Black History Month starts Wednesday and continues throughout February. Across Sonoma County, community organizations, public libraries, musicians, artists and others will host performances, discussions, celebrations and more to highlight Black history and culture, including the impact of Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday was celebrated Jan. 16.

From jazz and drumming performances to a discussion with Black artists at the Museum of Sonoma County, there are many ways to get involved and celebrate Black History Month.

Saturday, Feb. 18 and 25: Sonoma County Library is hosting Afro-Peruvian dance performances at several libraries throughout the month:

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Rincon Valley Regional Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa, 707-537-0162. More information at bit.ly/3DkRDZk.

2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park, 707-584-9121. More information at bit.ly/3HEnJlA.

11 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 (with a focus on a drumming workshop) at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library, 150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-546-2265 and bit.ly/3XJJ96i.

2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 (with a focus on a drumming workshop) at the Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E. St., Santa Rosa. More information at 707-308-3020 and bit.ly/3Hee2sy.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Sonoma County Library will host an enrichment program, “Hip Hop for Change: Theory of Hip Hop Evolution, Music and Culture.” The program is geared to teens (grades 7 to 12) and includes live and interactive presentations around both historic and modern examples of hip-hop’s principles. Learn about the connection between peace, love, unity and hip-hop. More information at bit.ly/3Y13Nyv.

The premiere of this event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Rincon Valley Regional Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa, 707-537-0162.

An additional presentation will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, 707-823-7691.

Friday: As part of its Black History Month celebration, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum will host a concert by local vintage jazz and blues group The doRiaN Mode. Bob Johns plays piano/trumpet, with David Scott on saxophone and flute, Tony Blake on drums and Dorian Bartley on bass and vocals.

According to the museum’s website, Bartley formed the group in 2013 to explore the roots of jazz. Born in Detroit to an African American father and white mother, she “grew up in a family that valued music as an expression of art, identity and politics. She loves jazz and its balance between creative freedom and structure, the fun of swing and phrasing.”

7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $35 for downstairs and $40 for balcony seating. 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. More information and tickets at bit.ly/3Gy7uEU.

Saturday, Feb. 11 and 18: Sonoma County Library will celebrate Black History Month at a handful of libraries with an African Music and Arts Village. This event is family-friendly and interactive and will highlight the cultural traditions of South Africa. Baba Shibambo will share indigenous music and generational stories.

The premiere of this event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Rincon Valley Regional Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa, 707-537-0162. More information is at bit.ly/3Dhu3wr. Additional events are:

11 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at the Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg, 707-433-3772.

11 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library, 150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2265.

2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-996-5217.

Feb. 7: Join in memorializing King and his legacy with Sonoma State University’s HUB Cultural Center walk to the memorial at the SSU Lakes. The walk honors King’s commitment to nonviolent social justice and his work for legal equality for Black Americans. It is recommended to meet with the HUB staff outside of SSU’s Student Center at noon for the walk to the Lakes or meet at the Lakes shortly after. For more information, email austindi@sonoma.edu. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Feb. 12: From 2 to 3 p.m., join in a discussion and screening of the recording “How to Have Difficult Discussions About Race” at the Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd., 707-894-5271. This screening is suitable for ages 12 and up and is aimed at helping people gain confidence in discussing race while promoting equity and inclusion. More information at bit.ly/3JibU5L.

An additional screening of the recording will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-996-5217. More information at bit.ly/3XWfW84.