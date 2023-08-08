Celebrate apples, taste spirits, cheese and more

SEBASTOPOL

Pre-game for the Gravenstein Apple Fair

Thousands will attend the 50th annual Gravenstein Apple Fair this weekend, but only those in the know will stop on their way for Grandma’s All Apple Breakfast and Fritter Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at the Masonic Center. The $15 breakfast ($8 for kids) includes apple pancakes, applewood bacon, apple jam, applesauce, apple juice and scrambled eggs for good measure. For those who want to enjoy the apple-y goodness on the go, there are boats of apple fritters available to buy for $10. Parking behind the lodge is free. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3KqwaC1. 373 N. Main St.

SANTA ROSA

Shoot your shot at distillery festival

Whether it’s whiskey, tequila, or vodka, you can pick your poison-- or try them all-- at the Wine Country Distillery Festival 12-4 p.m. Saturday at the Luther Burbank Center. Two dozen craft spirit makers from the Bay Area and beyond will offer tastes of their spirits. Enjoy with nibbles from local food artisans including cheese, chocolate, and pickles. Tickets available at winecountrydistilleryfestival.com are $91 or $151 for VIP and $20 for designated drivers. 50 Mark West Springs Road

PETALUMA

Cheese and jam pairing at historic creamery

If cheese is your jam, then a free tasting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Marin French Cheese Co. is a must. The cheesemaker will pair an assortment of their popular brie and Camembert with jams from Petaluma-based Lala’s Jam. Visitors are welcome to relax and enjoy the picturesque grounds, which include pond-side picnic tables, a perfect spot for nibbling on provisions from the cheese shop at this historic creamery. 7510 Pt. Reyes-Petaluma Road.

SANTA ROSA

Cookbook signing with chef John Ash

James Beard-award-winning chef and Press Democrat contributor John Ash will discuss and sign his latest cookbook, “The Hog Island Book of Fish & Seafood,” at 7 p.m. Friday at Copperfield’s Books in Montgomery Village. The book features more than 250 recipes for using all types of seafood. Recipes include regional specialties like San Francisco cioppino and globe-spanning dishes like Thai crab curry and bucatini with sardines. The discussion is free. 775 Village Court.

SANTA ROSA

Mitote Food Park hosts wine tasting

The 15th anniversary of a wine seems like a good reason to celebrate, and that’s what Chavez Family Cellars is doing 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Mitote Food Park. The winery is marking 15 years of Elsa’s Blend sauvignon blanc, which will be paired with appetizers from Pezcow. Other Chavez Family wines — Carlin’s Blend cabernet sauvignon and Lupe’s Blend rosé — also will be available to taste. The event includes music from Mateo Guzman, a complimentary photo booth and an after-party with DJ Fabian from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at bit.ly/3QoLhjc. 665 Sebastopol Road.

KENWOOD

Five-course taste of Spain at wine dinner

Savor the flavors of Spain at Muscardini Cellars’ wine pairing dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The al fresco dinner in the backyard of Michael Muscardini’s Kenwood winery will feature five courses prepared by chef Catherine Venturini and paired with a selection of Muscardini wines. The main course will be almond-saffron chicken with rice, paired with Tesoro red blend, a pairing the winemaker says is not to be missed. $145 tickets include live music and gratuity and can be purchased at muscardinicellars.com/events. 9380 Sonoma Highway.

SANTA ROSA AND SONOMA

Sample this spicy start to the school year

Spice up the back-to-school routine with some help from Savory Spice. Both the Santa Rosa and Sonoma locations will host a free drop-in event Saturday and Sunday where customers can sample sweet jerk sloppy joes, a dish that comes together in mere minutes with a new spice blend. They’ll also offer samples of dip mixes and popcorn seasonings with new flavors of cookies and cream and jalapeno ranch, ideal for after-school snacks. The Santa Rosa store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Sonoma store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 317 D St., Santa Rosa; 201 W. Napa St. No. 5, Sonoma.