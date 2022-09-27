Celebrate the harvest at Larson Family Winery Oct. 9

SONOMA

Larson celebrates 35th harvest season

The Larson Family is celebrating its 35th harvest with festive activities Oct. 9. The family fun, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes a grape stomp, wagon rides and a barrel tasting with winemaker Nori Nakamura. Taco Addiction will serve Mexican food, and country music folk band Under Trio will perform.

The Larson Family pumpkin patch will be open for photo ops, and there will be pumpkins to pick and purchase. Tickets, at $50 for adults, cover all the activities, lunch and a drink. The price is $40 for adult winery members; kids 3 and up are $15 per child. To reserve: larsonfamilywinery.com or call 707-938-3031, ext. 20. The winery is at 23355 Millerick Road.

CALISTOGA

Davis Estates honors firefighters with chardonnay

Davis Estates is honoring firefighters by dedicating its 2020 vintage chardonnay to the firefighters who fought to save the winery two years ago in the Glass Fire. The winery is calling the bottling Thank You First Responders Chardonnay, and 50% of the proceeds from its sales will go directly to Napa Valley firehouses. This chardonnay saw no new oak and was finished in stainless-steel tanks, which gives it a crisp flavor profile. To purchase, call 707-942-0700 or email concierge@davisestates.com. The winery is at 4060 Silverado Trail.

SONOMA COUNTY

Wine & Food Affair tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Wine & Food Affair Nov. 5 and 6 at wineries throughout Sonoma County.

Fifty wineries will be pouring their wines and offering food pairings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are $125 for a weekend pass and $95 for Sunday only. Advance ticket sales will end Oct. 31. To reserve: wineroad.com.

NAPA

Napa Truffle fest tickets coming

The 11th annual Napa Truffle Festival 2023 has detailed its schedule of events, and tickets will be available starting Saturday, Oct. 1, at napatrufflefestival.com. Highlights of the festival, Jan. 13 to 16, include a science-based truffle-grower seminar Jan. 13 and a wild mushroom foray and a truffles and wine dinner at La Toque Jan. 14.

MENDOCINO COUNTY

Anderson Valley wineries host harvest events

Anderson Valley Winemakers Association will celebrate harvest with its first Harvest Tidrick weekend, Oct. 21 to 23, with wine tastings, food, music, games and more at Anderson Valley wineries.

Dozens of winemakers, brew masters, craft distillers and cider makers will gather Oct. 21 for the kickoff event at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 Highway 128, Boonville. There will be wine, food, live music from DGIIN and dancing. 5 to 9:00 p.m.

The weekend continues with experiences at individual wineries throughout Anderson Valley. A highlight will be Cinema in the Vineyard at Pennyroyal Farm at 14930 Highway 128, Boonville.

Tickets for the weekend and events range from $75 to $245. To reserve, go to avwines.com.