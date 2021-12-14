Subscribe
A brunch menu of Triple Ginger & Apricot Scones, Grape Leaf Inn Yogurt Parfait with housemade granola and Anjou pears from Chef Liz Ozanich, culinary director of the Grape Leaf Inn, the Calderwood Inn and the Camellia Inn Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Celebrate Christmas morning with decadent scones, fruit and eggs

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 14, 2021, 11:32AM
In the heat of the holiday eating marathon, we tend to focus on tried-and-true traditions, like the Christmas Eve seafood buffet and the Christmas Day prime rib with Yorkshire pudding extravaganza.

Meanwhile, the all-important Christmas morning breakfast gets put on a back burner. You want it to be casual, but throwing together something at the last minute is not going to fly when you’re feeding a hungry gaggle of gift-openers who may need extra sustenance, having survived the long night of waiting up for Santa and perhaps celebrating a bit too much.

To help you make the Christmas morning meal memorable, we consulted longtime Sonoma County Chef Liz Ozanich, culinary director for three bed-and-breakfasts, all owned by Wilson Artisan Wineries. Ozanich oversees the baked goods, fruit dishes and breakfast entrees served at the Grape Leaf Inn, the Calderwood Inn and the Camellia Inn, all in Healdsburg.

The historic inns, like the rest of the town, have enlisted elves to spruce them up for the season. They are decorated to the rafters with the requisite fir trees, twinkling lights and other festive touches.

“It’s knock-your-socks-off beautiful,” Ozanich said of the inns’ decor. “And Healdsburg itself is beautiful. It has the garlands on the rock wall at the roundabout, plus presents and bows everywhere.”

Chef Liz Ozanich, culinary director of the Grape Leaf Inn, the Calderwood Inn and the Camellia Inn Healdsburg, prepares Brouillade d’Oeufs with asparagus and exotic mushrooms. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
For Christmas morning, Ozanich came up with a luxurious three-course menu you can prep ahead, then quickly throw together at the last minute so you don’t miss out on that FaceTime with Grandma, the kids’ expressions when they open their gifts or the excited dog ripping up the wrapping paper.

For the breakfast entree, she shared a French recipe for soft-scrambled eggs called Brouillade d’Oeufs. She gives it a delicious twist with a dollop of mascarpone cheese, some roasted asparagus and exotic mushrooms.

“It’s pretty quick, and it’s luxurious and healthy,” she said of the dish. “The asparagus are folded in with the mushrooms, the eggs and the mascarpone, and then it’s served on brioche toast.”

As a starter to serve with hot chocolate, coffee or tea, the chef offered a recipe for Triple Ginger & Apricot Scones. That gives everyone something to nibble on while digging into their stockings and waiting for the rest of the meal.

“This recipe uses powdered, fresh and crystallized ginger, organic citrus zest and black pepper,” she said. “The crystallized ginger goes on the top, so there’s a nice texture. Guests really like them.”

When you’re ready to start cooking the egg entree, she suggested serving a seasonal fruit course such as a Yogurt Parfait with granola and Anjou pears. The yogurt is from Clover and the granola — a sweet medley of oats, almonds, cashews, currants, cinnamon and wildflower honey — can be made up to two weeks in advance.

“It’s tasty, and it’s healthy,” she said of the parfait. “And the Greek-style vanilla yogurt from Clover is lovely.”

If you want to gild the lily, Ozanich suggested uncorking a bottle of sparkling wine for a toast at the end of the meal. Like the parfait, it can be garnished with pomegranate arils as a holiday touch.

Born in Seattle, Ozanich grew up in Eugene, Oregon, and met her husband while studying at the University of Oregon. She was working at the historic Heathman Hotel in Portland, Oregon, with French chef Philippe Boulot when she was offered a job in 2002 as the executive chef of the new La Brasserie de la Mer restaurant at the Vineyard Creek Hotel in Santa Rosa, now the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country.

Since then, she has lived in Santa Rosa and cooked at various restaurants in the North Bay, including Blue Stove at Nordstrom’s in Corte Madera and, mostly recently, at the Daily Grill at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park.

When she was growing up, Ozanich and her family would gather in the kitchen every Christmas to make Kristiana Kringle, a flaky Scandinavian pastry flavored with almond and topped with icing.

But her favorite Christmas memory dates back to 1995.

“My second son was born on Christmas Day,” she said. “That was the biggest Christmas present I’ve ever had.”

These scones can be made a day in advance and wrapped or made several days in advance and frozen. To serve, defrost and gently warm them in the oven to freshen them up.

Triple Ginger & Apricot Scones

Makes 16 scones

3 ½ cups flour

5 tablespoons sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

Triple Ginger & Apricot Scones from Chef Liz Ozanich, culinary director of the Grape Leaf Inn, the Calderwood Inn and the Camellia Inn Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
2 tablespoons powdered ginger

1 ½ teaspoons nutmeg

1 ¼ teaspoons salt

1 ½ teaspoons black pepper

1 ¼ cups buttermilk

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon orange zest

18 tablespoons butter

1 cup dried apricots, chopped

1 cup crystallized ginger, finely chopped

1 egg (for egg wash)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine all the dry ingredients. Mix buttermilk with fresh ginger and orange zest. Grate butter and cut into the dry ingredients with a pastry cutter.

Add wet ingredients to dry and bring together gently with your hands to make a dough. Pour out onto a floured surface and form into two disks. Cut into 8 triangles per disk. Place on baking sheet. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle the candied ginger over the top. Bake for 18 minutes. Let cool on rack.

_____

Ozanich brings out these pretty parfaits for guests along with some fresh orange juice. “That gives me time to cook their entree,” she said. “You can get all these ingredients at Safeway.”

Grape Leaf Inn Yogurt Parfait with housemade granola and Anjou pears from Chef Liz Ozanich, culinary director of the Grape Leaf Inn, the Calderwood Inn and the Camellia Inn Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Grape Leaf Inn Yogurt Parfait with Granola

Makes 1 serving

⅓ cup homemade granola (recipe below)

½ cup Clover Vanilla Greek yogurt

½ Anjou pear, cubed

¼ cup pomegranate arils

Place the ingredients in order as listed in a pretty, clear glass.

This simple granola can be made ahead of time and stored in an airtight container. Its shelf life is about 2 weeks.

Grape Leaf Inn Granola

Makes 1½ quarts

3 cups oats

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup wildflower honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup almonds

1 cup cashews

1 cup currants

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Combine all ingredients except the currants and mix well. Spread out mixture on a sheet tray covered with parchment paper, or a silpat. Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven and stir. Return to oven and bake for 20 minutes more. Remove and stir. The oats and nuts should be browned. If not, bake a little longer.

Once the granola is cooked, add the currants and stir to combine. Allow to cool completely. When cool, transfer the granola to an airtight container, cover and keep at room temperature.

_____

Ozanich suggests using the exotic mushrooms from Gourmet Mushrooms of Sebastopol for this French recipe for soft-scrambled eggs. The roasted mushrooms and asparagus can be prepared a day ahead and held in the fridge.

By adding the cream-based mascarpone cheese, the eggs stay light and fluffy. “As long as you have milk moisture, it makes the eggs stay soft and prevents the proteins from getting tough,” she said. “Costeaux Bakery makes a nice brioche, and we get our bread from them.”

Brouillade d’Oeufs with asparagus and exotic mushrooms from Chef Liz Ozanich, culinary director of the Grape Leaf Inn, the Calderwood Inn and the Camellia Inn Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Brouillade d’Oeufs with Asparagus and Exotic Mushrooms

Makes 1 serving

1 ounce roasted exotic mushrooms

1 ounce roasted asparagus

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

3 small eggs

1 ounce mascarpone

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 slice brioche

1 tablespoon red bell pepper, chopped fine

To prepare the mushrooms, trim the stems and slice them if they are large. Toss with a little olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on sheet tray covered with parchment paper. Roast in a 400-degree oven for 15 minutes.

To prepare the asparagus, cut away the woody ends of the asparagus. Cut on a bias into ¼-inch thick pieces. Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper. Place on sheet tray covered with parchment paper. Roast in a 400-degree oven for 15 minutes.

Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add butter and melt. Pour in eggs and add the mascarpone, using a whisk to cook the eggs. When the eggs are starting to thicken, add the mushrooms and asparagus and continue to cook until set. The eggs should be fluffy.

Toast the slice of brioche. Place the cooked eggs on top. Sprinkle the red bell pepper on top.

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

