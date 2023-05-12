Mother’s Day is this Sunday.

Whether they have given us their green eyes, love for performing arts or simply their unconditional love, mothers are the heart and soul of our families in Sonoma County.

Mother’s Day, May 14, is a chance to show our moms our gratitude for the love they surround us with and to honor the bond between a mother and her children. To celebrate Mother’s Day, each year The Press Democrat asks readers to share their best photos of themselves with their children. This year, more than 140 people responded, sending heartfelt messages, funny memories and thoughtful reflections about what it means to be a mom, along with their sweet photos.

“My favorite thing about being a mom is knowing that my kids will have unconditional love for as long as I live,” wrote Sarah Reidenbach, a mother to three in Sebastopol. “Everyone deserves unconditional love, but not everyone gets it. Everyone deserves an advocate, a supporter and someone who can lovingly hold them accountable for being their best self.”

Other moms told us about the positive impact motherhood has had on their own lives.

“My favorite thing about being a mom is just what a better person it makes me on a daily basis,” wrote Jackline Soderstrom. “I am always having to think twice. Once for me and (once for) my son. At the end of the day, I am proud of many things in life. But nothing beats being a mom.”

Kathi West, a mom and grandmother who lives in Santa Rosa, wrote, “I believe I’ve taught my children the value of family. When everything else fails, family is there for you.”

Out of the dozens of submissions we receive each year, The Press Democrat chooses a winner at random for our Mother’s Day sweepstakes drawing. This year we have two winners, who each will receive a prize donated by a local business.

The winners, one who will receive a $250 gift card to Oliver’s Market and the other who will receive a $250 gift certificate to Vintner’s Resort, will be announced Sunday in The Press Democrat and on pressdemocrat.com.

