the co-founders, Streiter said, adding they take pride that there are no outside investors.

“We divide and conquer,” he said. “The three of us talk and make decisions together.”

The storyteller

Thieriot drew on his Northern California roots to come up with the concept for “Fire Country.”

The Tubbs and Nuns fires that whipped through Santa Rosa and the upper Sonoma Valley in October 2017 stirred the storyteller in him.

During the firestorm, the actor raced back to his hometown from Los Angeles. He helped his mother and others load up horse trailers and move animals and livestock around the county.

“It was chaos,” he recalled. “It was so surreal and unbelievable that this fire was spreading where it was.”

Drawing on this experience and his west county childhood and adolescence, Thieriot then collaborated on a pilot script with veteran TV screenwriters and producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater and pitched the idea to TV networks. “Fire Country” is now set to begin its third season in the fall.

In the series, Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a Cal Fire team. (California has been using prison inmates to helps fight wildfires since World War II.)

The crew in “Fire Country” operates out of the imaginary town of Edgewater, which is located 200 miles north of San Francisco and resembles Occidental.

“It seems like half the guys I grew up with who went to Elmo (El Molino High School) with me became firefighters in some way,” Thieriot said. “So that was a lot of the inspiration, leaning into those folks for their stories.”

Growing up among the vines

Thieriot grew up on a vineyard property in Occidental, with 12 acres planted to pinot noir and chardonnay.

“I spent my entire childhood there,” he said with a broad smile. “I have an old photo of me with my dad farming grapes. I grew up riding a tractor with my dad when he farmed in the vineyard. I’m seven or eight, in my pajamas, sitting on the tractor, holding clusters of grapes.”

The actor said his mother and sister still live in the area. And he wants his boys — Beaux, 8, and Maximus, 6 — to grow up knowing what it’s like to have a vineyard outside their door.

While Thieriot knows the caprice of Mother Nature — that wildfires can erupt in an instant here — he continues to keep one foot firmly planted in Wine Country.

“I think we have a lot of selfless, heroic people who live in our community,” he said. “It’s certainly scary but I think we have to put our faith in the people who do these jobs to protect us.

“I still think it’s just as beautiful here,” he added. “I still love it.”

Is the winemaker of Senses Wines as famous as the CBS hit series Fire Country?

Max Thieriot of the CBS hit series Fire Country is the vintner of Senses Wines. But who’s the boots on the ground winemaker crafting his boutique label?

Thomas Rivers Brown, 52, is the winemaker working with Thieriot and his two long-time friends -- Christopher Streiter and Myles Lawrence-Briggs -- who co-founded the brand in 2011.

Rivers Brown made history in 2008 for being the youngest winemaker to snag two 100-point ratings from the Wine Advocate. Named 2010’s Winemaker of the Year by Food & Wine magazine, Rivers Brown began his career at Turley Cellars in 1997. Today he’s considered one of California’s top winemaking talents, with 2024 his 28th harvest.

What follows is a Q & A with Rivers Brown:

Question: Raised a southern Baptist in South Carolina, how did you wind up as a winemaker in Wine Country?

Answer: I got the wine bug in college. I graduated from the University of Virginia in 1994 and moved to Napa in January of 1996.

Q: How many wine brands are you currently working with?

A: I’m currently involved with about 40 wine brands in a variety of roles, ranging from big picture winemaking consulting to making small lots of high-end wines from start to finish.

Q: How many times have you received 100-point scores on wines you’ve crafted?

A: I think it’s a total of 60 across all publications, most for Schrader coming from the Wine Advocate.

Q: What’s the varietal you make the most?

A: The majority of what I make is cabernet sauvignon and I’m fortunate with the success of my career to work with some of the best sites in Napa and, for that matter, in the world. I appreciate the pursuit of perfection here. There’s no expense spared as people push to dial in vineyards and raise the best possible wines from their respective sites.

Q: What do you like most about making chardonnay and pinot noir with Sonoma Coast fruit?

A: I think the Sonoma Coast is just beginning its Golden Age based on wine age and more meticulous farming primarily made possible by better bottle prices.

Q: What’s the most fun about working with the three 35-year-old long-time friends who co-founded Senses Wines?

A: I’ve really enjoyed the enthusiasm Chris, Max and Myles bring to the table. It’s very unique in my experience to have a set of friends at this age making such high-end, high- profile wines.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pegmelnik.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor