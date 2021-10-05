Celebrate the harvest with dinners, pumpkins and crafts

SONOMA

Valley of the Moon Vintage Fest returns

The Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival will return on Saturday, Oct. 9, to the Sonoma Plaza.

This year’s community gathering will feature the Blessing of the Grapes at 10 a.m., live music from the Rich Little Band and the Scarlett Letters, food and beverage booths and an arts and crafts fair.

Since 1897, the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival has brought people together to celebrate the annual grape harvest.

PETALUMA

North of the Gate wine winners announced

The Sonoma-Marin Fair has announced the winners of the 2021 North of the Gate Wine Competition held Aug. 19 at the Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds.

The contest was open to professional winemakers working anywhere from the Golden Gate Bridge north to the California-Oregon border. Nine judges blind tasted and scored the wines.

Best of Show White went to the Navarro Vineyards 2020 Muscat; Best of Show Red was won by Carol Shelton Wines 2019 Coquille Rouge; Best of Show Rosé went to Pedroncelli Winery 2020 100% Zinfandel Rosé; Best of Show Sparkling was won by Pennyroyal Farm 2017 Blanc de Noir; and Best of Show Dessert Wine went to Navarro Vineyards 2019 Gewürztraminer.

For a complete list of the awards, go to sonoma.marinfair.org

SANTA ROSA

Picnic with pumpkins at Forni Farm

Forni Farm and Nursery will hold a special Picnic & Pumpkin event on Oct. 16 featuring pick-you-own pumpkins, fall crafts and live music.

The cost of $75 per table includes two pick-your-own pumpkins, a create-your-own pumpkin or gourd succulent arrangement and nonalcoholic beverages for your table. Additional pumpkins will be available.

Tables may be reserved for up to six people. You can bring your own picnic or order a catered lunch for $20 each.

There are two time slots: 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. To reserve, email form.farm.events@gmail.com. 4000 Barnes Road.

The fall season has ended at the nursery, but the nursery will reopen in April 2022 with spring starts.

HEALDSBURG

Candle in a bottle at Rodney Strong

The 2021 Workshop Series will continue at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Rodney Strong Vineyards with a candle-making class led by Ricci Wheatley of the Sonoma 707 Candle Co.

Using recycled wine bottles, participants will each make two candles customized with craft materials, fresh fall scents and Rodney Strong wine labels.

Cost is $50. Reservations close Oct. 13. To reserve: rodneystrong.com. 11445 Old Redwood Highway.

GEYSERVILLE

Celebrate the end of harvest with the Triones

Trione Vineyards and Winery will host a Harvest Dinner under the stars at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the winery with the family.

The three-course menu created by Chef Tim Vallery of Peloton Catering will highlight Sonoma County’s bounty and be paired with not-yet-released wines and wines from the library cellar.

Seating will be socially distanced. Cost is $165, not including tax. To reserve: cellar.trionewinery.com and click on Visit/Upcoming Events. 19550 Geyserville Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Farmers market’s craft market open through Dec. 18

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market has opened an extra aisle for craftspeople and artists to sell their handmade items through Dec. 18.

Every Saturday will feature different artists. The other aisles at the market are filled with produce, flowers, seafood, cheese, meat, wine, baked goods and prepared foods from local growers and producers.

The market is held 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the West Plaza Parking Lot.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56