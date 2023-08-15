Celebrate a century of Costeaux at Healdsburg bakery’s birthday party

HEALDSBURG

A toast to bread at bakery’s birthday party

Celebrate a piece of Healdsburg history at Costeaux French Bakery’s 100th birthday celebration at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Toast to a century of artisan bread, pastries and more with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and birthday cake. Guest speakers will talk about the bakery’s history and community influence. Although the event is free, visitors are asked to make a reservation at bit.ly/455E5g7. 417 Healdsburg Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Avoid teeth stains, red wine headaches at ‘Kinky Whites’

If you have a thing for refreshing, aromatic wines, join Ziggy the Wine Gal 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, as she hosts “Kinky Whites,” a wine dinner featuring only white wine at Comstock Wines. Comstock’s executive chef Jude Affronti will start off attendees with appetizer pizzas followed by a family-style dinner paired with everything from albariño to riesling. Attendees can enter a raffle by bringing a perishable food item, and prizes will be awarded for the grooviest white ensemble. Tickets are $100 each and available at exploretock.com/comstockwines. 1290 Dry Creek Road.

MENDOCINO

Dinner party at coastal ‘glamp-ground’

Mendocino Grove, a glamping destination on the Mendocino coast, kicks off a monthly Farmer Dinner series from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. The family-style sit-down meal will highlight a local produce farmer, rancher and flower farmer at each event. The featured farms for August are Nye Ranch, EarthSpoke Farms and Inland Ranch Organics. The dinners, on the third Sunday of August, September and October, include live music, a silent auction and a discussion with the farmers. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door, if available. Beer and wine will be available to buy separately. Proceeds from the dinners benefit the Good Farm Fund. Attendees who choose to stay the night in one of the campground’s chic platform tents will get 20% off their stay. Purchase at mendocinogrove.com. 9601 Highway 1.

HEALDSBURG AND WINDSOR

Sonoma County Wine Auction tickets on sale

For the first time, the Sonoma County Vintner’s Foundation has released single-event tickets for the weekend-long Sonoma County Wine Auction, Sept. 14-16. This year, there are a limited number of $250 tickets for the Friday night Best Party Ever at Rodney Strong Vineyards. The event features wine, food and live music outdoors from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees also will learn more about the lots to be auctioned off the following day. A full weekend package, which includes an intimate dinner Thursday hosted by renowned chefs and winemakers, Friday’s party and Saturday’s marquee event at La Crema’s Saralee’s Vineyard, are $2,500 per person. Proceeds from all sales and the auction benefit Sonoma County nonprofits. Find out more and buy tickets at sonomacountywineauction.com. 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg and 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor.

SONOMA

Behind the scenes at Williams Sonoma

For those whose happy place is a kitchen store, the Williams Sonoma and Layla Restaurant garden party from 5-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14 will be a happy place indeed. This event, part of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art’s Great Places, Great Spaces series, will offer visitors a chance to shop at the original Williams Sonoma store at a discount before moving to an intimate garden party at the contemporary masterpiece home of Scott Foster and Paul Arata not far from downtown. The evening includes wine and hors d’oeuvres from Layla chef Francisco Lopez, Jr. Attendees will hear stories about Chuck Williams and his store’s history in Sonoma. Tickets are $225 per person and available at svma.org. 551 Broadway.