Subscribe

Celebrating Mother’s Day: Here are this year’s entries in The Press Democrat’s Mother-Child Celebration sweepstakes

KYLIE LAWRENCE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2022, 6:56AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Unrelenting optimism, a sense of adventure and a love for '80s rock bands are just a few things Sonoma County mothers have passed down to their children.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, The Press Democrat asked readers to tell us what their mothers taught them, submit photos of themselves with their children or mothers and to let us know what’s best about being a mom.

One of submissions will be chosen at random for a $250 gift card to a Sonoma County business.

Click through the gallery above to see all contenders and check back Sunday to meet the winning pair.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette