Celebrating the Gold-Medal Winners from the 8th Annual North Coast Wine Challenge

The 2020 North Coast Wine competition rates wines exclusively produced and bottled in the North Coast AVAs (Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and parts of Solano Counties).



Wines are designated the Best of Class by category, Best of County, and ultimately the Best of the Best as the top award. Judging panels are comprised of qualified members of wine media, wine buyers, sommeliers, winemakers, and wine educators.



With the health and safety of our community and event participants in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 North Coast Wine and Food Festival. In light of the current situation with COVID-19, we feel it is important to err on the side of safety.







All gold-medal winners will also be printed in the “Sonoma Feast” section of the Press Democrat on July 22, 2020.



For more information, contact Ginger Hopkins, Event Director, at (707) 526-8604 or email Ginger at ginger.hopkins@pressdemocrat.com