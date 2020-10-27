Halloween, ’Friendsgiving’ wine tastings among upcoming fall events

PETALUMA

McEvoy holds Community Olive Milling Day

McEvoy Ranch will hold its annual Community Olive Milling Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 for small growers across Northern California.

Participants can bring their freshly picked olives to the olive mill, where they will be milled into a regional blend, community olive oil.

Each grower receives a commensurate amount of the final olive oil based on how many pounds of olives he or she contributed.

The cost is $1 per pound of olives. Pre-registration is required for designated times to drop off olives, with masks and social distancing required. Olive oil pickup time also will need to be arranged.

To register: mcevoyranch.com, click on Visit the Ranch. 5935 Red Hill Road.

SANTA ROSA

Paradise Ridge holds final Wines & Sunsets

For its final Wines & Sunsets evening of the 2020 season, Paradise Ridge Winery will hold a Halloween party from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, with festive decor and Ghostly White Wines and Bloody Reds by the glass or bottle.

Dry Creek Catering will serve a whole hog roast, and Cold Stone Creamery will provide sinfully sweet treats.

Those who dress up can win a prize from one of three Halloween contests. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. To reserve: prwinery.com

There will be three check-in times at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive.

HEALDSBURG

Rodney Strong holds “Friendsgiving” virtual tasting

As part of its Virtual Wine Tasting Series, Rodney Strong Vineyards will hold a pre-holiday “Friendsgiving” via Zoom at 4 p.m. Nov. 12 with hosts Ron Washam and winemaker Justin Seidenfeld.

Participants will taste through three classic wines that pair well with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with the idea of inviting a few friends to gather for the wine tasting.

Cost is $99, including the three wines and ground shipping. Wines include the 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir, the 2014 Library Reserve Malbec and the 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir.

To reserve: rodneystrong.com; click on Events.

SONOMA COUNTY

Martha Stewart cake class and cookbook

Sur la Table will hold an online Martha Stewart Cake Class at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 that includes a copy of "Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection“ cookbook.

The class, which will be given on Zoom, costs $49. Participants will get a prep packet and shopping list for Stewart’s Carrot Cake with White Chocolate Frosting.

To register, go to surlatable.com and click on Online Classes.

