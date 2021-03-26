North Coast Wine Challenge winners to be announced April 7 on Facebook Live

Now in its 9th year, the North Coast Wine Challenge rates and awards the best wines in the best region in the world – the North Coast.



Please join us for our virtual experience and celebrate the best wines the North Coast AVA has to offer. The top awards are awarded as Best of Class by category, Best of County, and ultimately the Best of the Best as the top award. On April 7th, 2021 we will announce this year’s top 8 wines.



This is a regional competition that ONLY rates wines exclusively produced and bottled in Northern California's premier winegrowing region to determine which wines are considered the Best of the Best. Eligibility includes wines made in these California North Coast AVAs: Lake County, Mendocino County, Napa County, Sonoma County, Marin County and Solano County. Judging panels are comprised of highly qualified members of wine media, wine buyers, sommeliers, winemakers, and wine educators.



Then, look in the June 6th issue of The Press Democrat to see the full listing of the gold-medal winners from the competition.



We’re sorry we won’t be able to see you in person, but with the health and safety of our community and event participants in mind, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 North Coast Wine and Food Festival as well. We hope to "see you" on Facebook instead this year and will return to an in-person event in 2022.



For more information, contact Brandelle McIntosh, Events Director, at (707) 521-5231 or email Brandelle at

