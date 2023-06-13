What do dads love about fatherhood? We asked readers, and almost 100 dads answered for our annual sweepstakes drawing to mark Father’s Day.

“(My) favorite thing about being a father is reliving childhood through my kids and being unconditionally loved,” said Brian Camarena, dad of twins Jacob and Joshua, in Santa Rosa.

Some responses were sweet, some funny. Said dad Daniel Lowman, the best part of being a dad is “the cuddles from my kids.” As for what he’ll pass down, he said it’s the tradition of using fart jokes to make his kids laugh.

Ted Tiffany said his favorite thing about being a dad is watching his kids grow up and seeing their personalities develop. “Growing up without a dad myself, it really gave me a blank slate for my kids, and we made it what we wanted,” Tiffany said. “My kids know I always have their back, and they are growing into humans I’m extremely proud of.”

For some dads, their children are their support, too. Ross McClure, a school bus driver for the Windsor Unified School District, said of his four kids,“ “My wife and their mother, Penny, passed away three years gone by now. If it wasn’t for the love of Tyler Holly, Angie, Lucas and Cameron. I would not have survived her passing. They are my rock. They are my everything.”

On Father’s Day, June 18, we’ll announce in The Press Democrat and on pressdemocrat.com the randomly chosen winner of our sweepstakes drawing, who will receive a $250 gift certificate to Healdsburg Lumber Co.

In the meantime, check out the photos and responses here of all the local dads who entered our sweepstakes. And Happy Father’s Day!