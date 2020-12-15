Celebrate the season with holiday menus and shopping

SONOMA COUNTY

Support local farms this holiday season along the trails

Sonoma County Farm Trails is holding Holidays Along the Farm Trails now through New Year’s Day, with members offering special holiday foods, drinks and ag-centric gifts, plus wreaths and décor.

There are also family-friendly experiences, such as cutting down your own Christmas tree.

To learn more about what the farms, restaurants, dairies, ranches and other producers are offering this holiday season, go to farmtrails.org

Be sure to double-check hours and availability and make reservations as necessary. Farm Trails members are working with state and local authorities to implement health and safety protocols.

PETALUMA

Della Fattoria offers Christmas Eve feast

Although the family won’t be hosting the traditional Weber Family Christmas Eve dinner, Della Fattoria will prepare a festive to-go menu centered around their traditional dish of Tamale Pie (or Veggie Tamale Pie) with shredded Cheddar cheese and sour cream.

The rest of the menu includes Thelma’s Christmas Green Jello Salad and a Winter Greens Salad with persimmons and pomegranates dressed with Della Citronette. The dinner costs $60 for a small meal (serves two) or $180 for large (serves six).

If that’s not festive enough, you can add rolls, panettone, an appetizer board, a floral centerpiece and delicious desserts, including the traditional bûche de Noël.

The pickup times are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23 and Dec. 24. Tamale pies come cold with reheating instructions. There will be lots of other products for sale, from breads, pastries and cookies to wine, granola and gift baskets.

To order online, go to dellafattoria.com. Della Fattoria will be closed Dec. 25 through Jan. 7.

BAY AREA

Send wine cocktail recipes to friends for the holidays

Discover California Wines, part of the Wine Institute of San Francisco, has created a series of digital holiday cards that can be sent with a link to download the California Wines’ new e-book, “California Wine Cocktails for the Holidays.”

The book features seven recipes for seasonally inspired wine cocktails, including a Red Wine Hot Chocolate (why didn’t we think of that!) and the Raspberry Sparkling.

To send a holiday e-card, go to discovercaliforniawines.com. You also can sign up there for a monthly newsletter with seasonal recipes and California wine pairing suggestions.

SANTA ROSA

Spinster Sisters lends a hand with Christmas

The Spinster Sisters restaurant has crafted a Christmas Holiday Provisions menu with all kinds of holiday indulgences, from heat-and-serve dinners to hors d’oeuvres, brunch items and sweets to help you carry out your kitchen duties.

The deadline to order is 3 p.m. Friday. Drive-thru pickup will be between 3 and 6 p.m., Dec. 23. To see the complete menu and order online, go to thespinstersisters.com and click on Holiday Menu.

