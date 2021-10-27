Celebrate Halloween at these Sonoma County wineries

SONOMA

Pooch costume contest at Larson Family Winery

Resident Wine Dogs of Larson Family Winery invite you and your dog to enjoy a howling good time at the Canine Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the winery.

There will be prizes for the best doggie duds and a parade showcasing all of the costumes. Families are encouraged to dress up to complement their dog’s costume.

Parade and judging begin at noon. Visitors are encouraged to make a tasting reservation in the morning to enjoy all the creative costumes in the parade.

The contest is free to enter. To fill out an entry form, go to larsonfamilywinery.com and click on Visit/Winery Events. 23355 Millerick Road.

HEALDSBURG

Halloween returns to Roth Estate Winery

For the first time since 2018, Roth Estate Winery will bring back its “Spook-tacular” event from 6 - 9 p.m. Saturday outdoors on the Roth Terrace.

The Halloween event features a hair-raising haunted house in the Foley Food & Wine Society Cave, carnival game booths, a fortuneteller, live band, food trucks and plenty of Roth wine.

Prizes will be awarded for funniest costume, scariest costume, best duo/group costume, most creative costume and best “CarnEvil“-themed costume. Special discounts on wine cases and shipping also will be available.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets: $150. To reserve: rothwinery.com and click on Upcoming Events. 10309 Chalk Hill Road.

SANTA ROSA

Women discuss wine, food and “Arty Parties”

Artist, writer, cook and photographer Julia Sherman and winemaker Martha Stoumen will talk about wine and books from 6 - 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Miracle Plum shop in Railroad Square.

Wine tasting and bites from Stoumen will be followed by a talk by Sherman, who will discuss her new book, “Arty Parties,” offering an artist’s approach to culinary experimentation and hospitality.

Sherman is the creator of “Salad for President,” an evolving publishing project that draws a connection between food, art and everyday obsessions. Stoumen, of Martha Stoumen Wines, is dedicated to making responsibly farmed, natural, terroir-driven wines in California.

The event has limited capacity, and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours will be required, along with masks when you are not eating or drinking.

Cost is $10. To reserve: miracleplum.com and go to Events. 208 Davis St.

HEALDSBURG

Bootleggers Bash at Breathless Wines

Breathless Wines will celebrate its five-year anniversary of making Breathless sparkling wines with a Roaring ’20s Bootleggers Bash from 4 - 7 p.m. Nov. 13.

The party will include flapper dress, live music, decadent bites, sweet treats and Breathless Bubbles served at the wine tasting room.

Cost is $80. To reserve: breathlesswines.com. 499 Moore Lane.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56