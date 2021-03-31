Celebrate Easter, Earth Day and 5-cent wine in April

SEBASTOPOL

Iron Horse going global for Earth Day

Iron Horse Vineyards will hold a virtual “Toast for the Earth” with earthday.org from 4:30-6 p.m. April 22 as part of its 2021 Earth Day celebration.

Activities in the online event include a virtual wine tasting, conversation and a tour of vineyards. Participants include Joy Sterling, partner and CEO of Iron Horse Vineyards; Katie Jackson, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility at Jackson Family Wines, and Chris Jackson, co-proprietor of Jackson Family Wines.

Iron Horse Vineyards first hosted Celebrate Earth Day in Green Valley in 2008 with Gil Grosvenor, chairman emeritus of National Geographic, as the keynote speaker. They have invited other well-known speakers over the years, including Ted Turner in 2011, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor in 2014 and Jerry Brown in 2015.

“Toast for the Earth” tickets for earthday.org supporters are $300, which includes four bottles of wine: the Iron Horse Vineyards 2015 Ocean Reserve Blanc de Blancs Sparkling, Iron Horse Vineyards 2018 Gold Ridge Pinot Noir, Cambria Estate Winery 2016 Katherine’s Vineyard Signature Chardonnay and Stonestreet Estate Vineyards 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon.

SANTA ROSA

BevMo brings back popular “Five-Cent” sale

BevMo has launched a “Five-Cent Mix and Match Event” at all its California locations, with more than 500 wines and 130 spirits included in the promotion that concludes April 26.

Highlighting this year’s event are a number of popular brands, including Aviation Gin, Crown Royal Canadian Whisky, Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Coppola Director’s Cut Chardonnay and La Marca Prosecco.

Twice a year, BevMo's “Five-Cent Mix and Match Event” allows shoppers to buy yellow-tagged bottles at full price and receive any second yellow-tagged bottle of the same or lesser value for a nickel. Once again, shoppers will be able to mix and match between wines and spirits.

Bill Hayes, BevMo's chief wine buyer, calls out three exciting Spanish newcomers to this year’s roster: 2017 Breca Garnacha (91 points from Wine Spectator), 2017 Triton Tinta de Toro (91 points) and the new vintage Vatan Tinta de Toro.

For more information, visit bevmo.com.

COTATI

Order your Easter Feast from Park Avenue

Park Avenue Catering will offer a deluxe Easter Feast that can be picked up or delivered on Easter Sunday, April 4.

The feast includes Poached Chicken Spring Wraps with tahini-soy dipping sauce; Spring Pea and Parmesan Soup with ricotta dumpling; Apricot-Bourbon Glazed Ham with Cheddar-Chive biscuits; Chilled Green Bean Salad with pickled shallots, champagne vinaigrette and puffed wild rice; Mashed Potato Gratin and Carrot Cake with coconut frosting.

The meal costs $45 per person with a four-person minimum. Delivery is extra. All menu items come at room temperature with reheating instructions. Deadline to order is March 31. To order: parkavecater.com and click on events, then COVID, or call 707-793-9645.

PETALUMA

Bay Laurel Culinary offers Easter meal

Bay Laurel Culinary is offering a special family meal for Easter for four people, with dishes ranging from appetizers and salads to entrees, sides and dessert.

The meal includes BLC Classic Deviled Eggs; Iceberg Wedge Salad with Grazin’ Girl Blue Cheese Dressing and French Breakfast Radishes; Braised Pasture-Raised Chicken with White Wine, Dijon Mustard and Tarragon; Baked Farmers Market Leeks with Sonoma Dry Jack and Daily Driver Butter; New Potatoes with Sea Salt, Pepper and Chives and Lemon Meringue Slump Pie with Meyer Lemon Curd.

Cost is $140 for four. For a list of a la carte items such as baked goods, ham and biscuits, go to baylaurelculinary.com and click on BLC to-go. Deadline to order for Easter is April 1.

To order, call 707-981-8100 or email info@baylaurelculinary.com. Curbside pickup is available 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

SONOMA

Laura Chenel expands goat yogurt distribution

Laural Chenel has expanded its distribution of the Laura Chenel Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt in plain and vanilla flavors to grocery stores throughout California, including Whole Foods and other natural and specialty markets.

The tangy-flavored yogurt is made from the fresh milk of pastured goats at family-owned farms throughout the West. Strains of live and active cultures are added to the milk after pasteurization, creating a probiotic-rich product.

The plain goat yogurt is available in snack-size 4.75-ounce glass jars with gold foil lids or family-size 23-ounce glass jars with resealable lids. Add it to a smoothie or a bowl of berries and granola for breakfast or use it as a substitute for sour cream or crème fraîche in sauces or dips.

The vanilla yogurt won second place at the 2020 World Cheese Champions and Best in Class at the 2019 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.

For more information, go to laurachenel.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.