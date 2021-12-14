In the heat of the holiday eating marathon, we tend to focus on tried-and-true traditions, like the Christmas Eve seafood buffet and the Christmas Day prime rib with Yorkshire pudding extravaganza.

Meanwhile, the all-important Christmas morning breakfast gets put on a back burner. You want it to be casual, but throwing together something at the last minute is not going to fly when you’re feeding a hungry gaggle of gift-openers who may need extra sustenance, having survived the long night of waiting up for Santa and perhaps celebrating a bit too much.

To help you make the Christmas morning meal memorable, we consulted longtime Sonoma County Chef Liz Ozanich, culinary director for three bed-and-breakfasts, all owned by Wilson Artisan Wineries. Ozanich oversees the baked goods, fruit dishes and breakfast entrees served at the Grape Leaf Inn, the Calderwood Inn and the Camellia Inn, all in Healdsburg.

The historic inns, like the rest of the town, have enlisted elves to spruce them up for the season. They are decorated to the rafters with the requisite fir trees, twinkling lights and other festive touches.

“It’s knock-your-socks-off beautiful,” Ozanich said of the inns’ decor. “And Healdsburg itself is beautiful. It has the garlands on the rock wall at the roundabout, plus presents and bows everywhere.”

Chef Liz Ozanich, culinary director of the Grape Leaf Inn, the Calderwood Inn and the Camellia Inn Healdsburg, prepares Brouillade d’Oeufs with asparagus and exotic mushrooms. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

For Christmas morning, Ozanich came up with a luxurious three-course menu you can prep ahead, then quickly throw together at the last minute so you don’t miss out on that FaceTime with Grandma, the kids’ expressions when they open their gifts or the excited dog ripping up the wrapping paper.

For the breakfast entree, she shared a French recipe for soft-scrambled eggs called Brouillade d’Oeufs. She gives it a delicious twist with a dollop of mascarpone cheese, some roasted asparagus and exotic mushrooms.

“It’s pretty quick, and it’s luxurious and healthy,” she said of the dish. “The asparagus are folded in with the mushrooms, the eggs and the mascarpone, and then it’s served on brioche toast.”

As a starter to serve with hot chocolate, coffee or tea, the chef offered a recipe for Triple Ginger & Apricot Scones. That gives everyone something to nibble on while digging into their stockings and waiting for the rest of the meal.

“This recipe uses powdered, fresh and crystallized ginger, organic citrus zest and black pepper,” she said. “The crystallized ginger goes on the top, so there’s a nice texture. Guests really like them.”

When you’re ready to start cooking the egg entree, she suggested serving a seasonal fruit course such as a Yogurt Parfait with granola and Anjou pears. The yogurt is from Clover and the granola — a sweet medley of oats, almonds, cashews, currants, cinnamon and wildflower honey — can be made up to two weeks in advance.

“It’s tasty, and it’s healthy,” she said of the parfait. “And the Greek-style vanilla yogurt from Clover is lovely.”

If you want to gild the lily, Ozanich suggested uncorking a bottle of sparkling wine for a toast at the end of the meal. Like the parfait, it can be garnished with pomegranate arils as a holiday touch.

Born in Seattle, Ozanich grew up in Eugene, Oregon, and met her husband while studying at the University of Oregon. She was working at the historic Heathman Hotel in Portland, Oregon, with French chef Philippe Boulot when she was offered a job in 2002 as the executive chef of the new La Brasserie de la Mer restaurant at the Vineyard Creek Hotel in Santa Rosa, now the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country.

Since then, she has lived in Santa Rosa and cooked at various restaurants in the North Bay, including Blue Stove at Nordstrom’s in Corte Madera and, mostly recently, at the Daily Grill at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park.

When she was growing up, Ozanich and her family would gather in the kitchen every Christmas to make Kristiana Kringle, a flaky Scandinavian pastry flavored with almond and topped with icing.

But her favorite Christmas memory dates back to 1995.

“My second son was born on Christmas Day,” she said. “That was the biggest Christmas present I’ve ever had.”

These scones can be made a day in advance and wrapped or made several days in advance and frozen. To serve, defrost and gently warm them in the oven to freshen them up.

Triple Ginger & Apricot Scones

Makes 16 scones

3 ½ cups flour

5 tablespoons sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder